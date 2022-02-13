xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Guide to Howard County 2022: Religion

Baltimore Sun
Feb 13, 2022 8:30 AM
Fr. Tyler Kline participates in a drive thru confession outside Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City during the season of Lent in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fr. Tyler Kline participates in a drive thru confession outside Church of the Resurrection in Ellicott City during the season of Lent in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun)

The faith communities that worship in Howard County include Protestant, Roman Catholic, Jewish, Muslim, Mormon, Christian Scientist, Seventh-day Adventist, Mennonite, Baha’i, Quaker and Unitarian Universalist groups. The county was home to more than 200 places of worship in 2010, according to data from the Association of Statisticians and Religious Bodies.

Congregants meet in interfaith centers, churches, synagogues, schools or neighborhood facilities. Many foreign-language congregations have formed in recent years.

Advertisement

INTERFAITH CENTERS

With Columbia’s founding in 1967 came the concept of interfaith centers. These centers in Wilde Lake, Oakland Mills, River Hill, Owen Brown and Kings Contrivance are home to a number of diverse worship communities. Although the coronavirus continues to spread and infection rates continue to rise, these interfaith centers remain available to individuals.

Oakland Mills Interfaith Center — The Meeting House

Advertisement
Advertisement

410-730-4090

[More Maryland news] Two children shot in Annapolis on Saturday night, police say

themeetinghouse.org

Owen Brown Interfaith Center

410-381-2000

Advertisement

obicolumbia.org

The Gathering Place in River Hill

[More Maryland news] Annapolis man charged with espionage to appear in court Monday

410-531-3229

thegatheringplacemd.com

Wilde Lake Interfaith Center

410-730-7920

thewildelakeinterfaithcenter.com

[More Maryland news] Taylor: What is truth from a biblical perspective?

Kings Contrivance Interfaith Campus:

Orthodox Church of Saint Matthew

240-755-0324

stmatthewoca.org

Cornerstone Church

[More Maryland news] God’s timing is perfect and He has the final say

410-381-8308

thecornerstonechurch.net

BON SECOURS

For more than 50 years, the Bon Secours Retreat and Conference Center in Marriottsville has offered a place of retreat for groups or individuals interested in spending some quiet time in peace, reflection and prayer. The center, run by the Sisters of Bon Secours, welcomes self-guided retreats but also offers both day and weekend-long retreats and workshops. It has 70 guest suites, meeting rooms, a chapel and a dining room, and elsewhere on the 300-acre site are a reflecting pond, labyrinth, Zen-style peace garden, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and bookstore. Call 410-442-3120 or visit rccbonsecours.com for more information.

RELIGIOUS RESOURCES

Baha’is of Howard County

410-730-6540

[More Maryland news] Guide to Howard County 2022: 50 places to take the kids

bahaisofhowardcounty.org

Baltimore-Washington Conference of the United Methodist Church

410-309-3400

bwcumc.org

Catholic Charities of Baltimore

667-600-2000

catholiccharities-md.org

Dar al-Taqwa Islamic Center

410-997-5711

taqwa.net

Jewish Federation of Howard County

410-730-4976

jewishhowardcounty.org

Salvation Army Howard County Service Center

443-656-3376

Latest Howard Magazine

salvationarmycm.org

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Howard Magazine

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement