Guide to Howard County 2020: Government and Elected officials

By By Patti Restivo
Baltimore Sun
Mar 02, 2020 10:00 AM
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball delivers his address to a room of almost 500 people at Turf Valley in 2019.
(Nate Pesce/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Howard County’s government operates a school system, a police department with nearly 500 sworn officers, a fire department, a water and sewer system, a landfill and six branch libraries that have the highest per-capita circulation rate in the state.

The county raises money principally from property and income taxes and employs more than 3,000 people in government services, public safety, facilities and community services. Sixty-four percent of the county’s budget of almost $1.2 billion this fiscal year will pay for the county’s public schools, which are overseen by seven elected members of the Howard County Board of Education. The school system employs more than 8,500 people and serves nearly 59,000 students.

County Executive Calvin Ball and members on the five-seat County Council were elected in 2018 for four-year terms.

COLUMBIA ASSOCIATION

Columbia Association [CA] is a private, nonprofit corporation that resembles a local government, recreation business and civic organization rolled into one. Its board of directors is elected by property owners and the residents of Columbia’s 10 villages.

Supported by two major revenue sources — annual property owners’ fees and membership fees charged for programs and services — CA operates a broad scope of facilities such as parks, pathways, pools, tennis courts and golf courses, and maintains nearly 3,600 acres of open space, including 95 miles of walking, jogging and biking pathways.

CA owns all the village community association offices and neighborhood centers, and its covenants filter down to the neighborhood level. Each Columbia village has its own community association and resident-elected village board, which addresses neighborhood issues and can serve as advocates on behalf of residents.

COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Calvin Ball (D)

410-313-2013

calvinball@howardcountymd.gov

COUNTY COUNCIL

410-313-2001, cc.howardcountymd.gov

Liz Walsh (D) District 1, @WalshforOne

Opel Jones (D) District 2, @OpelJones ‏

Christiana Rigby (D) District 3, @councilwomancmr

Deb Jung (D) District 4, @CouncilDeb

David Youngmann (R) District 5, @YungmannDavid

STATE AND NATIONAL

County citizens are represented in the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis by three senators and eight delegates from three legislative districts. Each serves a four-year term.

LOCAL MEMBERS OF THE MARYLAND GENERAL ASSEMBLY

410-841-3000, mgaleg.maryland.gov

District 9

Sen. Katie Fry Hester (D): 410-841-3671, @katiefryhester

District 9A

Del. Trent M. Kittleman (R): 410-841-3556

Del. Warren E. Miller (R): 410-841-3582, @delwarmill

District 9B

Del. M. Courtney Watson (D): 410-841-3077, @courtneywatson1

District 12

Sen. Clarence K. Lam (D): 410-841-3653, @ClarenceLamMD

Del. Eric D. Ebersole (D): 410-841-3328, @ericebersole

Del. Terri L. Hill (D): 410-841-3378

District 13

Sen. Guy J. Guzzone (D): 410-841-3572, @GuyGuzzone

Del. Vanessa Atterbeary (D): 410-841-3471, @VAtterbeary

Del. Jessica Feldmark (D): 410-841-3205

Del. Shane Pendergrass (D): 410-841-3139

Del. Jen Terrasa (D); 410-841-3246, @JenTerrasa

U.S. SENATE

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D): 202-224-4654, @ChrisVanHollen

Sen. Ben Cardin (D): 202-224-4524, @SenatorCardin

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Maryland 2nd District

Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (D)

202-225-3061, @Call_Me_Dutch

Maryland 3rd District

Rep. John Sarbanes (D)

202-225-4016, @RepSarbanes

Maryland 7th District

A special general election is scheduled for April 28 to fill the late Elijah Cummings’ term.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES

Office of Public Information

410-313-2022, TRS 711, howardcountymd.gov/departments

Animal Control & Adoption Center

8576 Davis Road, Columbia

410-313-2780, howardcountymd.gov/departments/police/animal-control

Board of Elections

410-313-5820, howardcountymd.gov/BOE, @HoCoBOEMaryland

Bureau of Environmental Services (trash and recycling)

Alpha Ridge Landfill, 2350 Marriottsville Road, Marriottsville

410-313-6444, howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Public-Works

Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits

410-313-2455, myhoward.info, howardcountymd.gov/Departments

Fire and Rescue

410-313-6000 (non-emergency), hcdfrs.org

Maryland Access Point

410-313-1234, howardcountymd.gov/map

Motor Vehicle Administration

Columbia Express Office, 6490 Dobbin Road, Columbia

410-768-7000, TRS 711, mva.maryland.gov/locations/howardcounty.htm

Office of ADA Coordination

410-313-6431, howardcountymd.gov/ada

Police Department

Latest Howard Magazine

General inquiries: 410-313-3200

