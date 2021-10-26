Food pantries keep dinner on the table as pandemic continues to hit Howard County families

Though Howard is one of the most affluent counties in America, Mike Johnson is struck by the lengths to which people have gone in recent months to feed their families. Like the woman who trudged 1½ miles to the food pantry at St. John Baptist Church, in Columbia, to collect her 60-pound allotment — and then set off to lug it home when a church volunteer offered her a lift. Or the man who, last winter, rode a bicycle there, in the snow, to get food for his family.