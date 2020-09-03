Here are the winners in Howard Magazine’s 2020 Best Restaurants Contest

Decadent took top honors. Even though it opened just three days before the pandemic shuttered things in March, the Maple Lawn bakery has made a name for itself with its assortment of cakes. For instance, its wedding cake is a throwback to a classic style — almond-flavored cake with almond butter cream. Decadent also serves cannoli cake, birthday sprinkle cake and strawberry shortcake, which are all customer favorites. Chose from up to 13 types of cakes offered during the week and 16 on the weekend.