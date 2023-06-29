Quick Takes: What was your favorite family vacation? Why?

Bessie Bordenave (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Bessie Bordenave, president, Harriet Tubman Foundation of Howard County

“We never took an out-of-state vacation growing up. My dad did custodial work and my mom did day work so they never really had time to kick off. But on some Sundays, my dad would pile all of us in the car and we would go to Frederick. We would stop on the side of the road and have a big meal — They’d have chicken, potato salad, coleslaw. Then we would go on up to Frederick and we would just ride around, look at the blue skies and look at the hills. That would be our vacation.”

Advertisement

Joshua Wasilewski Principal HS High School 13 November 21, 2022 Nicholas Griner Photographer Multimedia Communications Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) (Nicholas Griner)

Josh Wasilewski, principal, Guilford Park High School

“For 44 years my family has been going to the beach. Ever since I was a baby, my grandmother, my mom’s five other siblings and all of us would go. We started out in Nags Head, North Carolina, and now we end up in Garden City, South Carolina. Having all the family there, 30 people deep in a house, is just an amazing experience and so much fun. That’s why I ended up loving the beach and one of the reasons I joined the Ocean City Beach Patrol.”

Advertisement

Danielle Duran Baron (handout)

Danielle Duran Baron, board of directors president, Luminus Network for New Americans

“Of course, I have my childhood memories of spending the summers on the beach with my family back in Brazil. But now I have my own family here in Howard County. We took a trip a few years ago to the northern part of Spain. My grandparents were from this region, Galicia. About 90 years after they left, we visited the same port they departed from. My grandmother went back once but it was a touching moment because I was standing in the same place where she saw her home country for the last time.”