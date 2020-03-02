xml:space="preserve">

Howard County Guide 2020: Welcome

Mar 02, 2020 8:00 AM
Marna Metcalf-Akbar of Columbia makes a purchase at the Breezy Willow Farm tent at the Saturday Farmers Market in old town Ellicott City. Meredith Varner, center, and Laura Armstrong work behind the counter.
Whether you’re new to the area or you’ve lived in Howard County all your life, consider this guide a handbook for your everyday needs.

The 160,640 acres of Howard County includes a mix of quiet countryside, busy suburbs and urban lifestyles.

The county, which lies between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., is home to about 320,000 people. Ask them why they enjoy the various walks of life in their home county and many are happy to share why they love living in Howard County.

Jamie Brown

Glenelg, farmer, resident for 46 years

TLV Tree Farm owner Jamie Brown (PHOTO BY R. SCOTT KRAMER, HOWARD/PHOTO BY R. SCOTT KRAMER, HOWARD)

I am a fourth-generation farmer here in the county. The biggest reason that keeps me in Howard County is the farm. The county is really friendly to the farmers. [Having all the farms means] there’s availability of local food, produce, fruit and vegetables at farmers markets and such. Howard County has a lot to offer. I have three boys and we great school system. We have one of the best school systems in the country and good sports programs for the kids. There’s such a diversity in the county, I think, it’s a great place to live.

January Payne

Columbia, technical writer-editor, resident for six years

Howard County is a gem in Maryland, with its diverse population and access to walking trails, shopping, beautiful neighborhoods, and great medical care. Columbia and other cities in the county are great options for getting the best this area has to offer.

Ellie Feaga

Woodbine, high school senior, resident for 17 years

Howard County is full of opportunities for youth to expand upon their education and career. Howard County schools set up youth for success. There are opportunities I have had through attending [schools here] that I know not all youth are fortunate enough to have. It is a great place to grow up or raise a family.

Linda Heigh

West Friendship, owner of Jenny’s Market, resident for 57 years

Howard County is beautiful. The schools are wonderful. People are nice. They are genuine. Where I live, the houses have nice-sized yards. We have a pond with turtles and a walking trail. It’s a great place. I would never think about moving out of Howard County.

