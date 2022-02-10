Community guide 2022: Columbia

There is a cluster of 10 distinct villages, each with an eclectic mix of single-family homes, condos, town houses and apartments; verdant pathways, ponds and playgrounds; and a village center flush with shops and services. Streets bear embarrassingly cute names, like Barefoot Boy and Liquid Laughter Lane. Each village conveys an air of cordiality, right down to the placement of residents’ mailboxes, which are bunched together so that you greet your neighbors when you go to get your mail.