xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Guide to Howard County 2020: Recreation

Allana Haynes
By Allana Haynes
Baltimore Sun
Mar 04, 2020 10:00 AM
Wilde Lake players celebrate after they defeat C. Milton Wright 1-0 in overtime to win the 3A boys soccer state championship in Baltimore.
Wilde Lake players celebrate after they defeat C. Milton Wright 1-0 in overtime to win the 3A boys soccer state championship in Baltimore. (Doug Kapustin/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Whether you are the active outdoors type or looking for a more laid-back way to spend an afternoon, you’ll likely find an activity that fits your interests — from hiking and biking to bird-watching and golf.

Enjoy the outdoors

The county offers a range of options for youth and adults to enjoy, golf, baseball, volleyball and more.

Advertisement

Tennis buffs can practice their swings at the Columbia Association’s three outdoor tennis clubs and 10 indoor tennis courts (columbiaassociation.org/tennis) or at one of numerous courts at the county’s parks or private tennis facilities.

Other sports facilities include:

Columbia SportsPark and SkatePark

[More Maryland news] Insurers won’t pay for a Hampstead child to get treatment for a rare syndrome. A Maryland bill could force them to.

Miniature golf, batting cages, in-line skating, skateboarding

410-715-3054, columbiasportspark.org

Extra Innings Elkridge

Batting cages

410-540-9399, extrainnings-elkridge.com

[More Maryland news] Havre de Grace leaders note coronavirus outbreak, ER delays in making case to keep Harford Memorial Hospital open

Maryland Juniors Sports Center

Basketball, volleyball, soccer and batting cage

301-490-6802, mdjrssportscenter.com

Rocky Gorge Golf Fairway

Practice range, batting cages, mini-golf

[More Maryland news] Plans to build mosque in Creswell area of Harford County draw outcry, threats on social media

301-725-0888, rockygorgegolf.com

Advertisement

Soccer Dome 1

Indoor turf fields

443-755-0014, soccerdome.com

Volleyball House and Indoor Soccer Arena

[More Maryland news] Catonsville golf club attorneys call request to downzone land illegal; planning staff recommends no change

410-579-1007, vbhouse.com

Cycling and running

Lots of bicycling clubs and events give residents the chance to hit the road. The Howard County Cycling Club organizes weekly road rides, and the Princeton Sports and Race Pace bicycle shops also organize group rides.

For runners of all ages, the Howard County Striders organize weekly races of 1 mile to 15 kilometers. The group’s Women’s Distance Festival, is one of the nation’s largest women-only races. This year, the Downtown Columbia Partnership and Rip It Events are partnering to host the annual Clyde’s American 10K race in the spring.

Cycle2Health (sponsored by county’s Office on Aging and Independence)

howardcountymd.gov/c2h

[More Maryland news] In second day of New Windsor man’s rape trial, 7-year-old girl testifies on her alleged abuse

Fit4Mom

443-718-9557, howardcounty.fit4mom.com

Howard County Cyclists

facebook.com/groups/hococyclists

Howard County Striders

striders.net

Mid-Maryland Triathlon Club

midmdtriclub.org

More outdoor sports

The county also offers a few places for residents to roll or glide their way to fun.

Alpha Ridge Park in Marriottsville

Archery range and regulation-size outdoor hockey rink

410-313-4700, howardcountymd.gov/alpharidgepark

Columbia Ice Rink

Ice skating

410-730-0322, columbiaassociation.org/facilities/columbia-ice-rink

Columbia Skate Arena at Supreme Sports Club

Roller skating

410-381-5355, columbiaskatearena.org

Laurel Roller Skating Center

301-725-8070, laurelskatingcenter.com

North Laurel Community Center

410-313-0390, howardcountymd.gov/nlcc

Rockburn Branch Park

Mountain bike course

410-313-4700, howardcountymd.gov/rockburnbranchpark

Skate Spot at Centennial Park

Outdoor skate park located in the park’s north area

410-313-7271 or 410-313-7256, howardcountymd.gov/centennialpark

South Branch Park

Outdoor skate park

410-313-4700, howardcountymd.gov/southbranchpark

Golf clubs

Cattail Creek Country Club (private)

410-489-4653, cattailcreekcc.com

The Club at Turf Valley (private)

410-465-1500, turfvalley.com

Fairway Hills Golf Club

410-730-1112, fairwayhillsgolfclub.com

Hobbit’s Glen Golf Club (semi-private)

410-730-5980, hobbitsglengolfclub.com

The Timbers at Troy Golf Course

410-313-4653, timbersgolf.com

Waverly Woods Golf Club

410-313-9182, waverlywoods.com

Willow Springs Golf Course

410-442-7700, willowspringsgolfcourse.com

Pro teams

Nearby Baltimore is home to the 2013 Super Bowl champion Ravens football team, and to baseball’s Orioles, who fielded a playoff team in 2016. Three nearby minor-league baseball squads — the Bowie Baysox, Frederick Keys and Aberdeen IronBirds — serve as farm teams for the Orioles.

Major Arena Soccer League’s Baltimore Blast and the Annapolis-based Chesapeake Bayhawks, a professional lacrosse team, also call the area home.

Nearby Washington boasts the 2015 NFC East champion Redskins (football), the 2016 and 2017 Metropolitan Division-winning Capitals (hockey), the Wizards and Mystics (basketball), D.C. United (outdoor soccer) and the 2017 National League East champion Nationals (baseball).

School sports

Among area colleges and universities, the Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland are national powers in lacrosse, while Maryland and the U.S. Naval Academy play top-rated football schedules. Maryland also consistently hosts ranked men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Howard Community College fields teams at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III level in several sports.

Meanwhile, Howard County public high school teams often win state championships.

Active kids

Football, soccer, swimming — the area’s youth leagues encourage activity, competition and improving skills. Clubs and organizations throughout the county offer baseball, tennis, softball, basketball, gymnastics, wrestling, rugby, cross country, ice hockey, figure skating, track and field, volleyball, football, cheerleading and lacrosse.

Other youth organizations offer group fitness classes or gym facilities for kids.

Atholton Youth Recreation Association (baseball and softball)

Advertisement

877-297-2421, ayra.com

Clippers Swim Team

clippersswim.org

Columbia Horse Center (riding lessons for children and adults, along with summer day camps and shows)

301-776-5850, columbiahorsecenter.com

Columbia Neighborhood Swim League

columbiaassociation.org/cnsl

Columbia Ravens (football and cheerleading)

columbiaravens.com

Elkridge Youth Organization (basketball, soccer, baseball and softball)

eyosports.org

Howard County Lacrosse Program

hclacrosse.com

Howard County Recreation & Parks

410-313-4700, howardcountymd.gov/rap

Howard County Youth Program (basketball, baseball and softball)

410-461-7694, hcyp.org

Kangaroo Kids Precision Jump Rope Team

301-490-4995, kangarookids.org

Maryland Sharks (try-out basketball team)

410-300-9221, marylandsharks.org

Savage Boys and Girls Club (basketball, baseball and softball)

savagebgc.org

Soccer Association of Columbia/Howard County

410-203-9590, sackick.com

Western Howard County Soccer

whcsoccer.org

Western Howard County Youth Baseball & Softball League

whcsports.com

Western Howard County Warhawks (football and cheerleading)

eteamz.com/warhawks

The Y of Central Maryland in Ellicott City Dancel Family Center

410-465-4334, ymaryland.org

Adult leagues

For adults, the competition can be as serious as the athlete, and the variety of league sports — many sponsored by the county’s Department of Recreation and Parks (howardcountymd.gov/rap) — includes golf, tennis, bowling, basketball, softball, kickball, badminton, cricket and ultimate disc.

For people with disabilities

The Special Olympics of Howard County involves around 800 athletes with intellectual and related developmental disabilities who compete in 20 sports, including soccer, tennis, swimming, golf, powerlifting and bocce. 410-740-0500 or somdhc.org.

Therapeutic Recreation and Inclusion Services offers integrated sports and arts programs, social groups, summer support camps and community outings for those with mental or physical disabilities. 410-313-4628 or howardcountymd.gov/therapeutic-rec.

Many of the Columbia Association’s facilities are ADA accessible (columbiaassociation.org/ada).

Parks

The Howard County Department of Recreation and Parks maintains more than 40 regional and neighborhood parks with trails, courts, sports fields, pavilions, and areas for fishing and boating. Visit howardcountymd.gov/rap for a park directory, or call 410-313-4700. To rent a pavilion, call 410-313-4682.

Maryland Park Service ( 877-620-8367 or dnr.maryland.gov) operates two state parks with portions in Howard County. Both offer hiking, fishing, camping, canoeing and horseback riding trails. (Patapsco Valley State Park, 8020 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, 410-461-5005; Patuxent River State Park, 11950 Clopper Road, Gaithersburg, 301-924-2127).

Pools

The Columbia Association offers 23 outdoor pools, two mini water parks and indoor pools at five locations: Columbia Athletic Club (410-730-6744), Columbia Gym (410-531-0800), Columbia Swim Center (410-730-7000), Haven on the Lake (410-715-3020) and Supreme Sports Club (410-381-5355). A number of private gyms and clubs also offer pools.

Columbia Association Pools

columbiaassociation.org/pools

Roger Carter Community Center

410-313-2764, howardcountymd.gov/rccc

Walking paths

A 95-mile pathway system honeycombs Columbia, and there are miles of hiking trails in Patapsco Valley State Park and in Patuxent River State Park. It’s 1.9 miles around Lake Elkhorn, 1.4 miles around Wilde Lake, 2.6 miles around Centennial Lake and 1.5 miles around Lake Kittamaqundi. The county’s Department of Recreation and Parks also maintains dozens of regional and neighborhood parks with trails.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement