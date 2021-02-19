xml:space="preserve">
Guide to Howard County 2021: Resources for seniors

Baltimore Sun
Feb 19, 2021 6:30 AM
Sal Serio, of Glen Burnie, loads a Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland van with some of the 5,000 meals he and other volunteers will deliver to clients in Baltimore City and seven counties.
Sal Serio, of Glen Burnie, loads a Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland van with some of the 5,000 meals he and other volunteers will deliver to clients in Baltimore City and seven counties. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

In the early years after Columbia was created in 1967, it sometimes was described as “the city without grandparents.” Now, the pioneers who first raised families here are eligible for Medicare. By 2016, people 65 and older made up more than 13% of Howard County’s population.

From housing to health care to clubs, the county offers a wealth of programs and services for seniors.

HOUSING

Housing options include townhouses, single-family homes, condominiums and active adult communities — designated for residents ages 55 and older — featuring a variety of design elements and maintenance options.

In addition to the sampling below, the county has a number of assisted-living facilities and retirement and life-care communities. Call 410-402-8217 for more information.

Heartlands Senior Living Village at Ellicott City: 443-252-3725

Longwood Elderly, Columbia: 410-997-5356

Lorien Harmony Hall, Columbia: 410-531-6000

The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant, Ellicott City: 410-465-2005

Morningside Park, Jessup: 443-620-0427

Owen Brown Place, Columbia: 410-381-9544

Park View at Colonial Landing, Elkridge: 410-796-4399

Park View at Columbia, Columbia: 410-381-1118

Park View at Ellicott City: 410-203-9501

Park View at Emerson, North Laurel: 301-483-3322

Park View at Snowden River, Columbia: 410-290-0384

Selborne House of Dorsey Hall, Ellicott City: 410-992-4909

Tiber Hudson, Ellicott City: 410-656-6253

Vantage House Retirement Community, Columbia: 410-964-5454

Waverly Gardens, Woodstock: 443-274-6825

SENIOR CENTERS

The county operates 12 senior centers, including five therapeutic sites for seniors with physical disabilities and early-stage memory loss, plus their caregivers. For details, visit howardcountymd.gov/50pluscenters.

The Bain 50 Plus Center, Columbia: 410-313-7213

Connections at Ellicott City: 410-313-1425

Connections at Glenwood, Cooksville: 410-313-5442

Connections at North Laurel: 410-313-7218

East Columbia 50 Plus Center, East Columbia Branch Library: 410-313-7680

Elkridge 50 Plus Center: 410-313-5192

Ellicott City 50 Plus Center: 410-313-1400

Glenwood 50 Plus Center, Cooksville: 410-313-5440

Kindred Spirits at Glenwood, Cooksville: 410-313-5441

Kindred Spirits at North Laurel: 410-313-7691

Longwood 50 Plus Center, Columbia: 410-313-7217

North Laurel 50 Plus Center: 410-313-0380

RECREATION

Opportunities abound for seniors to stay active in the community by attending concerts, plays and athletic activities or enjoying trips around town.

Senior Pass Program: Free admission program for residents ages 65 and older to Howard County public school sports events and arts performances.

410-313-6682 (public information office), hcpss.org/parents/senior-pass-program

The Village in Howard: Member-based community for residents 55 and older.

443-367-9043, thevillageinhoward.org

Columbia Association Athletic Club: Fitness programs and resources for mature adults

410-730-6744, 410-730-1801, columbiaassociation.org/health-and-fitness

SENIOR SERVICES

Howard County Office on Aging and Independence

410-313-6410, howardcountymd.gov/aging

LifeSpan Network: Mid-Atlantic senior care provider association.

410-381-1176, lifespan-network.org

Beacon Institute: LifeSpan affiliate providing education for senior care and service providers.

410-381-1176, lifespan-network.org/beacon

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the Johns Hopkins University: Courses and lectures in Columbia for retired and semiretired individuals.

410-516-9719, advanced.jhu.edu

HT Ride: Provides curb-to-curb service for seniors and individuals with disabilities who cannot use traditional bus service.

410-313-1921 or 800-270-9553, howardcountymd.gov

Maryland Access Point: Referral program for people with long-term care needs and their caregivers.

844-627-5465, marylandaccesspoint.info

Office on Aging and Independence: 410-313-5980

Accessible Resources for Independence: 410-636-2274

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland: Meal and grocery delivery for people confirmed to their home.

410-558-0827, mealsonwheelsmd.org

Neighbor Ride: Provides affordable rides in private cars for seniors 60 and older.

410-884-7433, neighborride.org

Columbia Association Senior Shuttle: Provides small group curb-to-curb evening and weekend transportation shuttle to cultural events throughout Howard County for seniors.

410-715-3087, columbiaassociation.org/community-program/mature-adults/free-seniors-events-shuttle

Senior Health Insurance Program: Helps Medicare recipients understand their health insurance benefits, bills, and rights.

410-313-7392, howardcountymd.gov/SHIP

Winter Growth: Provides adult medical day care and assisted living services for seniors and disabled adults.

410-964-9616, wintergrowthinc.org

