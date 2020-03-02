Howard County Guide 2020: Welcome

I am a fourth-generation farmer here in the county. The biggest reason that keeps me in Howard County is the farm. The county is really friendly to the farmers. [Having all the farms means] there’s availability of local food, produce, fruit and vegetables at farmers markets and such. Howard County has a lot to offer. I have three boys and we great school system. We have one of the best school systems in the country and good sports programs for the kids. There’s such a diversity in the county, I think, it’s a great place to live.