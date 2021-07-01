Here are the winners in Howard Magazine’s 2021 Best Restaurants Contest

Restaurants didn’t have it easy during the pandemic. Yet, many continued to serve their community. As we emerge from COVID-19, chefs and servers are eager to welcome us back and bring food to our family tables. This year, more than 73,300 people voted for their favorites in 46 categories, demonstrating that it’s a great time to be a food lover in Howard County.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online from March to May.
This year, there were two big winners voted best in multiple categories:
EC Diner
Best Breakfast/brunch, Crab cake, Dessert, Late-night dining, Lunch, New, Outdoor dining, Pandemic MVP, Place to take the kids, Value
10055 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-750-3300. ecdiner.com
It takes heart — and chutzpah — to start a new business in the middle of a pandemic. When he opened EC Diner last year, owner John Kanellopoulos said: “This is a gamble we’re taking, but we love the food business, the people and the town.” Judging from our readers’ votes, it’s a gamble that paid off.
Readers called EC Diner not only “pandemic MVP” but also named it the top in a variety of categories: breakfast/brunch, lunch, crab cake, dessert, late-night dining, new restaurant, outdoor dining, value and place to take the kids. Taking over the former Double T Diner on Baltimore National Pike, Kanellopoulos and business partner Spiros Korologos kept the diner’s retro exterior while revamping the inside décor and menu. The team brought over dishes like lamb chops and “colossal crab cakes” from a sister restaurant, By the Docks Seafood Restaurant in Middle River. After any meal, a dessert from the in-house bakery is a must.
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Ambience, Best overall, Bartender, Chef, Place to take out-of-towners, Server, Takeout
8850 Columbia 100 Parkway, Columbia. 410-740-2500. Xeniagreekcouzina.com
With its sleek décor and ambitious Greek offerings, Xenia has become a Howard County favorite for fine dining after opening two years ago.
“The atmosphere is beautiful, comfortable and sexy,” said server Meredith BonGiorno, also voted “best server” in Howard County. “There’s nothing else like it” in Howard County. Guests have come from as far as Washington and Frederick for a glamorous escape to Greece.
“I love seeing people’s reactions when they walk through the front door,” said BonGiorno. Blue glass accents and blue lights pay homage to Greece, while wavy glass installations overhead call to mind the sea. “It takes your breath away.”
The love for this destination restaurant, named after the Greek word for hospitality, goes beyond just the cool atmosphere. Guests appreciate the imaginative cuisine, fresh seafood — “All the fish were swimming less than 72 hours ago,” says BonGiorno — and the almost obsessive attention to detail when it comes to cuisine and service. It begins as soon as guests enter, and someone holds the door open.
“Everything we do, we try to do the best,” said bartender Kristina Markman, voted “best bartender” by our readers.
Ambience: Xenia Greek Kouzina
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Ananda
Bakery: Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Honorable mentions:
Kupcakes & Co.
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Touché Touchet Bakery and Pastry Shoppe
Bar food: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Kelsey’s Restaurant, Irish Pub & Banquet Room
Frisco Taphouse
Barbecue: Mission BBQ
Honorable mentions:
Kloby’s Smokehouse
The Canopy
Cured | 18th & 21st
Bartender: Kristina Markman, Xenia Greek Kouzina
Asked for her favorite drinks to make, bartender Kristina Markman has no trouble rattling off a few: a refreshing cocktail with St. Germain, mint and lime. Then there’s the espresso martini, which she prepares with espresso vodka and a fresh-brewed shot of black espresso. But don’t forget about lemondrops and mojitos. The 31-year-old bartender and 8-year industry veteran calls Xenia the “nicest restaurant” she’s ever worked. “Everyone holds themselves to a very high standard,” said the Columbia native.“I love my job here.”
Honorable mentions:
Josh Eastman, Seasons 52
Cat Reed, Hudson Coastal
Brian Walsh, Frisco Taphouse
Best overall: Xenia Greek Kouzina
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
EC Diner
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Black-owned restaurant: Bennett’s Grill
Various locations. 301-325-3280. facebook.com/bennettsgrillcolumbia
Authentic Jamaican food is the name of the game at Bennett’s Grill, a food truck voted readers’ favorite Black-owned restaurant in Howard County. Here, customers can pick up favorites like mac & cheese and spicy jerk chicken made from a secret family recipe. The key to great jerk chicken? “It’s definitely the seasoning,” says owner Kaydian Bennett, a Kingston native who started the food truck in 2008 after friends kept raving about her cooking. “I was just looking for something to do, and people love my food, so I figured I’d try it out.”
In the past 13 years she’s developed a strong local following. Before the pandemic, she says, “business was great.” It’s fluctuated in recent months, with many typical office customers now working from home. These days, the truck is parked in Clarksville most Wednesdays and Fridays; find the latest location on the truck’s Facebook page.
Breakfast/brunch: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Eggspectation
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Burger: SteelFire Kitchen & Bar
Honorable mentions:
EC Diner
Cured | 18th & 21st
The White Oak Tavern
Chef: Akis Anagnostou, Xenia Greek Kouzina
“I started when I was 10 years old,” said the fourth-generation chef and partner in the restaurant, now 38. His father owned a pastry shop in Rhodes, where Anagnostou helped make philo from scratch for the shop’s signature baklava. Anagnostou later became a pastry chef before being named executive chef at Xenia, where diners at Xenia can feast on traditional moussaka and spanakopita made according to his family recipes. Each recipe is redolent with memories from his homeland.“I grew up inside a kitchen, so for me cooking is everything,” he said. “It’s passion.”
Honorable mentions:
Dan Wecker, The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Chris Lewis, The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Brian Thornton, Cured | 18th & 21st
Chinese: Hunan Manor
Honorable mentions:
Asean Bistro
Hunan Legend
East Moon Asian Bistro
Cocktail: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar
Coffee: Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Honorable mentions:
EC Diner
Sidamo Coffee
Dunkin’ Donuts
Crab cake: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Hudson Coastal
Cured | 18th & 21st
Deli: Mikey & Mel’s Deli
8191 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton. 443-663-3354. mikeyandmelsdeli.com
When Harley and Aaron Magden were kids, they frequently accompanied their father, Mikey, and grandfather, Mel, to meetings for their window and carpet businesses — many of which were conducted inside Cleveland delis.
When the charismatic Mikey Magden died in 2018 at age 66, the brothers decided to open Mikey & Mel’s Deli in Fulton in their father’s and grandfather’s honor.
“We wanted to re-create the kind of deli we would sit in for hours,” Harley Magden said, “with really big sandwiches, five-egg omelets, everything made from scratch.”
The deli, which opened last fall, already is known for its corned beef and brisket and generous portions. Just how big are those sandwiches? The ”small” size contains a full half pound of meat.
Honorable mentions:
Charter Deli
Jason’s Deli
Bonheur Patisserie & Deli
Delivery: Tino’s Italian Bistro
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Sushi King
HomeSlyce Columbia
Dessert: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Fine dining: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Cured | 18th & 21st
Food truck: T & J Waffles
Honorable mentions:
Bennett’s Grill
Bullhead Pit Beef
Mike’s Gelato
Frozen treats: Scoop & Paddle Ice Cream Co.
Honorable mentions:
Soft Stuff Ice Cream
Park Ridge Creamery
The Snowball Stand
Happy hour: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Sushi King
Mad Chef Kitchen and Bar
Healthful menu: Blowfish Poke
12250 Clarksville Pike, Suite A, Clarksville. 410-995-9298. blowfishpokemd.com
In 2021, healthful eating doesn’t have to mean a steady diet of hard-boiled eggs and unadorned greens. Just ask the folks over at Blowfish Poke, which arrived last year to the Common Kitchen in Clarksville. Here you’ll find abundant options for poke, the traditional Hawaiian salad topped with cubes of raw fish — typically tuna — marinated in soy sauce and sesame oil. (Pronounced poh-KAY, the word means “cut into chunks” or “to slice” in Hawaiian.) At Blowfish Poke, the dish can come topped with your choice of protein, including tuna, crab salad, beef and tofu. The base, multi-textured greens of seaweed salad, edamame and cucumbers, is anything but boring.
Honorable mentions:
Sunset Raw Juice Bar
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Great Sage
House-brewed beer: Manor Hill Brewing
Honorable mentions:
Jailbreak Brewing Co.
Frisco Taphouse
Cured | 18th & 21st
Indian: Ananda
Honorable mentions:
Royal Taj Restaurant
Namaste Foodie
Chutney Indian Restaurant
Italian: Tino’s Italian Bistro
8775 Centre Park Drive, Columbia. 410-730-8466. tinositalianbistro.com
Lance Cook knew he was meant to run restaurants, but unfortunately his realization coincided with the 2007-2008 financial crisis. After his business plan was rejected by more than 100 banks, he says, he found one institution willing to fund his venture if he purchased an existing business instead of starting from scratch.
When Cook found Tino’s Italian Bistro, he knew instantly it was the right fit.
“The former owner had already incorporated things into his business plan that I wanted to incorporate,” Cook said.
For instance, both Cook and former owner Christopher Infantino donated 10% of the proceeds they received on some nights to charity. Under Cook’s management, Tino’s has contributed for causes such as housing, cancer research and animal welfare.
“I grew up in Iowa,” he said, “and if one family was struggling, all the other families around them joined forces to pick them back up. That attitude was engrained into me.”
Since Cook purchased Tino’s seven years ago, his customers have come to crave his recipe for lasagna and entrees with the restaurant’s cream-based Chesapeake sauce laced heavily with crab.
“It’s so good,” Cook said, ”I would drink it.”
At Tino’s, customers will find Cook overseeing the business. His wife, Nicole, has extensive financial experience and is the chief operating officer. Daughters Addison, 15, and McKenzie, 12, bus the tables and refill soft drinks.
Honorable mentions:
Aida Bistro & Wine Bar
Galliano
Facci Ristorante of Turf Valley (tie)
Facci Wood Fire Pizza Wine Bar of Maple Lawn (tie)
Japanese: Sushi King
Honorable mentions:
Sushi Sono
UMI Sushi
Blowfish Poke
Korean: Honey Pig
10045 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City. 410-696-2426. honeypigbbq.com
Howard County’s reputation as a regional capital for great Korean cuisine has only grown in recent years, with new food halls, pastry shops, grocery stores and other businesses bringing a taste of South Korea to Maryland. While plenty of newcomers abound, one established restaurant has remained a favorite among Howard County readers: Honey Pig Korean BBQ, which has branches in Rockville, Germantown, Virginia and Texas and opened in Ellicott City in 2010.
As the name suggests, the restaurant’s specialty includes grilled meats. Prepared tableside, it’s an ideal and exciting way particularly for larger groups to dine. All meals start off with banchan, or small plates that include various types of kimchi and other zesty sides. Snack on them before, during and after the main event.
Honorable mentions:
Bonchon Columbia
Shin Chon
Kim Bob Na Ra
Late-night dining: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Cured | 18th & 21st
Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Latin: El Azteca
Honorable mentions:
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Ernesto’s Mexican Grill
Cilantro Neighborhood Cantina
Live entertainment: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Cazbar
Kelsey’s Restaurant, Irish Pub & Banquet Room
Lunch menu: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Cured | 18th & 21st
Sushi King
New restaurant: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar
Blowfish Poke
Mikey & Mel’s Deli
Outdoor dining: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Hudson Coastal
Pandemic MVP: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Hudson Coastal
The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Pizza: Coal Fire
Honorable mentions:
Trattoria E Pizzeria Da Enrico
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Ledo Pizza
Place to take out-of-towners: Xenia Greek Kouzina
Honorable mentions:
EC Diner
Cured | 18th & 21st
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Place to take the kids: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Blowfish Poke
Hudson Coastal
Seafood: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
EC Diner
Cured | 18th & 21st
Server: Meredith BonGiorni, Xenia Greek Kouzina
The Columbia resident and Howard County native, 34, has been serving for 16 years, all in Howard County. “I truly care about my guests and their experiences,” she said. “I try and always be a step ahead for whatever my guests need.” BonGiorni was hired last July to manage Xenia’s social media accounts and began serving a few months later.“Training was real quick because I was already comfortable already.” Today, she’s proud to be a part of a restaurant that she thinks of like a “jewelry box.”
Honorable mentions:
Amanda Curtis, The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Celine Manneville, The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Elaine Reese, Kelsey’s Restaurant, Irish Pub & Banquet Room
Sports bar: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille
Nottingham’s Tavern
The Ale House Columbia
Steak: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Stanford Grill
Sushi: Sushi King
Honorable mentions:
Sushi Sono
Umi Sushi
Blowfish Poke
Takeout: Xenia Greek Kouzina
Honorable mentions:
Blowfish Poke
Cured | 18th & 21st
Mikey & Mel’s Deli
Thai: Thai Aroma
Honorable mention:
Eattini Thai Kitchen
Value: EC Diner
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Sushi King
Cured | 18th & 21st
Vegetarian options: Great Sage
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Koshary by Misteka
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
View: The Elkridge Furnace Inn
Honorable mentions:
The Turn House
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Wine list: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Aida Bistro & Wine Bar
The Elkridge Furnace Inn