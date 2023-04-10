Instagram-worthy toasts and smoothies join Columbia’s Merriweather District

At the new Toastique in Downtown Columbia, franchise owner Kalpin Patel has noticed a trend: Customers will take a snapshot of their breakfast or lunch order before digging in.

“This is a place where people will come to take pictures and then eat,” he said.

Toastique Black Mystique, a bowl of blueberries, banana and coconut water and topped with granola, kiwi, strawberries, coconut, goji berries and honey drizzle, is pictured with a variety of cold-pressed juices. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The gourmet toast and coffee chain serves food and drinks that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are tasty. Avocado smash toasts are artfully arranged with bright red marinated tomatoes, electric pink watermelon radishes and a garnish of microgreens. There are bright purple açai bowls topped with fresh fruit and granola, as well as juice shots and smoothies in all colors of the rainbow.

The cafe, which marked its grand opening Feb. 25, is the latest addition to the Merriweather District, an up-and-coming section of Columbia that has put a focus on signing locally grown chains for new retail and restaurant leases.

Toastique Avocado Smash consists of avocado, marinated tomatoes, watermelon radish, microgreens, toasty seasoning and chili oil on multigrain toast. Also shown are cold-pressed juices. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

So far, the district has already welcomed Baltimore transplant The Charmery, as well as Washington, D.C.-based eateries like Busboys & Poets, Peter Chang, Dok Khao Thai Eatery and Clove & Cardamom. More are on the way: Baltimore’s Banditos Tacos & Tequila is slated to open soon, as are Blackwall Hitch, Medium Rare and GameOn Bar + Arcade.

Toastique, too, has local roots. James Madison University alumna Brianna Keefe founded the company in 2017, and opened a flagship store at The Wharf in Washington in 2018. The chain has flourished in the years since, with 15 locations now open in six states and D.C., and dozens more on the way, according to Toastique’s website. The list includes two new stores in the works for the Baltimore region: one in Baltimore County that’s slated to open soon and another opening in Annapolis this fall.

Patel, a former district manager for Dunkin’ in Howard County, was drawn to Toastique for its emphasis on healthy dishes.

“I wanted to go with something unique and trendy and fresh,” he said.

The new location in Columbia features a menu of gourmet toasts (beyond avocado, customers can choose toppings like lump crab, smoked pastrami salmon or prosciutto), as well as healthy snacks like chia pudding, açai bowls, energy bars and grab-and-go salads. Spreads like hummus and jam are made in-house.

Toastique also puts a focus on nutrient-rich drinks, serving fruit-and-veggie-filled smoothies and cold-pressed juices as well as on-trend wellness drinks like collagen lattes.

The cafe, located across from the Merriweather District’s Color Burst Park, has 28 seats and an open, airy feel, with tall windows and a neutral, white-and-wood design palette. A patio offers 24 more seats.

Toastique has a large selection of toppings for their fruit bowls. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

This is his first franchise, which he operates with business partners Darshek Patel and Tushar Patel. The three grew up in India and met in grade school, then moved to the United States after college and decided to find a joint business venture to pursue.

They were drawn to the Merriweather District for its new construction, planned residential density and community of other restaurants. “We didn’t want to miss this place,” Kalpin Patel said.

They’ve already started to amass a group of regular customers, including nearby residents and people stopping by after yoga class. That success has them thinking about opening another franchise in the next six to eight months, potentially in Ellicott City or Laurel.

“We want to grow, and give all people quality food and help them out with their health,” Kalpin Patel said.

Making sure the toasts and smoothies are Instagram-worthy is a priority, too, he added: “Presentation matters.”

Toastique

6201 Mango Tree Road, Columbia.

240-342-5223

toastique.com