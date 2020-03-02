Guide to Howard County in 2020: 20 Things To Do

Hobnob with alpacas. Eat golgappas. Learn to quilt. Whatever your interests, chances are Howard County has an event on tap for you in 2020.
March
Made in Maryland Expo
Vendors showcase goods produced in the Free State, from native beer to bath and body products. You can find jams and jewelry, cheeses and clothing. March 7 at the Main Exhibition Hall of the Howard County Fairgrounds. 2210 Fairgrounds Rd, West Friendship. https://www.madeinmdexpo.com/
Maryland Sportsman Show
Hunters and anglers of all ages meet to check out the latest in apparel and gear from more than 100 vendors March 28 and 29 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. There’s a waterfowl-calling contest, a deer-mounting demonstration and products ranging from hunting blinds to taxidermy equipment. 2210 Fairgrounds Rd, West Friendship. 410-320-5069. mdsportsmanshow.com
April
Green Fest
Mark the golden anniversary of Earth Day on April 4 with eco-friendly vendors and workshops celebrating the event. Enjoy wildlife exhibits, native plant sales, organic food, live music and children’s activities — plus compost bin and rain barrel giveaways at Howard Community College, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. visithowardcounty.com
Faithful Circle Quilt Show
Learn the art of quilting or just refine your techniques at a three-day quilt fest featuring vendors, quilt art presentations and a raffle drawing for a queen-sized hand-appliqued quilt. April 16 through 18. First Presbyterian Church of Howard County, 9325 Presbyterian Circle, Columbia. faithfulcirclequilters.com.
May
M3 Rock Festival
Raised in the ’80s? Three days of heavy metal music take you back to the time of Metallica and Megadeath. From May 1 through 3, Merriweather Post Pavilion hosts performances by ’80s artists such as Tesla, Killer Dwarfs and Faster Pussycat. 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. m3rockfest.com
Maryland Sheep and Wool Festival
May 2 and 3 at the Howard County Fairgrounds are packed with activities ranging from shepherd workshops and sheepdog demonstrations to a spinning competition and the Sheep-to-Shawl contest, where teams shear a sheep, spin the fleece and weave it into a shawl. 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. 410-531-3647 or sheepandwool.org
Great Indian Food & Fashion Festival
Savor all things Indian, from dancing and fashion shows to vendors with goods and foods from all parts of the country. Enter the golgappa-eating contest; a cash prize goes to whoever eats the most fried crisps stuffed with potato, chutney and chickpeas. May 30 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. 410-567-6599 or Indianculturalassociation.org.
June
Capital Jazz Fest
For the 28th year, jazz artists perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion for three days (June 5 through 7). The Festival Marketplace features arts and crafts and a food court. 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. 877.619.2929 or capitaljazz.com/fest/2020
Manor Hill Farm Fest
Celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Ellicott City farm’s brewery June 20 on its 54-acre spread that includes two acres of hops. Tour the farm and brewery, enjoy live bands, a food truck rally and yard games that feature axe-throwing competition. 4411 Manor Lane, 410-997-7771.
July
Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks
A live band starts at 7 p.m., followed by a 22-minute fireworks display at dark over Lake Kittamaqundi. Parking at the Columbia Mall and surrounding area. 410-313-1668 or howardcountymd.gov/rap
Howard County Pow-Wow
The 26th annual American Indian Show and Festival celebrates its heritage with Native American singers, dancers, drummers, artists and crafts at the Howard County Fairgrounds July 11 and 12. Try the buffalo stew and Indian tacos, fry bread and corn soup. For kids, there’s face painting, storytelling and bow-and-arrow trials. 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. 410-442-1022 or visithowardcounty.com
August
Howard County Fair
More than 100,000 are expected to attend the 75th annual county fair, which runs August 8 through 15 and features food, music, bingo, amusement and pony rides, livestock sales, chainsaw carving and more at the Howard County Fairgrounds. 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. 410-442-1022 or Howardcountyfair.org
Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
Stewart, the ageless rock singer, will perform, along with rock band Cheap Trick, at 7:30 p.m. August 15 at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Tickets $39.50 to $750. 410-715-5550.
Kenny Chesney
With 20 albums to his credit, the country music singer/songwriter takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. August 26 at Merriweather Post Pavilion. Tickets $87. 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. 866-837-0608.
October
American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Out of the Darkness Walk
This walk, to raise awareness about mental health, starts at Lake Elkhorn in Columbia and benefits the foundation’s Maryland chapter. It’s free, dog-friendly and features remembrance activities. 9861 Broken Land Parkway. 443-812-5773.
The President’s Gala
Howard Community College celebrates its golden anniversary with a buffet dinner, dance and a look back at the first 50 years of the school’s history. Ticket sales benefit student scholarships. 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. 443 518-1970.
Howard Community College 5K Challenge Race
Five hundred runners took part in last year’s race, a team event over an obstacle course in which participants run, climb and crawl to the finish line. Proceeds support the school’s scholarship program. Celebration Village at the college. 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway. 443-518-1970.
November
Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival
Knitters, spinners and weavers can shop for yarns and fibers from alpaca, wool, mohair and even angora rabbits, while surrounded by live animals. Seminars, demonstrations and a natural dye workshop. Dates to be determined at Howard County Fairgrounds. 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. marylandalpacas.org
Howard County Crafts Spectacular
More than 290 crafters display their wares for sale, from home decor to handmade toys and holiday items. Magic shows for children on the weekend. Nov. 6 through 8 at Howard County Fairgrounds. 2210 Fairgrounds Rd, West Friendship. 301-271-4432 or atozcrafts.net
December
Symphony of Lights
More than 100 stationary and animated holiday light displays in Symphony Woods attract more than 130,000 drive-through visitors each year. And funds from the event — which kicks off in late November and runs through the holidays (dates to be determined) — go to Howard County General Hospital. 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. hcgh.org/symphonyoflights