Guide to Howard County 2022: 50 places to take the kids

It’s time to get out of the house and explore Howard County safely with the kids. There are dozens of places to visit — indoors and out — for fun, exercise and, yes, even learning experiences. Here are 50 venues to check out in 2022.
Indoor adventure and play
Autobahn Indoor Speedway
Enjoy indoor electric go-karting in Jessup.
8251 Preston Court, Jessup. 410-880-0010. autobahnspeed.com
Breakout Columbia
The “escape room” craze hits Howard County. Test your mettle in live-action entertainment.
8661 Robert Fulton Drive, Columbia. 443-832-6980. breakoutgames.com
Bowlero
Columbia bowling center holds parties for children ages 4-12.
7100 Carved Stone, Columbia. 410-381-7750. bowlero.com
Code Ninjas
Children ages 7-14 learn to code, also known as computer programming, while building games during weekday sessions and day camps.
5725 Richards Valley Road, Suite A3, Ellicott City. 410-680-2633. codeninjas.com
Dancel Y in Ellicott City
Yoga, zumba and cardio classes for kids, plus swimming, soccer, lacrosse and rock wall climbing.
4331 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. 410-465-4334. ymaryland.org
Drama Learning Center
The center provides theater classes and camps for children of all ages at its Columbia headquarters, as well as at local schools.
9130 Red Branch Road, Suite I, Columbia. 410-849-6335. dramalearningcenter.com
Movement Columbia
Formerly Earth Treks, this Columbia climbing center offers open-climb sessions with a range of rock walls, as well as climbing lessons for children ages 6 and up.
7125 Columbia Gateway Drive, #110, Columbia. 410-872-0060. earthtreksclimbing.com
Everkids Playhouse
This indoor playground keeps preschoolers busy while parents relax with coffee in massage chairs.
5405 Twin Knolls Road, #3, Columbia. 443-542-9655. everkidsplayhouse.com
Goldfish Swim School
With its 90-degree pool, Goldfish provides year-round swim instruction for children 4 months to 12 years old, as well as family swim times.
9315 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia. 410-421-7185. goldfishswimschool.com/columbia
Howard Astronomical League Observatory
Open for special star-viewing events, the observatory sits in Alpha Ridge Park and includes a 15-foot dome with a 12-inch telescope.
11685 Old Frederick Road, Marriottsville. howardastro.org
Howard County Table Tennis Center
The center offers open play and private and group table tennis lessons, as well as summer camps. By appointment only.
8221 Preston Court, Jessup. 443-583-4520. hctt-md.com
Hyper Kidz!
Indoor play center for infants to 13-year-olds in Columbia.
9309 Snowden River Pkwy, Columbia. 410-844-6841. hyperkidzplay.com
Idea Lab Kids
An innovative, interactive learning center with classes, workshops and camps in everything from drone engineering to 3D printing and movie production.
8980 Route 108, Suites E and F, Columbia. 443-542-2242. idealabkids.com
Life Time Columbia
Facility offers play areas for toddlers and kids including swimming, martial arts, dance, fitness, yoga and gymnastics.
7220 Lee Deforest Drive, Columbia. 410-953-0022. lifetime.life
The Mall in Columbia carousel
Keep the kids entertained during a shopping trip.
10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia. 410-730-3300. themallincolumbia.com
My Gym Columbia
Zumba, Ninja training and art explorers classes are among the offerings for children to age 7.
6905-C Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. 410-290-7008. mygym.com/columbia
Monster Mini Golf
Jessup site offers mini golf, an arcade and virtual reality attraction.
7351 Assateague Drive, Suite 380, Jessup. 410-579-4653. monsterminigolf.com/columbia
Play N’ Learn
Indoor playground store offers “open play” for kids and features trampolines, swing sets, air hockey tables and more, for a fee.
9033 Red Branch Road, Columbia. 410-992-0992. playnlearn.com
Roger Carter Community Center
The Ellicott City center includes a swimming pool, splash pad, basketball and volleyball courts and a rock-climbing wall, and it hosts family-friendly special events throughout the year.
3000 Milltowne Drive, Ellicott City. 410-313-2764. howardcountymd.gov/recreation-parks
ShadowLand Laser Adventures
Play laser tag, glow golf or enjoy the 3,000-square-foot arcade at this Columbia venue.
9179 Red Branch Road, Columbia. 410-740-9100. shadowlandadventures.com/columbia
Skyzone Trampoline Park
This indoor park in Columbia includes wall-to-wall trampolines for freestyle jumping, a trampoline dodge ball court and a “foam zone” where kids can jump off tramps and land in pools of foam squares.
7175 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. 4109-834-5717. skyzone.com/columbia
Soccer Dome
Soccer Dome in Jessup offers soccer skills lessons to children ages 3 to 11, as well as summer camps.
7330 Montevideo Road, Jessup. 443-755-0014. soccerdome.com
SplashDown
Open every weekend through May, this newly renovated Columbia Association facility is home to waterslides (riders must be at least 4 feet tall) and a rope swing. Within the same facility, recreational swimming is also available.
10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. 410-730-7000. columbiaassociation.org
Outdoor adventure and play
Columbia Skate Park
Open year-round, the Columbia Association skate park is home to 15,000 square feet of ramps, including a 20-foot straight rail, an 8-foot quarter pipe and a 10-foot vert wall.
5453 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia. 410-715-3054. columbiaassociation.org
Friendship Hot Air Balloon
Book a one-hour family flight aboard Dream Star, a rainbow-colored balloon, for a bird’s-eye view of Howard County.
12465 Barnard Way, West Friendship. 410-442-5566. ballooningusa.com
Howard County Conservancy
With two county locations (Woodstock and Elkridge), the conservancy offers a range of outdoor education programs and events for children of all ages.
10520 Old Frederick Road, Woodstock. 410-465-8877. howardnature.org
Robinson Nature Center
The nature center is home to a range of educational programs, a planetarium, an interactive nature discovery room and exhibits highlighting the Chesapeake Bay watershed and local forest animals, as well as several outdoor walking trails.
6692 Cedar Lane, Columbia. 410-313-0400. howardcountymd.gov/robinson
Rocky Gorge 4 Seasons Golf Fairway
This Laurel golf complex, which includes an outdoor driving range, a 19-hole mini-golf course and a batting range, is open year-round.
8445 Old Columbia Road, Laurel. 301-725-0888. rockygorgegolf.com
Sensory-Friendly Play Experience playground
The playground located at Centennial Park North was designed with PlayCore’s principles of fairness, inclusion, independence, comfort and safety. Inclusive amenities include a lower overhead ladder, two expression swings, a Zero-G swing chair, a Merry-Go-All, a nonverbal communication board and musical instruments.
10000 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. 410-313-7256. howardcountymd.gov/recreation-parks/parks
Terrapin Adventures
From zip line rides and rock climbing to a multilevel ropes course, Terrapin Adventures in Savage provides aerial outdoor adventures for ages 5 and up.
8600 Foundry St., #50, Savage. 301-725-1313. terrapinadventures.com
Arts and crafts
Burning Down the House
In addition to offering paint-your-own-pottery, this do-it-yourself fired arts studio in Fulton offers special events like canvas painting and movie nights with movie-themed pottery.
11821 Scaggsville Road, Fulton. 301-317-9936. bdthpottery.com
Leona’s Sewing Studio
Learn to sew with Leona. Catering to all ages (9-99 years) and all levels. In person and virtual learning sessions offered.
8600 Foundry St., Carding Bldg. #214, Savage. 443-504-2678. leonasews.com
The ClayGround
Look for one of the Kids Create classes where children can have fun and make pottery pieces on the pottery wheel.
3715 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City. 443-812-1158. claygroundonline.com
The Pottery Stop
The paint-your-own pottery shop offers walk-in painting, special classes and camps for children, and a snack and coffee bar.
9050 Baltimore National Pike, #109, Ellicott City. 410-480-0111. thepotterystop.com
Museums and history
African Art Museum of Maryland
African jewelry, sculptures, paintings and pottery are on display in this cultural museum in the Long Reach community of Columbia.
8775 Cloudleap Court, Suite 112, Columbia. 410-740-7411. africanartmuseum.org
Baltimore & Ohio Ellicott City Station Museum
The museum, billed as the oldest surviving railroad station in America, includes a replica of the first horse-drawn passenger rail car, a 1927 caboose, model railroads and displays highlighting small-town railroad life.
3711 Maryland Ave., Ellicott City. 410-313-1945. howardcountymd.gov/recreation-parks/baltimore-ohio-ellicott-city-station-museum
Ellicott City Colored School, Restored
The school, which opened in 1880 to provide an educational space for Black children, is now a genealogical resource center and museum highlighting the history of African Americans in Howard County.
8683 Frederick Road, Ellicott City. 410-313-0420. visitoldellicottcity.com
Ellicott City Firehouse Museum
Originally built to house hand-drawn fire equipment, the museum explores the challenges of fighting fires in late 19th century and early 20th century Ellicott City.
3829 Church Road, Ellicott City. 443-240-2060. howardcountymd.gov/historicsites
Ellicott City History Tours
Take a trek down haunted Main Street with storytellers armed with chilling tales and dressed in period attire. Recommended for children 12 and up.
410-303-2959. mdhistorytours.com
Howard County Center of African American Culture
Here is an archival display of keepsakes representing the lifestyles of Blacks in 19th-century Howard County, from family bibles to butter churns.
5434 Vantage Point Road, Columbia. 410-715-1921. hccaac.org
Howard County Living Farm Heritage Museum
Dedicated to preserving Howard County’s agricultural history, the museum in West Friendship includes farm sheds, historic farm equipment, a blacksmith shop and six miles of nature trails.
12985 MD-144, West Friendship. 410-489-2345. farmheritage.org
Howard County Police Museum
Honoring the men and women of the Howard County Police Department, the museum in Ellicott City includes exhibits on vintage police uniforms, antique weapons and fallen heroes.
8267 Frederick Road, Ellicott City. 410-313-1447. hcpdmuseum.com
Museum of Howard County History
The museum tells the story of Howard County’s history through collections and exhibits highlighting everything from the Ellicott family and the Patapsco Female Institute to Native American tools and the Enchanted Forest.
8328 Court Ave., Ellicott City. 410-480-3250. hchsmd.org/museum
Patapsco Female Institute Historic Park
Tours of this 19th-century site, known for its Greek-revival architecture, reveal its multiple uses since opening in 1837: a women’s school, a hotel, a summer theater and even a nursing home.
3655 Church Road, Ellicott City. 410-313-0424. visithowardcounty.com/listings/patapsco-female-institute/1259/
Vintage BMW Motorcycle Museum
The Jessup museum showcases more than 65 vintage and classic BMW motorcycles and sidecars, as well as motorcycle memorabilia and art.
10630 Riggs Hill Road, Suite Y, Jessup. 301-497-8949. bobsbmw.com
Farms
Breezy Hill Alpaca Farm
Call to schedule a one-hour interactive visit with the Woodbine farm’s alpacas, goats, sheep, rabbits and chickens, and learn how the farm processes wool.
2820 Woodbine Road, Woodbine. 410-489-5802. bhalpaca.com
Clark’s Elioak Farm
In addition to housing the former Enchanted Forest attractions, the farm has a “petting farm,” with pigs, emus, donkeys and goats, play areas and special events for children.
10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. 410-730-4049. clarklandfarm.com
Larriland Farm
The Woodbine farm is home to a variety of pick-your-own fruit, vegetable and flower fields, as well as fall activities like hay rides and straw mazes.
2415 Woodbine Road, Woodbine. 410-442-2605. pickyourown.com
Mary’s Land Farm
The eco-friendly 160-acre farm offers hands-on tours, summer camps, field trips, sunset walks, a fun park and a farm store, plus every critter that Old MacDonald ever had.
4979 Sheppard Lane, Ellicott City. 410-849-4314. maryslandfarm.com
Sharp’s at Waterford Farm
Along with special seasonal events and open houses, the farm hosts educational farm tours covering everything from worms and birds to farm life and gardening.
4003 Jennings Chapel Road, Brookeville. 410-489-2572. sharpfarm.com