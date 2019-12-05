Looking for ways to get out of the house as the weather takes a turn? Try one of these Howard County events.
New Media: Poetry in Motion
Through Dec. 13 This showcase features video works by Vin Grabill, Brandon Morse and Joon Sung as they experiment with time-based media to create works of art that double as visual poems. Times vary. Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City. Free. 410-313-2787 or hocoarts.org.
Ice and Fire: A Winter Wonderland
Through Dec. 22 Enjoy fire arts and fire pits, lighted holiday displays, ice sculptors, performances and more. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods, 10431 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. Free-$10. 443-832-3223 or innerarbortrust.org.
Symphony of Lights
Through Jan. 1 This holiday tradition features a display of more than 100 larger-than-life animated and stationary holiday light creations, made up of approximately 300,000 bulbs. 6-10 p.m. weekdays and 5-10 p.m. weekends. Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $20. merriweatherlights.com.
Community Candle Lighting
Dec. 22 Celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at a community candle lighting sponsored by the Board of Rabbis, County Executive and Jewish Federation of Howard County. 5:30-6:30 p.m. George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive, Ellicott City. Free. 410-730-4976 or jewishhowardcounty.org.
A Christmas Story: The Musical
Through Jan. 5 Enjoy a theater production of the classic holiday tale, “A Christmas Story.” Follow the bespectacled Ralphie Parker as he pursues the ultimate holiday present. Times vary. Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. $49.50-$68. 410-730-8311 or tobysdinnertheatre.com.
Art for the Holidays
Through Jan. 12 An annual show of three-dimensional works — including ceramic pieces, jewelry and wooden bowls — to inspire giving throughout the holiday season. Times vary. Artists’ Gallery, 8197 Main St., Ellicott City. Free. 443-325-936 or artistsgalleryec.com.
Midnight Madness
Dec. 6 Stroll through town and shop for the perfect holiday gift from more than 50 shops, galleries and artist studios. 4 p.m.-midnight. Main Street, Ellicott City. Free. 443-240-2060 or visitoldellicottcity.com.
Jingle Bell Run
Dec. 8 Join a festive race to raise support for the Arthritis Foundation. Bring family, friends or a co-worker, and run or walk in your favorite holiday costume. 7:30-11:30 a.m. Centennial Park, 10000 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. $35. 443-948-6657 or events.arthritis.org.
A Nutcracker Tea
Dec. 8 Enjoy performances by the Ballet Conservatoire XIV and readings from “The Nutcracker,” while sipping on holiday tea and snacking on treats. 3-5 p.m. Old Mill Cafe, 4 Frederick Road, Ellicott City. $30. 410-465-2253 or oldmill-cafe.com.
Sundays at Three
Dec. 8 Violinists Regino Madrid, Jennifer Rickard and Jennifer Ries; cellist Alison Bazala Kim; and pianist Glenn Sales perform the works of Bartók, Brahms, Mozart and Schubert. 3 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. Free-$20. sundaysatthree.org.
Wilde Reading Series
Dec. 10 The monthly literary and open mic series features the work of authors Jona Colson and Danuta E. Ksok-Kosicka. 7-8:30 p.m. Columbia Art Center, 6100 Foreland Garth, Columbia. Free. 410-730-0075 or columbiaassociation.org.
Calmus Vocal Ensemble
Dec. 14 Candlelight Concert Society offers this performance of holiday music from around the world featuring the works of Bach and Thomas Tallis. 7:30-10 p.m. Smith Theatre, 10901 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia. $40. 410-997-2324 or candlelightconcerts.org.
Nutcracker on Ice
Dec. 14-15 Enjoy a retelling of an age-old holiday classic performed by the Columbia Figure Skating Club. Times vary. The Columbia Ice Rink, 5876 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia. $14.50-$39.50. columbiafsc.com.
A Christmas Noel
Dec. 15 The Columbia Pro Cantare chorus performs seasonal a cappella music from four centuries. 7 p.m. Christ Episcopal Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. $10-$17. 410-696-2888 or procantare.org.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Dec. 31 Ring in the new year at the annual Turf Valley Resort celebration featuring a dessert buffet, food stations, hors d’oeuvres, noisemakers, a photo booth and a champagne toast and midnight. 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Turf Valley Resort, 2700 Turf Valley Road, Ellicott City. $132.50-$430. 410-465-1500 or turfvalley.com.