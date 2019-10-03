The sesame-grilled salmon entree salad was one of the highlights of the evening. It came with a large, perfectly cooked salmon glazed with a sweet brown sauce and topped with sesame seeds. The salad, which was a combination of organic greens, mango cubes that could have been a little more ripe, sliced jicama and lemongrass sauce, came in a cylindrical glass tube that the server masterfully slid onto the plate for a fantastic presentation.