Howard County Guide 2021: Dining

This list includes highlights from the Howard County 2020 Best Restaurant winners, from tried-and-true takeout spots to new dining destinations.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions for the Best Restaurant list were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in June and July.
AMERICAN
The Ale House Columbia
A pub with locally sourced food, craft beers on tap and live music.
6480 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
443-546-3640
Bolder Food/Drink
Mt. Airy restaurant with outdoor patio and seasonal menu of New American dishes.
17004 Frederick Road
410-489-2491
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen and Bar
New addition to Clarksville’s dining scene focuses on Chesapeake Bay flavors with rotating Ukrainian-Lithuanian offerings.
12250 Clarksville Pike Suite H, Clarksville
410-531-1809
Cured | 18th & 21st
Two restaurants under one roof with one side offering a neighborhood corner bar with comfort food and the other a Prohibition-era supper club featuring live music and cocktails.
10980 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, Columbia
667-786-7111
Eggspectation
Offering a lengthy egg-focused breakfast menu, plus American lunch & dinner fare.
6010 University Blvd., Ellicott City
410-750-3115
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Cafe and restaurant offering a New American menu and elaborate wine collection.
10435 Route 108, Columbia
410-997-3456
Leelynn’s Dining Room and Lounge
American bistro with patio seating and a full offering of beers, wines and cocktails.
9495 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, Ellicott City
410-715-8500
Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar
A gastropub with a modern take on traditional cuisine.
11085 Resort Road, Suite 404, Ellicott City
410-203-0327
SteelFire Kitchen and Bar
Affordable American restaurant offers customizable specialty burgers, salads, draft beers and a patio.
8170 Westside Blvd., Fulton
301-498-8170
ASIAN AND ASIAN FUSION
Hunan Legend
Chinese restaurant serving Hunan and Szechuan specialties.
Dorsey’s Search Village Center, 4725 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City
410-884-3888
Hunan Manor
Contemporary Chinese cuisine from all the provinces along with vegetarian selections.
7091 Deepage Drive, Columbia
410-381-1134
Jesse Wong’s Asean Bistro
Asian fusion with nightly entertainment, including jazz on the weekends.
8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
410-772-5300
Katana Sushi
Japanese grill and Chinese cuisine, including egg and spring rolls, soups and a sushi bar.
6060 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge
410-379-0111
Sushi King Japanese Restaurant
Family operated Japanese restaurant in Columbia serving sushi, sashimi and other specialties.
6490 Dobbin Road, Columbia
410-997-1269
Sushi Sono Japanese Restaurant
Sushi and traditional Japanese cuisine in a lakefront setting.
10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia
410-997-6131
Sushi Q
Sushi bar and grill in Elkridge strip mall.
6325 Washington Blvd., Unit F, Elkridge
410-579-2453
Umi Sushi
Cozy Ellicott City sushi spot with outdoor patio overlooking Tiber stream.
8167 Main St., Ellicott City
410-480-1888
BAR AND GRILL
Grille 620
Steak, seafood and raw bar with daily specials.
11099 Resort Road, Ellicott City
410-203-0620
Lib’s Grill
A neighborhood grill and raw bar offering seafood, steaks, craft beers, wines and unique cocktails.
8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-725-5427
Looney’s Pub
Sports bar with multiple TVs offering pub fare, brunch and entertainment.
8180 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-617-3593
Phoenix Upper Main
Longtime Ellicott City staple serving wide range of beers and bar food; formerly known as Phoenix Emporium.
8308 Main St., Ellicott City
410-313-8141
River Hill Grill
American grill offering seafood, salads, soups, burgers, desserts and beer.
6040 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville
410-531-7900
Stanford Grill
Straightforward New American cuisine in intimate setting at Columbia Corporate Park.
8900 Stanford Blvd., Columbia
410-312-0445
Victoria Gastro Pub
Gastropub serving innovative takes on classic pub fare with an emphasis on local ingredients.
8201 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
410-750-1880
The White Oak Tavern
Taphouse serving locally sourced, farm-to-table pub food on a seasonal menu. Live music on weekend nights.
Enchanted Forest Shopping Center, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-680-8974
BARBECUE
Bare Bones Grill and Brewery
Baby back ribs and various grilled meats, plus five house microbrews.
9150 Baltimore National Pike #22, Ellicott City
410-461-0770
The Canopy
This 30-year-old-plus eatery serves open pit beef, turkey and ham.
9319 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
443-288-1400
Kloby’s Smokehouse
This casual eatery offers barbecue, beer and bourbon.
Montpelier Center, 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite 116, Laurel
301-362-1510
Walker’s Tap & Table
Innovative New American cuisine, brick oven pizza and barbecue from chef Chad Wells plus exhaustive list of draft beers.
2465 MD-97, Glenwood
410-801-9400
BREWERIES
Black Flag Brewing Co.
Production brewery and taproom in Columbia with 16 taps and rotating food trucks.
9315 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
443-864-5139
Frisco Taphouse and Brewery
Taproom featuring dozens of beers on tap alongside American food with an extensive menu.
6695 Dobbin Road, Columbia
410-312-4907
Jailbreak Brewing Co.
A brewery featuring craft beer and pub food in a modern taproom.
9445 Washington Blvd. North, Laurel
443-345-9699
Manor Hill Tavern
Brewery-owned restaurant offering American dishes with local produce and beers in multiple bar areas.
3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City
410-997-7771
DELI, CAFE AND DESSERT
Beef Brothers Deli & Catering
Pizza, sides, soups, salads, wings, classic and specialty deli sandwiches, subs, desserts, milkshakes and smoothies. Kids’ menu. Online ordering.
10155 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-461-3354
Bonheur Patisserie & Deli
Columbia bakery and deli carrying salads and sandwiches as well as a variety of breads, bagels and pastries.
7106 Minstrel Way Suite E, Columbia
410-290-7755
Charter Deli
Deli serving a wide range of sandwiches, salads, bagels and muffins.
10700 Charter Drive, Suite 130, Columbia
410-715-2272
Cindy’s Soft Serve
Seasonal Elkridge shop serving ice cream and snowballs.
6330 Washington Blvd., Elkridge
410-796-3349
Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Maple Lawn bakery specializing in cakes, including birthday sprinkle cake and strawberry shortcake.
11710 E. Market Place, Fulton
301-957-2530
Georgia Grace Cafe
Quick-service cafe with European-inspired menu and Greek dishes.
8004 Frederick Road, Ellicott City
410-988-8052
Kupcakes & Co.
Gourmet cakes and cupcakes with shops in Elkridge and Clarksville.
6010 Meadowridge Center Drive, Suite H, Elkridge
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite D, Clarksville
443-552-3033
Little Market Cafe
Cafe offering sandwiches, pastries and espresso steps from Main Street in Ellicott City.
3731 Hamilton St., Ellicott City
410-465-5995
Mad City Coffee
Coffee shop offering house-roasted coffee and espresso drinks, muffins, pastries, soups and sandwiches.
10801 Hickory Ridge Road, Columbia
410-964-8671
The Meadows
Old-fashioned frozen custard chain selling cones and shakes.
6470 Freetown Road, Columbia
443-296-6100
Park Ridge Creamery
Hand scooped ice cream featuring Baltimore-based Taharka Brothers premium and small-batch ice cream.
3741 Hamilton St., Ellicott City
RegionAle
Sandwiches and craft beers from Ellicott City native.
5705 Richards Valley Road, Suite B-1, Ellicott City
410-465-0505
Roggenart
European-themed bakery serves Austrian-style pastries with French and Italian flair.
6476 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia
443-583-7854
Scoop and Paddle
Authentic American handmade ice cream and ice cream sandwiches.
The Common Kitchen, 12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville
443-607-2667
The Snowball Stand
A stand on the corner of Woodstock Road and Route 99 with multiple flavors and specials.
1970 Woodstock Road, Woodstock
410-207-4885
Syriana Cafe & Gallery
Eatery serving Syrian and Middle Eastern fare such as kebabs and falafels.
8180 Main St., Ellicott City
443-325-5661
Touche Touchet Bakery and Pastry Shoppe
Bakery and cafe with indoor and outdoor seating offering baked goods and custom orders.
10400 Shaker Drive, Columbia
410-997-9338
FINE DINING
Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant
Classic French country cuisine in renovated 19th-century town house on Main Street in Ellicott City.
8293 Main St., Ellicott City
410-465-4004
The Turn House
Farm to table cuisine with large outdoor patio along golf course.
11130 Willow Bottom Drive, Columbia
410-740-2096
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Sleekly decorated restaurant in a Columbia business park serving upscale Greek cuisine.
8850 Columbia 100 Parkway, Columbia
410-740-2500
INDIAN FOOD
Ananda
Northern Indian cuisine and drinks as well as a weekend all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.
7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-725-4800
Chutney Indian Restaurant
Specialties from North and South India in fine dining atmosphere.
9400 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
410-381-3600
House of India
Homemade tandoori specials, lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetable entrees as well as a daily lunch buffet.
9350 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
410-381-3844 or 410-381-6647
Maiwand Kabob
Afghan lamb, beef and chicken kebabs as well as entrees and appetizers.
Harper’s Choice Village Center, 5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia; 410-992-7754
Columbia Crossing, 6131 Columbia Crossing Circle, Columbia; 410-872-21045
Maple Lawn, 8175 Westside Blvd., Suite C, Fulton; 410-600-3670
The Mint Room
An extensive menu of traditional northern India food served in rustic contemporary décor.
9469 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-696-2727
Namaste Foodie
Indian street food stall in Clarksville Commons.
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
301-974-4478
Royal Taj Restaurant
Dining room offering tandoori dishes and chicken, lamb, seafood and rice specialties as well as vegan options.
8335 Benson Drive, Columbia
410-381-1111
ITALIAN AND PIZZA
Aida Bistro & Wine Bar
Italian restaurant offering all-day happy hour, wines on tap by the glass and three heated and covered outdoor patios in Columbia.
6741 Columbia Gateway Drive, Columbia
410-953-0500
Coal Fire
Artisan-style pizzeria with an upscale, intimate setting and a full-service bar.
5725 Richards Valley Road, Ellicott City
410-480-2625
Facci Ristorante of Maple Lawn and Turf Valley
Wood-fired pizza and wine bar in stylish environment.
11095 Resort Road, Ellicott City
410-750-0001
Pasta Plus Restaurant
Italian pastas, sandwiches and pizzas available for carryout.
209 Gorman Ave., Laurel
301-498-5100
pastaplusrestaurant.com
River House Pizza Co.
Wood-fired pizza and salads.
Forest Green Shopping Center, 10039 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-419-4848 or 410-418-4887
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Classic Italian dishes in a family-friendly atmosphere.
8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
410-730-8466
Tony’s Pizzeria
Pizza place serving pizza, subs and other Italian specialties.
7627 Woodbine Road, Woodbine; 410-549-2222
13800 Frederick Road, West Friendship; 443-266-7349
KOREAN
Honey Pig Korean BBQ
Korean barbecue and soups in a lively atmosphere.
10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-696-2426
Rainpia
Korean and Chinese appetizers, noodles, rice, soup and entrees.
10194 Baltimore National Pike Suite 103, Ellicott City
410-418-8992
Shin Chon Garden
Traditional Korean cuisine, including barbecue and sushi with table grills.
8801 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-461-3280
Tous Les Jours
Korean-French bakery offering breads, pastries and bingsoo.
9380 Baltimore National Pike, #111, Ellicott City
410-461-6301
LATIN AMERICAN FOOD
El Azteca
Classic Mexican cuisine including fresh seafood, roasted pork, fajitas, steaks and vegetarian offerings along with a full bar.
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
410-531-3001
Ernesto’s Fine Mexican Food
Casual Mexican restaurant featuring tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more in addition to a full bar.
10040 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-750-1005
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Mexican restaurant featuring a bar and live music.
8307 Main St., Ellicott City
410-465-0070
Tasty Empanadas
Empanadas and other Paraguayan specialties in the Clarksville Common Kitchen.
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A Clarksville.
240-893-3232
SEAFOOD
Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grill
Features East Coast seafood and raw bar, as well as poultry, pork and beef dishes.
11811 West Market Place, Fulton
240-280-8640
The Walrus Oyster & Ale House
Sit-down restaurant at The Mall in Columbia puts the spotlight on Chesapeake seafood.
10300 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia
410-730-5738
VEGETARIAN/VEGAN
Great Sage
Vegan and organic food, wine, beer and cocktails.
5809 Clarksville Square Drive, Clarksville
443-535-9400
Koshary by Misteka
Egyptian koshary and Mediterranean dishes at the Clarksville Commons.
12250 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
240-319-4011
FOOD TRUCKS
Bennett’s Grill
Family-operated food truck off John McAdams Drive in the Columbia Gateway Business Park.
301-325-3280
Greek on the Street
Authentic Greek cuisine including gyro and lamb at various locations in Central Maryland.
443-463-9544
Mike’s Gelato
Food truck offering artisan Italian ice cream.
443-864-3105
T & J Waffles
Food truck and carryout shop offering homemade waffles.
9855 Washington Blvd. North, Laurel
240-280-2050