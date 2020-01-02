Theater
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Through Jan. 5 Enjoy a theater production of the classic holiday tale, “A Christmas Story.” Follow the bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he pursues the ultimate holiday present. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $49.50-$68. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.
Art
Art for the Holidays
Through Jan. 12 An annual show of three-dimensional works, including ceramic pieces, jewelry and wooden bowls. Come for a chance to pick up an item after the holiday rush. Times vary. Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., Ellicott City. Free. 443-325-936 or artistsgalleryec.com.
Theater
Kinky Boots
Jan. 10 - March 22 Follow Charlie Price, a bankrupt shoe factory owner, and Lola, an entertainer with wild ideas, as they work to turn the factory around. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $49.50-$68. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.
Shopping
Baltimore Bead Society Winter Bead and Jewelry Show
Jan. 18-19 Enjoy collections of expertly handcrafted jewelry from artisans across the country, and shop for your favorite beads and jewelry supplies. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. $6. baltimorebead.org.
Dining
Howard County Restaurant Weeks
Jan. 20-Feb. 3 Breweries and restaurants across the county roll out specialized menus for every budget and taste. visithowardcounty.com.
Theater
Almost, Maine
Jan. 24-26 Follow the residents of Almost, Maine, as they find themselves falling in and out of love in powerful and unexpected ways. Times vary. Monteabaro Recital Hall, Horowitz Center Visual and Performing Arts, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $10-$15. 443-518-1500 or howardcc.edu.
Music
Columbia Orchestra Piano Trio
Jan. 26 Concert features the musical talents of Brenda Anna, Jason Love and Nancy Smith. 3 p.m. Glenelg United Methodist Church, 13900 Burntwoods Road, Glenelg. Free. 410-465-8777 or columbiaorchestra.org.
Theater
The Burn
Jan. 31 – Feb. 2 Follow Mercedes and Tara, enemies who are forced together during a high school production of “The Crucible.” Tensions escalate and acts of bullying are committed both online and in-person. Times vary. Monteabaro Recital Hall, Horowitz Center Visual and Performing Arts, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $5. 443-518-1500 or howardcc.edu.
Dance
Howard County Community Dance Festival
Feb. 8-9 Join a celebration of dance featuring performers from the Howard County Arts Council, along with the Howard Community College Dance Program and the Arts and Humanities Division. Times vary. Smith Theatre, Horowitz Center for Visual and Performing Arts, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free-$10. 443-518-1500 or howardcc.edu.
Fitness
Operation Iceberg
Feb. 9 Compete in a 5K or 10K run through the Meadowbrook Park area. 2-3:30 p.m. Meadowbrook Park, 5001 Meadowbrook Lane, Ellicott City. $2. striders.net.
Music
Sundays at Three: Late Romantic Violin and Piano Sonatas
Feb. 9 Concert features the talents of musical duo Judith Ingolfsson and Vladimir Stoupel. 3-5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. Free-$20. sundaysatthree.org.
Fitness
Mid-Maryland Trail Events
Feb. 15 Form a team and run a 10K-50K relay. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Rockburn Branch Park, 6105 Rockburn Branch Park Road, Elkridge. $69. bullseyerunning.com.
Culture
An Evening of Irish Music and Poetry
Feb. 21 HoCoPoLitSo’s annual celebration features the award-winning novelist Alice McDermott, followed by a concert of traditional Irish music with dancers from the Teelin Irish Dance Company. 7:30-10 p.m. Smith Theatre, Horowitz Center for Visual and Performing Arts, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. $40. 443-518-4568 or hocopolitso.org.
Shopping
Turf Valley’s Wedding Extravaganza
Feb. 21 Enjoy an evening of complimentary food stations, hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine selections and themed ballrooms to help you plan your perfect wedding. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Turf Valley Resort, 2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City. $30-$40. 410-423-0805 or turfvalley.com.
Music
Schumann Quartett
Feb. 22 Concert featuring the work of Mozart, Shostakovich and Smetana. 7:30 p.m. Smith Theatre, Horowitz Center for Visual and Performing Arts, Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free-$40. 410 997-2324 or candlelightconcerts.org.
Party
Evening in the Stacks
Feb. 29 Come dressed in cocktail attire for this library system fundraiser, and enjoy an evening of craft cocktails and fine food. 7-11 p.m. Howard County Library System, East Columbia Branch, 6600 Cradlerock Way, Columbia. $135-$500. hclibrary.org.