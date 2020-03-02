Guide to Howard County in 2020: 20 Things To Do

Savor all things Indian, from dancing and fashion shows to vendors with goods and foods from all parts of the country. Enter the golgappa-eating contest; a cash prize goes to whoever eats the most fried crisps stuffed with potato, chutney and chickpeas. May 30 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship. 410-567-6599 or Indianculturalassociation.org.