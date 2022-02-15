Guide to Howard County 2022: Shopping

Shoppers at The Mall in Columbia have a variety of choices with more than 200 stores and more than 1.4 million square feet of retail space to explore.
Owned and managed by Brookfield Properties Retail Group, the mall is the county’s largest retail center and includes four major department stores: Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, Macy’s and JCPenney. Shoppers can enjoy fare at an extensive food court or venture outside to the mall’s 75,000-square-foot, open-air plaza. Full-service restaurants include P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, The Cheesecake Factory, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Seasons 52, Walrus Oyster & Ale House and Uncle Julio’s, in addition to fast-casual restaurants like Bibibop and Five Guys. Additionally, there is a Barnes and Noble bookstore with a cafe, along with a Main Event Entertainment center that features games, bowling and a full-service restaurant.
Elsewhere in the county there are plenty of other shopping areas.
Nine of Columbia’s villages have village centers, most containing supermarkets, restaurants, retail specialty stores and services such as dry cleaners, salons and tailors.
On Route 175 is Columbia Crossing, home to Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, Target, Old Navy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nordstrom Rack, HomeSense and more. Nearby Snowden Square Shopping Center on Snowden River Parkway has Hobby Lobby, PetSmart, The Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond and discount shopping including BJ’s, HomeGoods, Marshalls and DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse.
Dobbin Station, at the corner of Dobbin Road and Old Dobbin Lane, is home to Petco, Party City and La-Z-Boy Furniture, while neighboring Columbia Crossing II houses REI, Ashley Furniture World and Mattress Warehouse of Columbia.
Just off Interstate 95 in Elkridge, Gateway Overlook is home to Aldi, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Ulta, Best Buy and Lowe’s, among many others.
Main Street in historic Ellicott City features a range of specialty shops with bookstores, boutiques, gift shops and more in restored buildings dating as far back as the 18th century. Floods in July 2016 and May 2018 heavily damaged some buildings and much of the infrastructure, but many shops have reopened and several new retailers have come to the historic district.
Also in Ellicott City is the shopping mecca of U.S. 40, which is lined with retail centers. Three of the largest are Chatham Station, Enchanted Forest and Normandy Shopping Center. Lotte Plaza, near the intersection of U.S. 40 and U.S. 29, houses a complex of popular Korean stores that sell food, household goods, electronics and more.
Nearby at U.S. 29 and Route 100, Long Gate Shopping Center in Ellicott City is home to Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Kohl’s, Old Navy, Target and Michaels Arts & Crafts.
Further west, Turf Valley Towne Square includes a Harris Teeter grocery store, Smyth Jewelers, Pet Valu and Pinot’s Palette, along with a wine shop and other retail shops.
Clarksville is home to several shopping areas, including Clarksville Square, which houses stores in Conscious Corner that sell organic food, clothing and other products. Clarksville Commons, a 40,000-square-foot complex, is also in the area. It offers sustainable shopping, dining and an office complex.
In the southern part of the county, Fulton’s Maple Lawn community off Route 216 offers upscale shopping including Bra-la-la boutique, Decadent Desserts, Pet Barn, Today’s Image Salon and Sennah Knot Rugs and Home.
Savage Mill, near the intersection of U.S. 1 and Route 32, offers a variety of merchants that range from antique stores to consignment shops. The unique shopping destination is housed in a complex of historic former mill buildings.