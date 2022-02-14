Guide to Howard County 2022: Dining

This list includes highlights from the Howard County 2022 Best Restaurant winners, from tried-and-true takeout spots to new dining destinations.
AMERICAN
The Ale House Columbia
A pub with locally sourced food, craft beers on tap and live music.
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
443-546-3640
Bolder Food/Drink
Mount Airy restaurant with outdoor patio and seasonal menu of New American dishes.
17004 Frederick Road
410-489-2491
Busboys and Poets
The popular regional chain offers a full-service restaurant, bar and bookstore and is known for hosting a variety of events, from open mic nights to poetry readings.
6251 Mango Tree Road, Columbia
410-734-2445
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen and Bar
This addition to Clarksville’s dining scene focuses on Chesapeake Bay flavors with rotating Ukrainian-Lithuanian offerings.
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite H, Clarksville
410-531-1809
Cured | 18th & 21st
Two restaurants under one roof with one side offering a neighborhood corner bar with comfort food and the other a Prohibition-era supper club featuring live music and cocktails.
10980 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, Columbia
667-786-7111
Eggspectation
Offering a lengthy egg-focused breakfast menu, plus American lunch and dinner fare.
6010 University Blvd., Ellicott City
410-750-3115
The Food Market
The Baltimore-based restaurant known for its comfort food dishes has a new, 5,000-square-foot location in Columbia that offers both indoor and outdoor dining.
10480 Little Patuxent Pkwy, G150, Columbia
410-997-7000
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Cafe and restaurant offering a New American menu and elaborate wine collection.
10435 Route 108, Columbia
410-997-3456
Leelynn’s Dining Room and Lounge
American bistro with patio seating and a full offering of beers, wines and cocktails.
9495 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, Ellicott City
410-715-8500
Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar
A gastropub with a modern take on traditional cuisine.
11085 Resort Road, Suite 404, Ellicott City
410-203-0327
ASIAN AND ASIAN FUSION
Hunan Legend
Chinese restaurant serving Hunan and Szechuan specialties.
Dorsey’s Search Village Center, 4725 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City
410-884-3888
Hunan Manor
Contemporary Chinese cuisine from all the provinces along with vegetarian selections.
7091 Deepage Drive, Columbia
410-381-1134
Jesse Wong’s Asean Bistro
Asian fusion with nightly entertainment, including jazz on the weekends.
8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
410-772-5300
Matcha Time Cafe
A quaint eatery specializing in Japanese teas, soups, ramen, sushi and sweets.
3785 Hamilton St., Ellicott City
410-418-4832
Sushi King Japanese Restaurant
Family operated Japanese restaurant in Columbia serving sushi, sashimi and other specialties.
6490 Dobbin Road, Columbia
410-997-1269
Sushi Sono Japanese Restaurant
Sushi and traditional Japanese cuisine in a lakefront setting.
10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia
410-997-6131
Sushi Q
Sushi Bar and Grill in Elkridge strip mall.
6325 Washington Blvd., Unit F, Elkridge
410-579-2453
Umi Sushi
Cozy Ellicott City sushi spot with outdoor patio overlooking Tiber stream.
8167 Main St., Ellicott City
410-480-1888
BAR AND GRILL
Grille 620
Steak, seafood and raw bar with daily specials.
11099 Resort Road, Ellicott City
410-203-0620
Lib’s Grill
A neighborhood grill and raw bar offering seafood, steaks, craft beers, wines and unique cocktails.
8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-725-5427
Looney’s Pub
Sports bar with multiple TVs offering pub fare, brunch and entertainment.
8180 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-617-3593
Phoenix Upper Main
Longtime Ellicott City staple serving wide range of beers and bar food; formerly known as Phoenix Emporium.
8308 Main St., Ellicott City
410-313-8141
River Hill Grill
American grill offering seafood, salads, soups, burgers, desserts and beer.
6040 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville
410-531-7900
Stanford Grill
Straightforward New American cuisine in intimate setting at Columbia Corporate Park.
8900 Stanford Blvd., Columbia
410-312-0445
Victoria Gastro Pub
Gastropub serving innovative takes on classic pub fare with an emphasis on local ingredients.
8201 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
410-750-1880
The White Oak Tavern
Taphouse serving locally sourced, farm-to-table pub food on a seasonal menu. Live music on weekend nights.
Enchanted Forest Shopping Center, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-680-8974
BARBECUE
Bare Bones Grill and Brewery
Baby back ribs and various grilled meats, plus five house microbrews.
9150 Baltimore National Pike, #22, Ellicott City
410-461-0770
The Canopy
This 30-year-old-plus eatery serves open pit beef, turkey and ham.
9319 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
443-288-1400
Kloby’s Smokehouse
This casual eatery offers barbecue, beer and bourbon.
Montpelier Center, 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite 116, Laurel
301-362-1510
Walker’s Tap & Table
Innovative New American cuisine, brick oven pizza and barbecue from chef Chad Wells plus exhaustive list of draft beers.
2465 MD-97, Glenwood
410-801-9400
BREWERIES
Black Flag Brewing Co.
Production brewery and taproom in Columbia with 16 taps and rotating food trucks.
9315 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
443-864-5139
Frisco Taphouse and Brewery
Taproom featuring dozens of beers on tap alongside American food with an extensive menu.
6695 Dobbin Road, Columbia
410-312-4907
Jailbreak Brewing Co.
A brewery featuring craft beer and pub food in a modern taproom.
9445 Washington Blvd., North, Laurel
443-345-9699
Manor Hill Tavern
Brewery-owned restaurant offering American dishes with local produce and beers in multiple bar areas.
3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City
410-997-7771
DELI, CAFE AND DESSERT
Beef Brothers Deli & Catering
Pizza, sides, soups, salads, wings, classic and specialty deli sandwiches, subs, desserts, milkshakes and smoothies. Kids’ menu. Online ordering.
10155 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-461-3354
Bonheur Patisserie & Deli
Columbia bakery and deli carrying salads and sandwiches as well as a variety of breads, bagels and pastries.
7106 Minstrel Way, Suite E, Columbia
410-290-7755
Charter Deli
Deli serving a wide range of sandwiches, salads, bagels and muffins.
10700 Charter Drive, Suite 130, Columbia
410-715-2272
Cindy’s Soft Serve
Seasonal Elkridge shop serving ice cream and snowballs.
6330 Washington Blvd., Elkridge
410-796-3349
Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Maple Lawn bakery specializing in cakes, including birthday sprinkle cake and strawberry shortcake.
11710 E. Market Place, Fulton
301-957-2530
EC Diner
EC Diner opened during the pandemic and won best breakfast/brunch, lunch, crab cake, dessert, late-night dining, new restaurant, outdoor dining, value and place to take the kids in our annual Best Restaurants. This place has it all.
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City.
410-750-3300
Georgia Grace Cafe
Quick-service cafe with European-inspired menu and Greek dishes.
8004 Frederick Road, Ellicott City
410-988-8052
Kupcakes & Co.
Gourmet cakes and cupcakes with shops in Elkridge and Clarksville.
6010 Meadowridge Center Drive, Suite H, Elkridge
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite D, Clarksville
443-552-3033
Little Market Cafe
Cafe offering sandwiches, pastries and espresso steps from Main Street in Ellicott City.
3731 Hamilton St., Ellicott City
410-465-5995
Mad City Coffee
Coffee shop offering house-roasted coffee and espresso drinks, muffins, pastries, soups and sandwiches.
10801 Hickory Ridge Road, Columbia
410-964-8671
The Meadows
Old-fashioned frozen custard chain selling cones and shakes.
6470 Freetown Road, Columbia
443-296-6100
Mike and Mel’s Deli
This deli is known for its corned beef and brisket and generous portions.
8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton.
443-663-3354
Park Ridge Creamery
Hand-scooped ice cream featuring Baltimore-based Taharka Brothers premium and small-batch ice cream.
3741 Hamilton St., Ellicott City
RegionAle
Sandwiches and craft beers from Ellicott City native.
5705 Richards Valley Road, Suite B-1, Ellicott City
410-465-0505
Roggenart
European-themed bakery serves Austrian-style pastries with French and Italian flair.
6476 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
443-583-7854
Scoop and Paddle
Authentic American handmade ice cream and ice cream sandwiches.
The Common Kitchen, 12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville
443-607-2667
The Snowball Stand
A stand on the corner of Woodstock Road and Route 99 with multiple flavors and specials.
1970 Woodstock Road, Woodstock
410-207-4885
Syriana Cafe & Gallery
Eatery serving Syrian and Middle Eastern fare such as kebabs and falafels.
8180 Main St., Ellicott City
443-325-5661
Touche Touchet Bakery and Pastry Shoppe
Bakery and cafe with indoor and outdoor seating offering baked goods and custom orders.
10400 Shaker Drive, Columbia
410-997-9338
FINE DINING
Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant
Classic French country cuisine in renovated 19th-century town house on Main Street in Ellicott City.
8293 Main St., Ellicott City
410-465-4004
The Turn House
Farm to table cuisine with large outdoor patio along golf course.
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
410-740-2096
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Sleekly decorated restaurant in a Columbia business park serving upscale Greek cuisine.
8850 Columbia 100 Parkway, Columbia
410-740-2500
INDIAN FOOD
Ananda
Northern Indian cuisine and drinks, as well as a weekend all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.
7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-725-4800
Chutney Indian Restaurant
Specialties from North and South India in fine dining atmosphere.
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
410-381-3600
House of India
Homemade tandoori specials, lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetable entrees as well as a daily lunch buffet.
9350 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
410-381-3844 or 410-381-6647
Maiwand Kabob
Afghan lamb, beef and chicken kebabs, as well as entrees and appetizers.
Harper’s Choice Village Center, 5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia; 410-992-7754
Columbia Crossing, 6131 Columbia Crossing Circle, Columbia; 410-872-0975
Maple Lawn, 8175 Westside Blvd., Suite C, Fulton; 410-600-3670
The Mint Room
An extensive menu of traditional northern India food served in rustic contemporary décor.
9469 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-696-2727
Namaste Foodie
Indian street food stall in Clarksville Commons.
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
301-974-4478
Royal Taj Restaurant
Dining room offering tandoori dishes and chicken, lamb, seafood and rice specialties, as well as vegan options.
8335 Benson Drive, Columbia
410-381-1111
ITALIAN AND PIZZA
Aida Bistro & Wine Bar
Italian restaurant offering all-day happy hour, wines on tap by the glass, and three heated and covered outdoor patios.
6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia
410-953-0500
Coal Fire
Artisan-style pizzeria with an upscale, intimate setting and a full-service bar.
5725 Richards Valley Road, Ellicott City
410-480-2625
Facci Ristorante of Maple Lawn and Turf Valley
Wood-fired pizza and wine bar in stylish environment.
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
410-750-0001
River House Pizza Co.
Wood-fired pizza and salads.
Forest Green Shopping Center, 10039 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-418-4848 or 410-418-4887
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Classic Italian dishes in a family-friendly atmosphere.
8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
410-730-8466
Tony’s Pizzeria
Pizza place serving pizza, subs and other Italian specialties.
7627 Woodbine Road, Woodbine; 410-549-2222
13800 Frederick Road, West Friendship; 443-266-7349
KOREAN
Honey Pig Korean BBQ
Korean barbecue and soups in a lively atmosphere.
10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-696-2426
Rainpia
Korean and Chinese appetizers, noodles, rice, soup and entrees.
10194 Baltimore National Pike, Suite 103, Ellicott City
410-418-8992
Shin Chon Garden
Traditional Korean cuisine, including barbecue and sushi with table grills.
8801 Baltimore National Pike #27, Ellicott City
410-461-3280
Tous Les Jours
Korean-French bakery offering breads, pastries and bingsoo.
9380 Baltimore National Pike, #111, Ellicott City
410-461-6301
LATIN AMERICAN FOOD
El Azteca
Classic Mexican cuisine including fresh seafood, roasted pork, fajitas, steaks and vegetarian offerings along with a full bar.
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
410-531-3001
Ernesto’s Fine Mexican Food
Casual Mexican restaurant featuring tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more in addition to a full bar.
10040 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-465-4800
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Mexican restaurant featuring a bar and live music.
8307 Main St., Ellicott City
410-465-0070
Tasty Empanadas
Empanadas and other Paraguayan specialties in the Clarksville Common Kitchen.
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville
240-893-3232
SEAFOOD
Blowfish Poke
Here you’ll find abundant options for poke, the traditional Hawaiian salad topped with cubes of raw fish — typically tuna — marinated in soy sauce and sesame oil.
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville.
410-995-9298
Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grill
Features East Coast seafood and raw bar, as well as poultry, pork and beef dishes.
11811 West Market Place, Fulton
240-280-8640
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Sit-down restaurant at The Mall in Columbia puts the spotlight on Chesapeake seafood.
10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite #3030, Columbia
410-730-5738
VEGETARIAN/VEGAN
Great Sage
Vegan and organic food, wine, beer and cocktails.
5809 Clarksville Square Drive, Clarksville
443-535-9400
Koshary by Misteka
Egyptian koshary and Mediterranean dishes at the Clarksville Commons.
12250 Clarksville Commons, Suite A, Clarksville
240-319-4011
FOOD TRUCKS
Bennett’s Grill
Family-operated food truck off John McAdams Drive in the Columbia Gateway Business Park.
301-325-3280
Greek on the Street
Authentic Greek cuisine including gyro and lamb at various locations in Central Maryland.
443-463-9544
Mike’s Gelato
Food truck offering artisan Italian ice cream.
443-864-3105
T & J Waffles
Food truck and carryout shop offering homemade waffles.
9855 Washington Blvd. North, Laurel
240-280-2050