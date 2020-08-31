A bushel of local food: Howard County childhood friends to open new restaurant

With successful ventures such as Iron Bridge Wine Co. and two locations of Mutiny Pirate Bar, Rob Wecker has experience opening restaurants in the region. Now he’s launching another in Clarksville with a childhood friend.
First, he and Joseph Krywucki, a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, have to deal with challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Things have moved more slowly — meeting with people and sourcing projects that we need as far as lighting and construction materials,” Wecker said. “A lot of factories are shut down or are operating under a much lighter workload than normal.”
However, opening a restaurant with his lifelong friend, has made their newest venture, Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar, a little easier.
“It’s either a great idea or a terrible one,” Wecker said of the restaurant, slated to open in September. “Most people are shocked that we are opening a restaurant during a global pandemic. But we are excited.”
Krywucki added: “[Opening during COVID-19 is] more stressful. But you’ve got to stay positive. It’s not going to be around forever.”
The two had been looking for a reason to work together again since opening Iron Bridge Wine Co. 18 years ago when Krywucki was the executive chef there and Wecker was the owner.
Then Krywucki, who later moved on to an executive chef at E.W. Beck’s in Sykesville, got a call from his friend. Wecker had been busy overseeing his three other restaurants.
Wecker was interested in the former Food Plenty space in Clarksville: 9,000 square feet inside with a 3,000-square-foot patio. The restaurant had closed earlier this year as its owners, the Marriner family, decided to focus on their remaining restaurants.
“We went to look at the space and were blown away by how beautiful it was. For us it was a low-risk and high-reward scenario,” Krywucki said. “We inherited all of [what was there]. That obviously cut down the opening expenses.”
Getting ready for opening day
With little major work needed on the site, the new partners endeavored to “brighten it up a little bit” with a fresh neutral stoneware color. They’ll add works by painters and photographers from around the region.
The restaurant’s name and theme are very much a love letter to their families and to the region.
Krywucki’s mother would sing “A Bushel and a Peck” -- the 1950 hit from “Guys and Dolls” -- to him and his siblings when they were children. “Bushel” and “peck” are terms for measuring volume for produce and seafood, which ties into the restaurant’s , coastal Chesapeake Bay approach.
“Everything will grow, swim and graze in the region,” Wecker said, adding that the menu will feature seafood such as Maryland crab, rockfish and shrimp.
Another nod to Krywucki’s late mother, Janet, will be dishes that reflect her Lithuanian roots.
A prix fixe menu will feature dishes she taught him to make, but with a Maryland spin, such as a variation of smoked cheddar pierogi with caramelized onions and a stuffed cabbage dish, galumpkis.
“She kind of got me into cooking,” he recalled.
Krywucki and Wecker also worked with Gui Jaroschy, from the Broken Shaker bar in Miami to help create the cocktail menu, featuring cocktails on tap, fresh juices and homemade syrups, according to Wecker, a certified master sommelier.
Opening a restaurant these days means paying considerable attention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re used to close quarters. [Social distancing] has been a big change for us,” Krywucki said. “It’s really hard. Even though we have combined restaurant experience, we have never worked at a busy restaurant in a pandemic environment. Working as strictly carryout is a foreign concept to us. It’s really difficult.”
He says they have adjusted their training to incorporate the state health department’s most up-to-date social distancing and food safety protocol.
The new restaurant is the largest both men have ever undertaken. And that helps. With plenty of space, it is equipped to accommodate social distancing requirements and tweaks to its business model, as needed.
“It is a much larger restaurant than Rob and I set out looking for. There is a lot of potential,” Krywucki said. “We’ll host holiday parties when we are allowed. There’s a separate prep kitchen that will help us with catering. That will help with additional revenue.”
And there are the new realities of being a carryout business when indoor dining is limited by state regulations and anxiety remains high with some customers.
“It opened up a whole window of online ordering that restaurants are embracing. Those doing online [dining] are going to make it through,” said Krywucki.
Several parking spots will be marked for curbside service.
They expect to hire a staff of 50 for the restaurant.
“This might actually be easier with a number of restaurants closing,” Krywucki said. “A lot of folks will be looking to get back to work. That will be sort of easier for us.”
Wecker is excited about being part of the Clarksville community that they “love so much.”
He added: “It is an important place for us.”