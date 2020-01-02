For starters, the restaurant’s interior is gorgeous. The sleek glass accents throughout remind you of a hip Miami or Mediterranean restaurant. The neon blue lights and blue decor throughout are a nod to the restaurant’s Greek origins, as are the massive pictures of Greek cities, columned structures and all. The massive hanging glass instillation is stunning and reminiscent of artsy waves. With a mix of cozy booths and square tables, the restaurant’s warm interior makes you feel like you’re eating with family — a royal family, but family no less.