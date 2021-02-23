Guide to Howard County 2021: Housing and transportation resources

HOUSING RESOURCES
Columbia Association
410-715-3000, columbiaassociation.org
Heritage Housing Partners Corporation
443-518-7685, hhpcorp.org
Howard County Association of Realtors
410-715-1437, hcar.org
Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning
410-313-2350, howardcountymd.gov/departments
Howard County Housing and Community Development
410-313-6318, howardcountymd.gov/departments
TRANSPORTATION RESOURCES
Commuter Connections
Network of transportation organizations that offers information on a range of commuting options, including ride-matching, bicycling, public transit and more.
commuterconnections.org, 800-745-7433
Go Howard
Provides free trip planning, ride-matching and information on public transit.
gohoward.org, 410-313-3130 https://gohoward.org/
Howard County Bikeshare
Electric-assist and standard bicycles available from several rental stations in Columbia and Ellicott City.
howardcountybikeshare.com, 877-460-2435 (Number for “urgent matters”), for additional info email info@howardcountybikeshare.com)
Maryland Transit Authority
Information, links and schedules for a variety of public transportation, including the Light Rail and MARC Train’s Camden Line.
mta.maryland.gov, 410-539-5000
MDTrip
Web-based service that allows travelers to input in their departure and destination and receive a variety of public transportation options and that provides information about transit options for disabled riders.
mdtrip.org, 877-331-8747
Regional Transportation Agency of Central Maryland
A public transit service that furnishes fixed-route and paratransit services.
transitrta.com, 800-270-9553
Taxis
Columbia Airport Taxi Cab, 410-469-0085, columbiaairporttaxicab.com
Columbia Cab: 410-740-9092, columbiacabhowardco.com
Columbia Taxi Service: 443-668-6666, 240-210-6688, columbiataxiservice.com
Howard County Taxi Cab Service: 410-983-3999, howardcountytaxicab.com
Ride Taxi: 443-546-4116, https://ridetaxis.com/