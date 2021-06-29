Female artists to watch: Meet these talented young leaders in the arts in Howard County

“I do feel [the instrument’s] resonance when I play it,” said Kim, a June graduate of Long Reach High. “I try to make everything, the blood and the music, flow through my body and not just my fingers. It’s almost a spiritual thing. I make occasional mistakes, but I’m not swayed by them because as long as you believe in the violin and your fingers, and work at it, all will be OK. Practice will never betray you.”