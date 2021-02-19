Guide to Howard County 2021: Resources for seniors

In the early years after Columbia was created in 1967, it sometimes was described as “the city without grandparents.” Now, the pioneers who first raised families here are eligible for Medicare. By 2016, people 65 and older made up more than 13% of Howard County’s population.
From housing to health care to clubs, the county offers a wealth of programs and services for seniors.
HOUSING
Housing options include townhouses, single-family homes, condominiums and active adult communities — designated for residents ages 55 and older — featuring a variety of design elements and maintenance options.
In addition to the sampling below, the county has a number of assisted-living facilities and retirement and life-care communities. Call 410-402-8217 for more information.
Heartlands Senior Living Village at Ellicott City: 443-252-3725
Longwood Elderly, Columbia: 410-997-5356
Lorien Harmony Hall, Columbia: 410-531-6000
The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant, Ellicott City: 410-465-2005
Morningside Park, Jessup: 443-620-0427
Owen Brown Place, Columbia: 410-381-9544
Park View at Colonial Landing, Elkridge: 410-796-4399
Park View at Columbia, Columbia: 410-381-1118
Park View at Ellicott City: 410-203-9501
Park View at Emerson, North Laurel: 301-483-3322
Park View at Snowden River, Columbia: 410-290-0384
Selborne House of Dorsey Hall, Ellicott City: 410-992-4909
Tiber Hudson, Ellicott City: 410-656-6253
Vantage House Retirement Community, Columbia: 410-964-5454
Waverly Gardens, Woodstock: 443-274-6825
SENIOR CENTERS
The county operates 12 senior centers, including five therapeutic sites for seniors with physical disabilities and early-stage memory loss, plus their caregivers. For details, visit howardcountymd.gov/50pluscenters.
The Bain 50 Plus Center, Columbia: 410-313-7213
Connections at Ellicott City: 410-313-1425
Connections at Glenwood, Cooksville: 410-313-5442
Connections at North Laurel: 410-313-7218
East Columbia 50 Plus Center, East Columbia Branch Library: 410-313-7680
Elkridge 50 Plus Center: 410-313-5192
Ellicott City 50 Plus Center: 410-313-1400
Glenwood 50 Plus Center, Cooksville: 410-313-5440
Kindred Spirits at Glenwood, Cooksville: 410-313-5441
Kindred Spirits at North Laurel: 410-313-7691
Longwood 50 Plus Center, Columbia: 410-313-7217
North Laurel 50 Plus Center: 410-313-0380
RECREATION
Opportunities abound for seniors to stay active in the community by attending concerts, plays and athletic activities or enjoying trips around town.
Senior Pass Program: Free admission program for residents ages 65 and older to Howard County public school sports events and arts performances.
410-313-6682 (public information office), hcpss.org/parents/senior-pass-program
The Village in Howard: Member-based community for residents 55 and older.
443-367-9043, thevillageinhoward.org
Columbia Association Athletic Club: Fitness programs and resources for mature adults
410-730-6744, 410-730-1801, columbiaassociation.org/health-and-fitness
SENIOR SERVICES
Howard County Office on Aging and Independence
410-313-6410, howardcountymd.gov/aging
LifeSpan Network: Mid-Atlantic senior care provider association.
410-381-1176, lifespan-network.org
Beacon Institute: LifeSpan affiliate providing education for senior care and service providers.
410-381-1176, lifespan-network.org/beacon
Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the Johns Hopkins University: Courses and lectures in Columbia for retired and semiretired individuals.
410-516-9719, advanced.jhu.edu
HT Ride: Provides curb-to-curb service for seniors and individuals with disabilities who cannot use traditional bus service.
410-313-1921 or 800-270-9553, howardcountymd.gov
Maryland Access Point: Referral program for people with long-term care needs and their caregivers.
844-627-5465, marylandaccesspoint.info
Office on Aging and Independence: 410-313-5980
Accessible Resources for Independence: 410-636-2274
Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland: Meal and grocery delivery for people confirmed to their home.
410-558-0827, mealsonwheelsmd.org
Neighbor Ride: Provides affordable rides in private cars for seniors 60 and older.
410-884-7433, neighborride.org
Columbia Association Senior Shuttle: Provides small group curb-to-curb evening and weekend transportation shuttle to cultural events throughout Howard County for seniors.
Senior Health Insurance Program: Helps Medicare recipients understand their health insurance benefits, bills, and rights.
410-313-7392, howardcountymd.gov/SHIP
Winter Growth: Provides adult medical day care and assisted living services for seniors and disabled adults.
410-964-9616, wintergrowthinc.org