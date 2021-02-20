Community guide 2021: Ellicott City

Founded by three Quakers from Pennsylvania (brothers John, Andrew and Joseph Ellicott) on the banks of the Patapsco River, the town has long found itself in the crosshairs of history. Witness the B&O train station, built in 1831 and the oldest remaining railroad passenger depot in the country. A National Landmark, it’s now a museum at the foot of old Main Street — a five-block display of architectural antiquity — and a centerpiece of the byway’s vintage charm.