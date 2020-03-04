Guide to Howard County 2020: Shopping

Owned and managed by Brookfield Properties Retail Group, the mall is the county’s largest retail center and includes four major department stores: Nordstrom, Lord & Taylor, Macy’s and JCPenney. Shoppers can enjoy fare at an extensive food court or venture outside to the mall’s 75,000-square-foot, open-air plaza. Full-service restaurants include P.F. Chang’s China Bistro, The Cheesecake Factory, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Seasons 52, Walrus Oyster & Ale House and Uncle Julio’s, in addition to fast-casual restaurants like Zoe’s Kitchen, Bibibop and Panera Bread. Additionally, there is a Barnes and Noble bookstore with a cafe, along with a Main Event Entertainment center that features games, bowling and a full-service restaurant.