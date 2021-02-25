Guide to Howard County 2021: Health care

Cardiovascular services: The hospital’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories (410-740-7900) offer services including electrophysiology, minimally invasive vascular procedures, electrical cardioversion, and primary angioplasty treatment, in which patients experiencing certain types of heart attacks can receive a life-saving procedure to open their clogged arteries shortly after arriving in the emergency department. The Outpatient Cardiac Rehabilitation Program (443-718-3000) helps patients recover from cardiac events and improve their overall health.