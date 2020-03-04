xml:space="preserve">
Howard County Guide 2020: Dining

By Valerie Bonk
Baltimore Sun
Mar 04, 2020 11:45 AM
A charcuterie platter at Cured/18th & 21st.
A charcuterie platter at Cured/18th & 21st. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

This list includes highlights from the Howard County 2019 Best Restaurant winners, from tried-and-true takeout spots to new dining destinations. And don’t miss our list of staff picks.

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions for the Best Restaurant list were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in June and July.

AMERICAN

The Ale House Columbia

A pub with locally sourced food, craft beers on tap and live music.

10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-680-8974

thewhiteoaktavern.com

Clyde’s of Columbia

American cuisine in a lakefront setting with indoor and outdoor dining.

10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia

410-730-2829

clydes.com/columbia

Cured | 18th & 21st

Two restaurants under one roof with one side offering a neighborhood corner bar with comfort food and the other a Prohibition-era supper club featuring live music and cocktails.

10980 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, Columbia

667-786-7111

Cured1821.com

Eggspectation

Offering a lengthy egg-focused breakfast menu, plus American lunch & dinner fare.

6010 University Blvd, Ellicott City

410-750-3115

eggspectation.com/ellicott-city/

Cioppino at the Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Cioppino at the Iron Bridge Wine Co. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Iron Bridge Wine Co.

Cafe and restaurant offering a New American menu and elaborate wine collection.

10435 Route 108, Columbia

410-997-3456

ironbridgewines.com

Leelynn’s Dining Room and Lounge

American bistro with patio seating and a full offering of beers, wines and cocktails.

9495 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, Ellicott City

410-715-8500

leelynns.com

Flourless chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream over blueberry and raspberry coulis, and topped with chocolate crumble, at Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar.
Flourless chocolate cake served with vanilla ice cream over blueberry and raspberry coulis, and topped with chocolate crumble, at Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar

A gastro-pub with a modern take on traditional cuisine.

11085 Resort Road, Suite 404, Ellicott City

410-203-0327

madchefkitchen.com

ASIAN AND ASIAN FUSION

Hunan Legend

Chinese restaurant serving Hunan and Szechuan specialties.

Dorsey’s Search Village Center, 4725 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City

410-884-3888

hunanlegend.net

Hunan Manor

Contemporary Chinese cuisine from all the provinces along with vegetarian selections.

7091 Deepage Drive, Columbia

410-381-1134

hunanmanorrestaurant.com

Jesse Wong's East Moon Asian Bistro

Asian fusion with nightly entertainment including jazz on the weekends.

8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia

410-772-5300

aseanbistro.com

Katana Sushi

Japanese grill and Chinese cuisine, including egg and spring rolls, soups and a sushi bar.

6060 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge

410-379-0111

katanasushiofelkridge.com

Fish Raeshad is a pan fried fish in red chili and palm vinegar marinade. It's served with salad greens and naan bread at Mango Grove.
Fish Raeshad is a pan fried fish in red chili and palm vinegar marinade. It's served with salad greens and naan bread at Mango Grove. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun)

Mango Grove

Vegetarian Indian cuisine with in-house dining as well as carry-out and online ordering.

8865 Stanford Blvd., Suite 107, Columbia

410-884-3426

themangogrove.net

Sushi Sono Japanese Restaurant

Sushi and traditional Japanese cuisine in a lakefront setting.

10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia

410-997-6131

sushisonocolumbia.com

BAR AND GRILL

Grille 620

Steak, seafood and raw bar with daily specials.

11099 Resort Road, Ellicott City

410-203-0620

grille620.com

Lib’s Grill

A neighborhood grill and raw bar offering seafood, steaks, craft beers, wines and unique cocktails.

8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton

410-513-7133

libsgrill.com

Looney’s Pub

Sports bar with multiple TVs offering pub fare, brunch and entertainment.

8180 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton

301-617-3593

looneyspubmd.com

River Hill Grill

American grill offering seafood, salads, soups, burgers, desserts and beer.

6040 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville

410-531-7900

riverhillgrill.com

Burger at The White Oak Tavern.
Burger at The White Oak Tavern. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

The White Oak Tavern

Tap house serving locally sourced, farm-to-table pub food on a seasonal menu. Live music on weekend nights.

Enchanted Forest Shopping Center, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-680-8974

thewhiteoaktavern.com

BARBECUE

The Canopy

This 30-year-old-plus eatery serves open pit beef, turkey and ham.

9319 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

443-288-1400

thecanopyonline.com

Beef brisket, pulled pork, potato salad, beans and cornbread are among the staples at Kloby's Smokehouse in North Laurel.
Beef brisket, pulled pork, potato salad, beans and cornbread are among the staples at Kloby's Smokehouse in North Laurel. (photo by Jen Rynda)

Kloby’s Smokehouse

This casual eatery offers barbecue, beer and bourbon.

Montpelier Center, 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite 116, Laurel

301-362-1510

klobysbbq.com

BREWERIES

Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.

American cuisine on Main Street in Ellicott City in a renovated lumber company building.

8308 Main St., Ellicott City

410-313-8141

ellicottmillsbrewing.com

Frisco Taphouse and Brewery

Tap room featuring dozens of beers on tap alongside American food with an extensive menu.

6695 Dobbin Road, Columbia

410-312-4907

friscotaphouse.com

Jailbreak Brewing Co.

A brewery featuring craft beer and pub food in a modern taproom.

9445 Washington Blvd. North, Laurel

443-345-9699

jailbreakbrewing.com

The "smokier burger" at Manor Hill Tavern comes with smoked Gouda, smoked cheddar, smoked bacon, onion relish and horseradish aioli on a spent-grain brioche. Also here, a side of bacon-fat fries.
The "smokier burger" at Manor Hill Tavern comes with smoked Gouda, smoked cheddar, smoked bacon, onion relish and horseradish aioli on a spent-grain brioche. Also here, a side of bacon-fat fries. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Manor Hill Tavern

Brewery-owned restaurant offering American dishes with local produce and beers in multiple bar areas.

3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City

410-997-7771

manorhillbrewing.com

Rams Head Tavern Savage Mill

A tavern with a formal dining room featuring American cuisine, beer and live music.

Historic Savage Mill, 8600 Foundry St., Savage

301-604-3454

Ramsheadtavernsavage.com

DELI, CAFE AND DESSERT

Beef Brothers Deli & Catering

Pizza, sides, soups, salads, wings, classic and specialty deli sandwiches, subs, desserts, milkshakes and smoothies. Kids’ menu. Online ordering.

10155 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-461-3354

beefbrothersmenu.com

Charter Deli

Deli serving a wide range of sandwiches, salads, bagels and muffins.

10700 Charter Drive, Suite 130, Columbia

410-715-2272

charterdeli.webs.com

The main dining area at Georgia Grace Cafe.
The main dining area at Georgia Grace Cafe. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Georgia Grace Cafe

Quick-service cafe with European-inspired menu and Greek dishes. Private dining available. Closed Monday.

8004 Frederick Road, Ellicott City

410-988-8052

georgiagracecafe.com

Kupcakes & Co.

Gourmet cakes and cupcakes with shops in Elkridge and Clarksville.

6010 Meadowridge Center Drive, Suite H, Elkridge

12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite D, Clarksville

443-552-3033

kupcakesco.com

Little Market Cafe

Cafe offering sandwiches, pastries and espresso steps from Main Street in Ellicott City.

3731 Hamilton St., Ellicott City

410-465-5995

littlemarketcafe.com

Mad City Coffee

Coffee shop offering house-roasted coffee and espresso drinks, muffins, pastries, soups and sandwiches.

10801 Hickory Ridge Road, Columbia

410-964-8671

madcitycoffee.com

Park Ridge Creamery

Hand scooped ice cream featuring Baltimore-based Taharka Brothers premium and small-batch ice cream.

3741 Hamilton St., Ellicott City

facebook.com/parkridgecreamery

The ice cream sandwiches, featuring handmade ice cream and cookies, is a specialty at Scoop and Paddle Ice Cream Company.
The ice cream sandwiches, featuring handmade ice cream and cookies, is a specialty at Scoop and Paddle Ice Cream Company. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Scoop and Paddle

Authentic American hand-made ice cream and ice cream sandwiches.

The Common Kitchen, 12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville

443-607-2667

scoopandpaddle.com

The Snowball Stand

A stand on the corner of Woodstock Road and Route 99 with multiple flavors and specials.

1970 Woodstock Road, Woodstock

410-207-4885

facebook.com/thesnowballstand

Shawarma from Syriana in Ellicott City.
Shawarma from Syriana in Ellicott City. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Syriana Cafe & Gallery

Eatery serving Syrian and Middle Eastern fare such as kebabs and falafels.

8180 Main St., Ellicott City

443-325-5661

syrianacafe.com

Touche Touchet Bakery and Pastry Shoppe

Bakery and cafe with indoor and outdoor seating offering baked goods and custom orders.

10400 Shaker Drive, Columbia

410-997-9338

touchetouchetbakery.com

FINE DINING

Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant

Classic French country cuisine in renovated 19th-century townhouse on Main Street in Ellicott City.

8293 Main St., Ellicott City

410-465-4004

tersiguels.com

This is one of the dining areas at Ananda restaurant at 7421 Maple Lawn Blvd.
This is one of the dining areas at Ananda restaurant at 7421 Maple Lawn Blvd. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

INDIAN FOOD

Ananda

Northern Indian cuisine and drinks as well as a weekend all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.

7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton

301-725-4800

anandarestaurant.net

House of India

Homemade tandoori specials, lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetable entrees as well as a daily lunch buffet.

9350 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia

410-381-3844 or 410-381-6647

houseofindiainc.com

The Lamb and Chicken Kabob Combo at Maiwand Kabob.
The Lamb and Chicken Kabob Combo at Maiwand Kabob. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Maiwand Kabob

Afghan lamb, beef and chicken kebabs as well as entrees and appetizers.

Harper’s Choice Village Center, 5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia; 410-992-7754

Columbia Crossing, 6131 Columbia Crossing Circle, Columbia; 410-872-21045

maiwandkabob.com

The Mint Room

An extensive menu of traditional northern India food served in rustic contemporary decor.

9469 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-696-2727

themintroom.us

Royal Taj Restaurant

Dining room offering tandoori dishes and chicken, lamb, seafood and rice specialties as well as vegan options.

8335 Benson Drive, Columbia

410-381-1111

royaltajmd.com

ITALIAN AND PIZZA

Coal Fire

Artisan-style pizzeria with an upscale, intimate setting and a full-service bar.

5725 Richards Valley Road, Ellicott City

410-480-2625

coalfireonline.com

River House Pizza Co.

Wood-fired pizza and salads. Online ordering. Hamilton Street location is outdoors; closes for winter. Forest Green location open daily.

3741 Hamilton Street, Ellicott City

Forest Green Shopping Center, 10039 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-419-4848 or 410-418-4887

riverhousepizza.com

Tony’s Pizzeria

Pizza place serving pizza, subs and other Italian specialties.

7627 Woodbine Road, Woodbine; 410-549-2222

13800 Frederick Road, West Friendship; 443-266-7349

mytonyspizzeria.com

KOREAN

Bon Chon Chicken

Korean fried chicken, salads, soups and other Korean specialties.

3419 Plum Tree Drive, Ellicott City

410-465-0515

bonchon.com

Honey Pig Korean BBQ

Korean barbecue and soups in a lively atmosphere.

10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-696-2426

eathoneypig.com

Rainpia

Korean and Chinese appetizers, noodles, rice, soup and entrees.

10194 Baltimore National Pike Suite 103, Ellicott City

410-418-8992

facebook.com/rainpia

Side dishes of various kimchi at Shin Chon Garden.
Side dishes of various kimchi at Shin Chon Garden. (Jed Kirschbaum, Baltimore Sun)

Shin Chon Garden

Traditional Korean cuisine, including barbecue and sushi with table grills.

8801 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-461-3280

shinchonmd.com

MEXICAN FOOD

El Azteca

Classic Mexican cuisine including fresh seafood, roasted pork, fajitas, steaks and vegetarian offerings along with a full bar.

12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

410-531-3001

elaztecamaryland.com

Ernesto’s Fine Mexican Food

Casual Mexican restaurant featuring tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more in addition to a full bar.

10040 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City

410-750-1005

ernestosfinemexicanfood.com

Fajitas serves at La Palapa Grill and Cantina.
Fajitas serves at La Palapa Grill and Cantina. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun File)

La Palapa Grill & Cantina

Mexican restaurant featuring a bar and live music.

8307 Main St., Ellicott City

410-465-0070

lapalapagrill.com

Taqueria Los Primos

A brick-and-mortar store based off a popular food truck.

8802 Washington Blvd., Jessup

443-766-0077

Hudson Coastal's seafood sampler includes a jumbo lumb crab cake, 3 ounces of broiled cod with lemon butter, three large shrimp with shredded cheese and imperial sauce, sweet potato tater tots and green beans.
Hudson Coastal's seafood sampler includes a jumbo lumb crab cake, 3 ounces of broiled cod with lemon butter, three large shrimp with shredded cheese and imperial sauce, sweet potato tater tots and green beans. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

SEAFOOD

Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grill

Features East Coast seafood and raw bar, as well as poultry, pork and beef dishes.

11811 West Market Place, Fulton

240-280-8640

hudsoncoastal.com

VEGETARIAN/VEGAN

Great Sage

Vegan and organic food, wine, beer and cocktails.

5809 Clarksville Square Drive, Clarksville

443-535-9400

greatsage.com

Staff picks

The Howard County Times staff picked these six places to dine or drink as a few others you also may want to try.

Brewer’s Art Tavern

A Baltimore tradition known for its award-winning beer and food now has a more casual sister location in Howard County.

13380 Clarksville Pike, Highland

301-854-1000

tbatavern.com

Floyd’s Crossroads Pub

American pub offering crabs, burgers, seafood, salads, sandwiches and steaks.

4809 Ten Oaks Road, Dayton

410-531-7485

floydscrossroadspub.com

Pepperjacks

A classic country style sub shop and soft-serve ice cream parlor.

10919 Scaggsville Road, Laurel

301-490-7998

pepperjackssubs.com

Ruthie's Cafe

Family-owned cafe serving sandwiches, salads and grilled paninis.

6355 Ten Oaks Road, Clarksville

410-531-7182

ruthiesdelicafe.com

Ten Oaks Tavern

Tavern featuring seafood, ribs, sandwiches and light fare.

3900 Ten Oaks Road, Glenelg

410-988-9816

tenoakstavern.com

Tony Loco’s Bar and Restaurant

A range of fare including American, Italian and Puerto Rican food with a casual atmosphere and live music.

710 Lisbon Center Drive, Woodbine

443-266-7252

tonylocos.com

