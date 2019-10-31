Looking for something to do this month? Here are all the details on some of the county’s most anticipated events, from pumpkin chucking to the Symphony of Lights.
‘The Bodyguard’
Through Nov. 3 Based on the film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, this production features a score filled with Houston’s greatest hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “I’m Every Woman,” “Saving All My Love,” and more. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $49.50-$68. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.
Straw Maze
Through Nov. 3 Get lost in a maze built from large round bales of straw. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Larriland Farm, 2415 Woodbine Road. Free-$3. 410-442-2605 or pickyourown.com.
Art Howard County 2019
Nov. 1-Dec. 3 A biennial juried exhibit featuring work by local artists in a range of media including drawing, fiber art, painting, photography, sculpture and more. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.
Maryland Brewery Tours: Howard County
Nov. 2 Enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of local breweries, including Elliott Mills Brewing, Hysteria Brewing, Jailbreak Brewing and more. 11:45 a.m.-5:10 p.m. Locations vary. $75. mdbrewerytours.com.
Pumpkin Chucking Weekend
Nov. 2-3 Bring a pumpkin to catapult across the farm. Enjoy a visit with your favorite animals, take a pony ride and take in the fall scenery. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Clark’s Elioak Farm, 10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. $7. 410-730-4049 or clarklandfarm.com.
Color Columbia Plein Air Exhibit
Nov. 2-17 Exhibit featuring the work created during the Color Columbia Plein Air Paint Out. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Columbia Art Center, 6100 Foreland Garth, Columbia. Free. 410-730-0075 or columbiaartcenter.org.
‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’
Nov. 8-Jan. 5, 2020 Enjoy a theater production of the classic holiday tale “A Christmas Story.” Follow the bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he pursues the ultimate holiday present. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $49.50-$68. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.
St. Francis of Assisi Fulton Annual Christmas Bazaar
Nov. 8-9 Prepare for the upcoming holiday season and browse for gifts. Includes craft tables, a gourmet coffee shop, a silent auction and more. 5-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. St. Francis of Assisi Church, 8300 Old Columbia, Fulton. Free. 410-792-0470 or instrumentofpeace.org.
Historic Oakland Holiday Craft Fair
Nov. 9 Town Center Community Association will hold its annual craft fair featuring more than 50 vendors. Includes candles, handmade clothing and textiles, holiday gifts and home decor, jewelry, paintings and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Historic Oakland, 5430 Vantage Point Road, Columbia. Free. historic-oakland.com.
Maryland Alpaca and Fleece Festival
Nov. 9-10 Prepare for the upcoming winter season and stock up on alpaca products for your latest crafting project. Festival includes live animals, demos and seminars. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairground Road, West Friendship. Free. marylandalpacas.org.
Brian Ganz Plays Chopin, Debussy and Ravel
Nov. 10 Pianist Brian Ganz, who is a faculty member at the Peabody Conservatory and St. Mary’s College of Maryland, performs works by the master composers. 3-5 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. $20. sundaysatthree.org.
Veterans Day Concert
Nov. 10 Concert featuring selections from the Korean War era including “I’m Glad There Is You,” "In A Small Hotel,” “Laura,” and “Pennies from Heaven.” 3:30 p.m. Slayton House, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. $15. 410-465-8777 or columbiaorchestra.org.
Neighbor Ride’s 15th Anniversary Celebration
Nov. 17 Celebrate 15 years of service to the senior community of Howard County at a reception hosted by Neighbor Ride, a nonprofit transportation service offered to senior adults. 3-5 p.m. Alta and Regency Crest, 3305 Oak West Drive, Ellicott City. $15. 410-884-7433 or neighborride.org.
Maryland Winds – British Masters
Nov. 19 Enjoy selections from musicians across the pond, including Arnold, Gorb, Hesketh, Holst, Sparke and more. 7:30 p.m. Hammond High School, 8800 Guilford Road, Columbia. $12-$15. marylandwinds.com.
A Story in a Song: Madeline Miskie-Jaeger
Nov. 23 Enjoy selections from some of the top classical music performers in the county. 7 p.m. Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia. Free-$25. 410-381-0097 or uucolumbia.net.
Symphony of Lights
Nov. 27-Jan. 1 This holiday tradition features a display of more than 100 larger-than-life animated and stationary holiday light creations, made up of approximately 300,000 bulbs. 6-10 p.m. weekdays and 5-10 p.m. weekends. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy., Columbia. $20. merriweatherlights.com.
Turkey Trot
Nov. 28 Work up an appetite before Thanksgiving dinner and join the annual charity 5K run. Includes a costume competition. 8:30 a.m. Long Gate Shopping Center, 4390 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. $5-$40. ymdturkeytrot.org.