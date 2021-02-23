Guide to Howard County 2021: Government and elected officials

Howard County’s government operates a school system, a police department with nearly 500 sworn officers, a fire department, a water and sewer system, a landfill and six branch libraries that have the highest per-capita circulation rate in the state.
The county raises money principally from property and income taxes and employs more than 3,000 people in government services, public safety, facilities and community services. Fifty-one percent of the county’s budget of almost $1.2 billion this fiscal year will pay for the county’s public schools, which are overseen by seven elected members of the Howard County Board of Education. The school system employs more than 8,500 people and serves nearly 59,000 students.
County Executive Calvin Ball and members on the five-seat County Council were elected in 2018 for four-year terms.
Columbia Association
The Columbia Association is a private, nonprofit corporation that resembles a local government, recreation business and civic organization rolled into one. Its board of directors is elected by property owners and the residents of Columbia’s 10 villages.
Supported by two major revenue sources — annual property owners’ fees and membership fees charged for programs and services — CA operates a broad scope of facilities such as parks, pathways, pools, tennis courts and golf courses, and maintains nearly 3,600 acres of open space, including 95 miles of walking, jogging and biking pathways.
CA owns all the village community association offices and neighborhood centers, and its covenants filter down to the neighborhood level. Each Columbia village has its own community association and resident-elected village board, which addresses neighborhood issues and can serve as advocates on behalf of residents.
County executive
Calvin Ball, Democrat
410-313-2013
@HoCoGovExec
County Council
410-313-2001, cc.howardcountymd.gov
Liz Walsh, D-District 1, @WalshforOne
Opel Jones, D-District 2, @OpelJones
Christiana Mercer Rigby, D-District 3, @councilwomancmr
Deb Jung, D-District 4, @CouncilDeb
David Yungmann, R-District 5, @YungmannDavid
STATE AND NATIONAL
County citizens are represented in the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis by three senators and eight delegates from three legislative districts. Each serves a four-year term.
Local members of the Maryland General Assembly
410-841-3000, mgaleg.maryland.gov
District 9
State Sen. Katie Fry Hester, Democrat, 410-841-3671, @katiefryhester
District 9A
Del. Trent M. Kittleman, Republican, 410-841-3556 @TrentKittleman
Del. Warren E. Miller, Republican, 410-841-3582, @delwarmill
District 9B
Del. M. Courtney Watson, Democrat, 410-841-3077, @courtneywatson1
District 12
State Sen. Clarence K. Lam, Democrat, 410-841-3653, @ClarenceLamMD
Del. Eric D. Ebersole, Democrat, 410-841-3328, @ericebersole
Del. Jessica Feldmark, Democrat, 410-841-3205
Del. Terri L. Hill, Democrat, 410-841-3378
District 13
State Sen. Guy J. Guzzone, Democrat, 410-841-3572, @GuyGuzzone
Del. Vanessa Atterbeary, Democrat, 410-841-3471, @VAtterbeary
Del. Shane Pendergrass, Democrat, 410-841-3139
Del. Jen Terrasa, Democrat, 410-841-3246, @JenTerrasa
U.S. Senate
Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Democrat, 202-224-4654, @ChrisVanHollen
Sen. Ben Cardin, Democrat, 202-224-4524, @SenatorCardin
U.S. House of Representatives
Maryland 2nd District
Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Democrat
202-225-3061, @Call_Me_Dutch
Maryland 3rd District
Rep. John Sarbanes, Democrat
202-225-4016, @RepSarbanes
Maryland 7th District
Rep. Kweisi Mfume, Democrat
202-225-4741, @RepKweisiMfume
LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES
Office of Public Information
410-313-2022, TRS 711, howardcountymd.gov/departments
Animal Control & Adoption Center
8576 Davis Road, Columbia
410-313-2780, howardcountymd.gov/departments/police/animal-control
Board of Elections
410-313-5820, howardcountymd.gov/BOE, @HoCoBOEMaryland
Bureau of Environmental Services (trash and recycling)
Alpha Ridge Landfill, 2350 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville
410-313-6414, howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Public-Works
Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits
410-313-2455, myhoward.info, howardcountymd.gov/Departments
Fire and Rescue
410-313-6000 (non-emergency), hcdfrs.org
Maryland Access Point
410-313-1234, howardcountymd.gov/map
Motor Vehicle Administration
Columbia Express Office, 6490 Dobbin Road, Columbia
410-768-7000, TRS 711, https://mva.maryland.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Office of ADA Coordination
410-313-6431, howardcountymd.gov/ada
Police Department
General inquiries: 410-313-3200