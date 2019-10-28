Historians believe that those structures either burned or were demolished. The oldest part of the Elkridge Furnace Inn — another tavern — dates to around 1830, according to a 2009 Maryland Inventory of Historic Places study by Ken Short, architectural historian for the Howard County Department of Planning and Zoning, and an earlier inspection by Peter Kurtze, head of the National Register program for the Maryland Historical Trust. An adjoining three-story manor house was built soon after, following the sale of the iron works and surrounding property to members of the Ellicott family, for whom Ellicott City is named.