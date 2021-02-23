xml:space="preserve">
Guide to Howard County 2021: Housing and transportation resources

Baltimore Sun
Feb 23, 2021 8:45 AM
Bikers ride on the Guilford Pratt Truss Bridge in Columbia.
Bikers ride on the Guilford Pratt Truss Bridge in Columbia. (Staff Photo by/Jen Rynda)

HOUSING RESOURCES

Columbia Association

410-715-3000, columbiaassociation.org

Heritage Housing Partners Corporation

443-518-7685, hhpcorp.org

Howard County Association of Realtors

410-715-1437, hcar.org

Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning

410-313-2350, howardcountymd.gov/departments

Howard County Housing and Community Development

410-313-6318, howardcountymd.gov/departments

TRANSPORTATION RESOURCES

Commuter Connections

Network of transportation organizations that offers information on a range of commuting options, including ride-matching, bicycling, public transit and more.

commuterconnections.org, 800-745-7433

Go Howard

Provides free trip planning, ride-matching and information on public transit.

gohoward.org, 410-313-3130 https://gohoward.org/

Howard County Bikeshare

Electric-assist and standard bicycles available from several rental stations in Columbia and Ellicott City.

howardcountybikeshare.com, 877-460-2435 (Number for “urgent matters”), for additional info email info@howardcountybikeshare.com)

Maryland Transit Authority

Information, links and schedules for a variety of public transportation, including the Light Rail and MARC Train’s Camden Line.

mta.maryland.gov, 410-539-5000

MDTrip

Web-based service that allows travelers to input in their departure and destination and receive a variety of public transportation options and that provides information about transit options for disabled riders.

mdtrip.org, 877-331-8747

Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland

A public transit service that furnishes fixed-route and paratransit services.

transitrta.com, 800-270-9553

Taxis

Columbia Airport Taxi Cab, 410-469-0085, columbiaairporttaxicab.com

Columbia Cab: 410-740-9092, columbiacabhowardco.com

Columbia Taxi Service: 443-668-6666, 240-210-6688, columbiataxiservice.com

Howard County Taxi Cab Service: 410-983-3999, howardcountytaxicab.com

Ride Taxi: 443-546-4116, https://ridetaxis.com/

