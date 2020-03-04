xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Guide to Howard County 2020: Health care

By Patti Restivo
Baltimore Sun
Mar 04, 2020 9:00 AM
Howard County General Hospital in Columbia.
Howard County General Hospital in Columbia. (Jen Rynda/HANDOUT)

As the population of Howard County has grown, so have the health care resources available to residents.

Howard County General Hospital, the county’s only general hospital, has increased in size dramatically since it opened in 1973, adding space and services for inpatients and outpatients. The hospital has 225 licensed beds.

Advertisement

Its emergency department provides emergency and urgent care around the clock in a 36-bed adult care unit, with a separate 12-bed pediatric unit. Construction was recently completed on a $45 million project that added 48,000 square feet with a two-story addition adjacent to the emergency room, a inpatient psychiatry unit and a patient observation unit.

In the early 2000s, Kaiser Permanente, the nation’s largest health maintenance organization, opened a 17,500-square-foot center in Columbia Gateway Park, and Sheppard Pratt at Ellicott City opened as a private hospital specializing in mental health programs.

Over the last decade, Kennedy Krieger Institute opened an outpatient clinic in Columbia to provide pediatric behavioral psychology services, while Gilchrist Hospice Care brought a 10-bed inpatient facility to Columbia.

[More Maryland news] In second day of New Windsor man’s rape trial, 7-year-old girl testifies on her alleged abuse

Dozens of urgent-care facilities provide walk-in treatment.

Resources also are available to residents through Healthy Howard, a public health initiative delivering health programs, services and resources incorporating schools, restaurants, workplaces, child care facilities, recreation and more.

The Horizon Foundation, an independent philanthropy dedicated to improving the health and wellness of county residents, has invested nearly $55 million in community programs since 1998, recently awarding about $2 million.

HOWARD COUNTY GENERAL HOSPITAL

Howard County General Hospital, a member of Johns Hopkins Medicine, offers an array of health-related classes, programs and services.

The Breast Center at HCGH: The only hospital-based program for breast cancer treatment in Howard County offers comprehensive breast services, including diagnostics, biopsies and a full range of treatment options provided by Johns Hopkins and HCGH specialists. 410-884-4744.

[More Maryland news] Plans to build mosque in Creswell area of Harford County draw outcry, threats on social media

Cardiovascular services: The hospital’s Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories (410-740-7900) offer services including electrophysiology, minimally invasive vascular procedures, electrical cardioversion, pain management and primary angioplasty treatment, in which patients experiencing certain types of heart attacks can receive a life-saving angioplasty procedure to open their clogged arteries shortly after arriving in the emergency department. The Outpatient Cardiac Rehabilitation Program (443-718-3000) helps patients recover from cardiac events and improve their overall health.

The Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine: Johns Hopkins board-certified maternal fetal specialists offer low-and high-risk pregnancy care including consultative services for medical complications of pregnancy, a comprehensive diabetes-in-pregnancy program, genetic counselors, a first-trimester screening program, a fetal assessment center and 4D imaging to study fetal development and growth. 410-997-0400.

Claudia Mayer/Tina Broccolino Cancer Resource Center: The center connects cancer patients, families and caregivers with resources including counseling, stress and symptom management care planning, system navigation, educational materials and aesthetic services. 410-740-5858.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Sleep: The sleep center, run by Johns Hopkins physicians, provides diagnosis and treatment for a range of sleep disorders. 800-937-5337.

Orthopedic surgery: The hospital has a number of orthopedic specialists who care for routine injuries to total joint replacement surgery. Physical therapists in the Bolduc Family Outpatient Center help patients recover more quickly.

[More Maryland news] Catonsville golf club attorneys call request to downzone land illegal; planning staff recommends no change

Call 410-740-7890 or visit hcgh.org for more information on hospital services.

Advertisement

HOSPITAL AT A GLANCE

78,279 patients evaluated in the emergency department in 2019

45,229 outpatients served in 2019

22,055 patients admitted or observed in 2019

9,979 surgeries performed in 2019

[More Maryland news] Insurers won’t pay for a Hampstead child to get treatment for a rare syndrome. A Maryland bill could force them to.

3,079 babies born in 2019

1000-plus physicians and allied health professionals

Nearly 100 medical specialties and subspecialties represented

Source: Howard County General Hospital

HEALTH DEPARTMENT

The Howard County Health Department, which delivers state-funded and federally funded services, conducts clinics for immunization, child health, prenatal care and family planning in Columbia. Nutrition education through the Women, Infants and Children program is offered at Columbia and North Laurel health centers.

[More Maryland news] Havre de Grace leaders note coronavirus outbreak, ER delays in making case to keep Harford Memorial Hospital open

Some services, such as venereal disease screening and treatment programs, are free and available to any local resident. For other services, preference is given to low-income residents in need of medical assistance. Fees are based on the ability to pay.

The health department also participates in a program to screen for breast and cervical cancer in women 40 and older with no medical insurance, or whose insurance fails to cover yearly mammograms.

Additional services for older residents include counseling and home visits through the Office on Aging.

For more information on services, call 410-313-6300 or visit howardcountymd.gov/departments.

FACILITIES

A number of health and wellness businesses and organizations are located in Howard County:

Maryland University of Integrative Health (410-888-9048 or muih.edu) in North Laurel is a private nonprofit graduate school of Eastern and integrative medicine. The school offers outpatient care along with programs including acupuncture, herbal medicine, yoga therapy and health coaching.

Athelas Institute (410-964-1241 or athelasinstitute.org) in Columbia provides vocational training, along with educational, rehabilitative and residential support for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Humanim (410-381-7171 or humanim.com) is a not-for-profit organization with two locations in Columbia, serving people with disabilities through human services, including mental health services, vocational services, and services for the deaf.

Central Maryland Radiation Oncology (443-546-1300 or cmradonc.org) is a partnership of Johns Hopkins and the University of Maryland offering radiation oncology services to patients in the Medical Pavilion adjacent to Howard General.

Gilchrist Hospice Care (888-823-8880 or gilchristhospice.org) is a nonprofit providing hospice care and services throughout Central Maryland in private homes, retirement communities, assisted-living or nursing facilities, and an inpatient hospice unit in Columbia.

Kennedy Krieger Institute (443-923-9400 or kennedykrieger.org) offers pediatric behavioral psychology services in two outpatient clinics in Columbia for children ages 2 to 18. The clinic helps with sleep difficulties, tantrums and parent-child interaction for typically developing children as well as for those with developmental delays and disabilities.

Advertisement

Linwood School (410-465-1352 or linwoodcenter.org) in Ellicott City offers day care, education and therapy for children with emotional disorders, especially autism.

Loyola Clinical Center for Speech-Language Pathology Services (410-617-1200 or loyola.edu/department/clinical-centers) offers hearing, speech and language diagnosis and therapy in Columbia.

The MultiService Center (410-313-0220 or howardcountymd.gov) in North Laurel provides a wide range of crisis and support services such as family, financial literacy and immigration counseling, social services and support groups.

The Therapeutic & Recreational Riding Center (410-489-5100 or trrcmd.org) in Glenwood provides physical and occupational therapy on horseback to treat a wide range of disabilities in children and adults.

Sheppard Pratt at Ellicott City (443-364-5500 or sheppardpratt.org) is a private nonprofit health system, offering mental health care for adults, adolescents and people with co-occurring disorders.

Ellicott City Health Care Center (410-461-7577 or communicarehealth.com), along with Lorien Columbia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (410-531-5300 or lorienhealth.com), Lorien Elkridge (410-579-2626) and Lorien Encore Ellicott City (410-461-7070) offer care for patients who require skilled nursing services.

Kaiser Permanente Columbia Gateway Medical Center (410-309-4600 or healthy.kaiserpermanente.org) offers primary care services in pediatrics, family practice, internal medicine and OBGYN, along with and specialty services in surgery, dermatology and orthopedics. Other services include a laboratory, a pharmacy, nutritional counseling and allergy shots.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Local counseling and support groups in Howard County include:

Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center (410-531-6006 or grassrootscrisis.org) in Columbia operates a 24-hour hotline (410-531-6677) and drop-in counseling center staffed by trained volunteers. The agency also is part of the statewide youth crisis call-in counseling network, is certified as a suicide prevention service and offers assistance to those dealing with substance abuse.

HopeWorks Howard County (410-997-0304 or wearehopeworks.org) operates a 24-hour hotline (410-997-2272); free counseling for survivors of sexual, domestic and dating violence; and child sexual abuse prevention training.

Family and Children’s Services of Howard County (410-997-3557 or fcsmd.org) offers individual and family counseling services with sliding-scale fees in Columbia and North Laurel.

Gilchrist Hospice Care (888-823-8880 or gilchristcares.org) offers support groups, grief counseling and workshops to hospice care family members and communities following the death of a loved one.

MORE RESOURCES

Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Maryland Chapter

800-272-3900

alz.org/maryland

Bereaved Parents, Baltimore Metropolitan Area Chapter

410-321-7053

bereavedparentsusa.org

Columbia Pregnancy Center

410-730-3223

columbia-pregnancy.org

Foreign-born Information & Referral Network

410-992-1923

firnonline.org

The Listening Place/Howard County Child Advocacy Center

410-313-2630

howardcountymd.gov

Howard County Special Olympics

410-740-0500

somdhc.org

Howard County Unsweetened

443-766-1217

hocounsweetened.org

National Alliance on Mental Illness of Howard County

410-772-9300

namihowardcounty.org

National Family Resiliency Center

410-740-9553

nfrchelp.org

Visiting Nurses Association of Maryland

888-523-5000

Latest Howard Magazine

vnamd.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement