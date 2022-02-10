Community Guide 2022: Elkridge

History and real estate buffs stroll the sidewalks of Lawyers Hill, which is on the National Register of Historic Places with its eclectic mix of architectural styles, including Georgian Revival, Victorian, Queen Anne and Gothic Revival homes. But the undisputed star of the historic district is The Belmont Manor and Historic Park, built in 1738 as the home of Caleb and Priscilla Dorsey. The former plantation built in the Colonial Georgian style was kept running by the labor of enslaved people.