Howard County Guide 2020: Dining

This list includes highlights from the Howard County 2019 Best Restaurant winners, from tried-and-true takeout spots to new dining destinations. And don’t miss our list of staff picks.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions for the Best Restaurant list were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in June and July.
AMERICAN
The Ale House Columbia
A pub with locally sourced food, craft beers on tap and live music.
10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-680-8974
Clyde’s of Columbia
American cuisine in a lakefront setting with indoor and outdoor dining.
10221 Wincopin Circle, Columbia
410-730-2829
Cured | 18th & 21st
Two restaurants under one roof with one side offering a neighborhood corner bar with comfort food and the other a Prohibition-era supper club featuring live music and cocktails.
10980 Grantchester Way, Suite 110, Columbia
667-786-7111
Eggspectation
Offering a lengthy egg-focused breakfast menu, plus American lunch & dinner fare.
6010 University Blvd, Ellicott City
410-750-3115
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Cafe and restaurant offering a New American menu and elaborate wine collection.
10435 Route 108, Columbia
410-997-3456
Leelynn’s Dining Room and Lounge
American bistro with patio seating and a full offering of beers, wines and cocktails.
9495 Old Annapolis Road, Suite A, Ellicott City
410-715-8500
Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar
A gastro-pub with a modern take on traditional cuisine.
11085 Resort Road, Suite 404, Ellicott City
410-203-0327
ASIAN AND ASIAN FUSION
Hunan Legend
Chinese restaurant serving Hunan and Szechuan specialties.
Dorsey’s Search Village Center, 4725 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City
410-884-3888
Hunan Manor
Contemporary Chinese cuisine from all the provinces along with vegetarian selections.
7091 Deepage Drive, Columbia
410-381-1134
Jesse Wong's East Moon Asian Bistro
Asian fusion with nightly entertainment including jazz on the weekends.
8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia
410-772-5300
Katana Sushi
Japanese grill and Chinese cuisine, including egg and spring rolls, soups and a sushi bar.
6060 Marshalee Drive, Elkridge
410-379-0111
Mango Grove
Vegetarian Indian cuisine with in-house dining as well as carry-out and online ordering.
8865 Stanford Blvd., Suite 107, Columbia
410-884-3426
Sushi Sono Japanese Restaurant
Sushi and traditional Japanese cuisine in a lakefront setting.
10215 Wincopin Circle, Columbia
410-997-6131
BAR AND GRILL
Grille 620
Steak, seafood and raw bar with daily specials.
11099 Resort Road, Ellicott City
410-203-0620
Lib’s Grill
A neighborhood grill and raw bar offering seafood, steaks, craft beers, wines and unique cocktails.
8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
410-513-7133
Looney’s Pub
Sports bar with multiple TVs offering pub fare, brunch and entertainment.
8180 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-617-3593
River Hill Grill
American grill offering seafood, salads, soups, burgers, desserts and beer.
6040 Daybreak Circle, Clarksville
410-531-7900
The White Oak Tavern
Tap house serving locally sourced, farm-to-table pub food on a seasonal menu. Live music on weekend nights.
Enchanted Forest Shopping Center, 10030 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-680-8974
BARBECUE
The Canopy
This 30-year-old-plus eatery serves open pit beef, turkey and ham.
9319 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
443-288-1400
Kloby’s Smokehouse
This casual eatery offers barbecue, beer and bourbon.
Montpelier Center, 7500 Montpelier Road, Suite 116, Laurel
301-362-1510
BREWERIES
Ellicott Mills Brewing Co.
American cuisine on Main Street in Ellicott City in a renovated lumber company building.
8308 Main St., Ellicott City
410-313-8141
Frisco Taphouse and Brewery
Tap room featuring dozens of beers on tap alongside American food with an extensive menu.
6695 Dobbin Road, Columbia
410-312-4907
Jailbreak Brewing Co.
A brewery featuring craft beer and pub food in a modern taproom.
9445 Washington Blvd. North, Laurel
443-345-9699
Manor Hill Tavern
Brewery-owned restaurant offering American dishes with local produce and beers in multiple bar areas.
3733 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City
410-997-7771
Rams Head Tavern Savage Mill
A tavern with a formal dining room featuring American cuisine, beer and live music.
Historic Savage Mill, 8600 Foundry St., Savage
301-604-3454
DELI, CAFE AND DESSERT
Beef Brothers Deli & Catering
Pizza, sides, soups, salads, wings, classic and specialty deli sandwiches, subs, desserts, milkshakes and smoothies. Kids’ menu. Online ordering.
10155 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-461-3354
Charter Deli
Deli serving a wide range of sandwiches, salads, bagels and muffins.
10700 Charter Drive, Suite 130, Columbia
410-715-2272
Georgia Grace Cafe
Quick-service cafe with European-inspired menu and Greek dishes. Private dining available. Closed Monday.
8004 Frederick Road, Ellicott City
410-988-8052
Kupcakes & Co.
Gourmet cakes and cupcakes with shops in Elkridge and Clarksville.
6010 Meadowridge Center Drive, Suite H, Elkridge
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite D, Clarksville
443-552-3033
Little Market Cafe
Cafe offering sandwiches, pastries and espresso steps from Main Street in Ellicott City.
3731 Hamilton St., Ellicott City
410-465-5995
Mad City Coffee
Coffee shop offering house-roasted coffee and espresso drinks, muffins, pastries, soups and sandwiches.
10801 Hickory Ridge Road, Columbia
410-964-8671
Park Ridge Creamery
Hand scooped ice cream featuring Baltimore-based Taharka Brothers premium and small-batch ice cream.
3741 Hamilton St., Ellicott City
Scoop and Paddle
Authentic American hand-made ice cream and ice cream sandwiches.
The Common Kitchen, 12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville
443-607-2667
The Snowball Stand
A stand on the corner of Woodstock Road and Route 99 with multiple flavors and specials.
1970 Woodstock Road, Woodstock
410-207-4885
Syriana Cafe & Gallery
Eatery serving Syrian and Middle Eastern fare such as kebabs and falafels.
8180 Main St., Ellicott City
443-325-5661
Touche Touchet Bakery and Pastry Shoppe
Bakery and cafe with indoor and outdoor seating offering baked goods and custom orders.
10400 Shaker Drive, Columbia
410-997-9338
FINE DINING
Tersiguel’s French Country Restaurant
Classic French country cuisine in renovated 19th-century townhouse on Main Street in Ellicott City.
8293 Main St., Ellicott City
410-465-4004
INDIAN FOOD
Ananda
Northern Indian cuisine and drinks as well as a weekend all-you-can-eat brunch buffet.
7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
301-725-4800
House of India
Homemade tandoori specials, lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetable entrees as well as a daily lunch buffet.
9350 Snowden River Parkway, Columbia
410-381-3844 or 410-381-6647
Maiwand Kabob
Afghan lamb, beef and chicken kebabs as well as entrees and appetizers.
Harper’s Choice Village Center, 5467 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia; 410-992-7754
Columbia Crossing, 6131 Columbia Crossing Circle, Columbia; 410-872-21045
The Mint Room
An extensive menu of traditional northern India food served in rustic contemporary decor.
9469 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-696-2727
Royal Taj Restaurant
Dining room offering tandoori dishes and chicken, lamb, seafood and rice specialties as well as vegan options.
8335 Benson Drive, Columbia
410-381-1111
ITALIAN AND PIZZA
Coal Fire
Artisan-style pizzeria with an upscale, intimate setting and a full-service bar.
5725 Richards Valley Road, Ellicott City
410-480-2625
River House Pizza Co.
Wood-fired pizza and salads. Online ordering. Hamilton Street location is outdoors; closes for winter. Forest Green location open daily.
3741 Hamilton Street, Ellicott City
Forest Green Shopping Center, 10039 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-419-4848 or 410-418-4887
Tony’s Pizzeria
Pizza place serving pizza, subs and other Italian specialties.
7627 Woodbine Road, Woodbine; 410-549-2222
13800 Frederick Road, West Friendship; 443-266-7349
KOREAN
Bon Chon Chicken
Korean fried chicken, salads, soups and other Korean specialties.
3419 Plum Tree Drive, Ellicott City
410-465-0515
Honey Pig Korean BBQ
Korean barbecue and soups in a lively atmosphere.
10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-696-2426
Rainpia
Korean and Chinese appetizers, noodles, rice, soup and entrees.
10194 Baltimore National Pike Suite 103, Ellicott City
410-418-8992
Shin Chon Garden
Traditional Korean cuisine, including barbecue and sushi with table grills.
8801 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-461-3280
MEXICAN FOOD
El Azteca
Classic Mexican cuisine including fresh seafood, roasted pork, fajitas, steaks and vegetarian offerings along with a full bar.
12210 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville
410-531-3001
Ernesto’s Fine Mexican Food
Casual Mexican restaurant featuring tacos, quesadillas, burritos and more in addition to a full bar.
10040 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City
410-750-1005
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Mexican restaurant featuring a bar and live music.
8307 Main St., Ellicott City
410-465-0070
Taqueria Los Primos
A brick-and-mortar store based off a popular food truck.
8802 Washington Blvd., Jessup
443-766-0077
SEAFOOD
Hudson Coastal Raw Bar & Grill
Features East Coast seafood and raw bar, as well as poultry, pork and beef dishes.
11811 West Market Place, Fulton
240-280-8640
VEGETARIAN/VEGAN
Great Sage
Vegan and organic food, wine, beer and cocktails.
5809 Clarksville Square Drive, Clarksville
443-535-9400
Staff picks
The Howard County Times staff picked these six places to dine or drink as a few others you also may want to try.
Brewer’s Art Tavern
A Baltimore tradition known for its award-winning beer and food now has a more casual sister location in Howard County.
13380 Clarksville Pike, Highland
301-854-1000
Floyd’s Crossroads Pub
American pub offering crabs, burgers, seafood, salads, sandwiches and steaks.
4809 Ten Oaks Road, Dayton
410-531-7485
Pepperjacks
A classic country style sub shop and soft-serve ice cream parlor.
10919 Scaggsville Road, Laurel
301-490-7998
Ruthie's Cafe
Family-owned cafe serving sandwiches, salads and grilled paninis.
6355 Ten Oaks Road, Clarksville
410-531-7182
Ten Oaks Tavern
Tavern featuring seafood, ribs, sandwiches and light fare.
3900 Ten Oaks Road, Glenelg
410-988-9816
Tony Loco’s Bar and Restaurant
A range of fare including American, Italian and Puerto Rican food with a casual atmosphere and live music.
710 Lisbon Center Drive, Woodbine
443-266-7252