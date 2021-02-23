Guide to Howard County 2021: Business and jobs

Location, quality of life and a pro-business environment are three of the reasons about 10,000 companies call Howard County home, creating upwards of 170,000 jobs. The county has more than 70 million square feet of commercial space, according to the Howard County Economic Development Authority.
Howard County is among the wealthiest jurisdictions in the nation, with a median household income of $117,730.
Many county residents commute to the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metro areas. .
Industries in the county include professional business and scientific services, technology, advanced manufacturing and health care services, according to the economic development authority.
The Port of Baltimore is about 20 minutes from the county seat, and BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is even closer.
Business resources
Howard County Economic Development Authority: 410-313-6500, hceda.org
Howard County Chamber of Commerce: 410-730-4111, howardchamber.com
BWI Business Partnership: 410-859-1000, bwipartner.org
Baltimore Metropolitan Council: 410-732-0500, baltometro.org
Maryland Governor’s Office of Small, Minority and Women Business Affairs: 410-697-9600, goma.maryland.gov
Maryland Small Business Development Center: 301-403-8300, marylandsbdc.org
Howard County business at a glance
Population: 325,690
Employment: 176,880
Private businesses: 9,554
Source: U.S. Census Bureau, 2019 data
Major employers (1,000+ employees)
- Applied Physics Laboratory
- Byk Gardner Inc.
- East Coast Fresh Cuts Inc.
- Giant Food
- Howard Community College
- Johns Hopkins University
- Lorien Health Systems
Source: Maryland Department of Labor
Howard County job resources
The Maryland Workforce Exchange
A jobs posting site with a variety of employment tools from the Maryland Department of Labor.
The Columbia Workforce Center
A partnership between local workforce development groups that assists employers and job seekers, providing consultations on career options, resume preparation and job workshops, among other services.
https://www.dllr.state.md.us/county/howard, 410-290-2600
Howard County employment assistance portal
A list of a variety of employment assistance resources, including unemployment insurance, can be found here: https://services.howardcountymd.gov/hcportal?id=sc_category_311&sys_id=d8bde109db851050bcfffce9af9619b8