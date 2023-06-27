This Columbia pool becomes a coral reef to explore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Roslyn and David Zinner are bobbing around in the pool at the Columbia Swim Center one May morning, testing the plastic fish, a floating fabric turtle and faux coral that will become this year’s Coral Reef Encounter.

They want to see which pieces to repair and which need replacing.

Advertisement

Neither one is surprised when 13-year-old Elijah Danzy of Jessup comes over to see what’s going on.

Before long, he’s made friends with the Zinners and is swimming with the turtle.

Advertisement

“I call this a kid magnet,” says Roslyn, 71. She could be referring to the turtle specifically, or to the whole installation more generally.

Roslyn and David Zinner of Columbia hold up fish and starfish created by Roslyn for the Coral Reef Experience, a large installation to be installed in the Jeffers Hill outdoor pool in Columbia for one weekend in July. Zinner, a social worker and mosaic artist, came up with the concept after the couple returned from a vacation snorkeling in the Caribbean. As Zinner swam laps in a pool near her home, she wondered what it would be like to enjoy a more colorful underwater experience. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Last year, hundreds of children — and plenty of adults too — donned snorkels at Macgill’s Common Pool and swam through the reefs, fish, octopi and sea urchins made by Roslyn and other artists from materials like rubber gloves, plastic bags, foam pool noodles and drinking straws.

This year, the larger Jeffers Hill Pool will be the one transformed. The event, scheduled for the weekend of July 22 and 23, is free. However, to handle expected crowds, participants must register for 90-minute a time slot.

It will take a full day for the Zinners and volunteers to arrange the brightly colored objects in paths throughout the pool. They’ll also surround the pool with some 60 shower curtains they’ve collected over the years showing aquatic scenes, so swimmers won’t be pulled out of their snorkeling reverie when they look up.

David Zinner holds an imaginary fish sculpture by an unknown artist that will be included in the Coral Reef Experience, a large installation coming to the Jeffers Hill pool in Columbia for one weekend in July. The hundreds of sea creatures have been made by his wife, Roslyn Zinner, Tauna Caffey, and seniors at a Columbia Senior Center. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The Zinners, who live in Columbia and love to travel and snorkel, launched Coral Reef Encounter in 2019, though it was paused in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. Roslyn, a potter, mosaic artist and social worker, got the idea while swimming laps one day.

“I was thinking about how boring the pool bottom is,” she recalls. “I thought about the times we’ve been snorkeling in the Caribbean and how we’d look down and it’s amazing and beautiful. I was thinking, ‘It’s a shame you can’t have a coral reef in a swimming pool.’ And then I thought maybe I could.”

Her husband David, 73, agreed, and together they got to work. “We brought the idea to the Columbia Association, and they said they would furnish the pool and lifeguards,” says Roslyn. “We would do the rest.”

Roslyn Zinner of Columbia holds an imaginary coral creature she made from painted telephone wires and braided plastic tubes in a recycled container, part of the collection of hundreds of fanciful coral reef creatures and fish created for Coral Reef Experience, a large installation coming to the Jeffers Hill pool in Columbia for one weekend in July. Zinner, a social worker and mosaic artist, came up with the concept after snorkeling in the Caribbean and imagining a more colorful underwater experience back home. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Roslyn and local artist Tauna Caffey made the coral and hundreds of fish. “I’m the noncreative one,” says David, a retired finance guy and executive director. “I help with logistics, setting up the registration on the website, schlepping stuff, testing things to see if they float and sink.”

Advertisement

Columbia Association spokesperson Dannika Rynes watched from the side of the pool during the recent testing session. “It was very popular last year, and it’s so nice that they do this at no cost,” she says.

David offers a small correction. Yes, he and Roslyn create and install the Coral Reef Encounter for free. But, he says, “we get paid in smiles.”

To register to volunteer or to swim: coralreefencounter.org