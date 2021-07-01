Here are the winners in Howard Magazine’s 2021 Best Restaurants Contest

The Columbia resident and Howard County native, 34, has been serving for 16 years, all in Howard County. “I truly care about my guests and their experiences,” she said. “I try and always be a step ahead for whatever my guests need.” BonGiorni was hired last July to manage Xenia’s social media accounts and began serving a few months later.“Training was real quick because I was already comfortable already.” Today, she’s proud to be a part of a restaurant that she thinks of like a “jewelry box.”