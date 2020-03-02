Guide to Howard County 2020: Government and Elected officials

The county raises money principally from property and income taxes and employs more than 3,000 people in government services, public safety, facilities and community services. Sixty-four percent of the county’s budget of almost $1.2 billion this fiscal year will pay for the county’s public schools, which are overseen by seven elected members of the Howard County Board of Education. The school system employs more than 8,500 people and serves nearly 59,000 students.