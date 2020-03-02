Guide to Howard County: 3 Facts to Know About 7 Communities

Columbia
1. Columbia’s planned communities started here in 1967. The communities, developed by James W. Rouse, began on 21 square miles of farmland. His vision for this “new town” included racial diversity, religious sharing and environmentally conscious development.
2. The planned community of Columbia has 10 villages. Columbia has grown to a town of around 100,000 people who live in those 10 villages.
3. Merriweather Post Pavilion was originally built to be the home of the National Symphony Orchestra. The Pavilion and the new Chrysalis Amphitheater play host to an awesome range of concerts and events.
Clarksville and Highland
1. Growing Clarksville is the site of River Hill, Columbia’s 10th and final village. River Hill features a new town center and an array of restaurants, shops and other businesses.
2. Highland started as a tiny crossroads village. The once-rural intersection now features a community market, a tavern and a variety of small businesses and retail space.
3. Centennial Lake is on the Centennial Branch of the Little Patuxent River. The lake, located in a 325-acre park, is popular for fishing and boating. And there are a walking trail and other recreational activities for those who prefer dry land.
Elkridge
1. Elkridge was once a bustling port on the Patapsco River. Elkridge was one of the first settled areas in what is now Howard County. The town’s Historic Main Street now is lined with rowhouses and small businesses.
2. Elkridge is at the confluence of Howard, Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties It is a fast-growing area that offers an abundance of affordable and upscale housing styles.
3. The stately Belmont Manor & Historic Park is in Elkridge. The former estate is a popular location to hold conferences and weddings a well as a place to attend programs including ghost tours and afternoon teas.
Ellicott City
1. Ellicott City, today’s seat of county government, was founded in 1772. The city was founded as a milling center by the Ellicotts, three Quaker brothers from Pennsylvania.
2. Historic Main Street sits along the Patapsco River. Ellicott City offers boutique and antique shopping, dining and drinking options in the picturesque river setting.
3. The oldest surviving railroad station in America is in Ellicott City. The station houses the B&O Railroad Museum, which features an on-site, state-of-the-art locomotive.
North Laurel/Fulton
1. Fulton and North Laurel are centers of major development in Howard County. North Laurel, on the Patuxent River, is close to shops, antique stores and restaurants.
2. Rocky Gorge Reservoir was created in 1954. The reservoir is the perfect place to go paddling or to explore the surrounding trails on horseback.
3. The African American Museum of Maryland is in Fulton’s Maple Lawn community. The museum has attracted visitors for more than 30 years.
Savage
1. The town began as a textile mill. Savage is home to the Historic Savage Mill District. The renovated Savage Mill shopping center is a dream for antique collectors and art lovers.
2. The southern portion of the Patuxent Branch Trail intersects with the town. The trail, running along the Patuxent River, is home to one of the oldest standing iron bridges in the country.
3. The annual Savage Fest celebrates the vibrancy of this small town. Savage is known as a tight-knit community with churches, a park, a community hall and the annual Savage Fest held since the 1920s.
Western Howard County
1. Glenelg, Glenwood, Cooksville, Lisbon and West Friendship are the best-known communities in western Howard County. They all once were primarily farming communities.
2. Much of the rolling farmland has been replaced by stately homes. While many new homes sit on spacious lots, they are still mixed with farms amid the rural areas.
3. Mount Gregory United Methodist Church, a historically black church in Cooksville, was built in 1898. The church also is the site of the first public high school for African Americans in Howard County.