Here are the winners in Howard Magazine’s 2020 Best Restaurants Contest

The List of all Winners
Ambience: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Ananda
Bakery: Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Decadent took top honors. Even though it opened just three days before the pandemic shuttered things in March, the Maple Lawn bakery has made a name for itself with its assortment of cakes. For instance, its wedding cake is a throwback to a classic style — almond-flavored cake with almond butter cream. Decadent also serves cannoli cake, birthday sprinkle cake and strawberry shortcake, which are all customer favorites. Chose from up to 13 types of cakes offered during the week and 16 on the weekend.
11710 E. Market Place, Fulton. 301-957-2530. decadentcafeanddesserts.com
Honorable mentions:
Kupcakes & Co.
Kupcakes & Co. earned an honorable mention in our readers poll. It’s no surprise — the Elkridge bakery has close to 30 flavors of cupcakes, as varied as salted caramel with a sprinkling of sea salt and refreshing key lime.
Their custom cakes are also definitely worth a taste and a look. The Instagram-worthy cakes can include mermaids, beach themes and other inspired ideas.
6010 Meadowridge Center Drive, Suite H, Elkridge. 443-552-3033. kupcakesco.com
Touche Touchet Bakery and Cafe
Even though the bakery is known for its New Orleans-inspired offerings, the bakery actually sells more sausage, egg and cheddar croissants than any other item. It’s been the top seller since opening 14 years ago. A real star is the fruit tart with pastry cream, fresh fruits, and apricot glaze.
10400 Shaker Drive, Columbia. 410-997-9338. touchetouchetbakery.com
Roggenart
The European-themed bakery has been in Columbia for two years. Think of it as a “fusion bakery”; the baked goods are made in the Austrian tradition with French and Italian flair. That means plenty of scrumptious pastries, rich quiches and hearty grain breads on the menu.
6476 Dobbin Center Way, Columbia. 443-583-7854. roggenart.com
Barbecue: Mission BBQ
Honorable mentions:
Kloby’s Smokehouse
The Canopy
Bare Bones Grill and Bar (Tie)
Walker’s Tap & Table (Tie)
Bar food: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Walker’s Tap & Table
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Looney’s Pub
Bartender: Christina Held, Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Damien Dickerson, Nottingham’s Tavern
Katie Houston, The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Tia Oselmo, Cured | 18th & 21st
Best overall: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
“Cheers with wine” is how co-owner Rob Wecker refers to the popular wine bar and small-plates restaurant that he and his brother, Steve, opened more than 15 years ago.
Much as at the Boston bar in the 1980s TV show, prices are aimed to draw guests in multiple nights a week instead of waiting for a special occasion.
During the pandemic, to-go wines have been half off, with additional discounts available on the restaurant’s monthly bargain wines.
10435 State Route 108, Columbia. 410-997-3456. Ironbridgewines.com
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Hudson Coastal
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Breakfast/brunch: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Eggspectation
First Watch
Burger: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Cured | 18th & 21st
SteelFire Kitchen and Bar
The White Oak Tavern
Chef: Adam Harper, Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Joel Young, Hudson Coastal
Brian Thornton, Cured | 18th & 21st
Chad Wells, Walker’s Tap & Table
Chinese: Hunan Manor
Honorable mentions:
Hunan Legend
East Moon Asian Bistro
P.F. Chang’s
Cocktail: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Hudson Coastal
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Coffee: Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Honorable mentions:
Little Market Café
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Mad City Coffee
Crab cake: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Deli: Jason’s Deli
Honorable mentions:
Bonheur Patisserie & Deli
RegionAle
Charter Deli
Dessert: Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Fine dining: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Stanford Grill
Food truck: T & J Waffles
Honorable mentions:
Bennett’s Grill
Greek on the Street
Mike’s Gelato
Frozen treats: Scoop & Paddle Ice Cream Co.
Honorable mentions:
Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Cindy’s Soft Serve
The Meadows
Happy hour: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Facci Ristorante of Maple Lawn and Turf Valley
The White Oak Tavern
Healthful menu: CAVA
Honorable mentions:
Great Sage
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Cured | 18th & 21st (Tie)
Koshary by MISTEKA (Tie)
House-brewed beer: Jailbreak Brewing Co.
Quarantine life have you wanting to break free? According to Jailbreak’s website, “our artfully crafted beer is meant to be an escape from whatever drama is present in your life.”
The Laurel brewery features more than a dozen items on tap. Choose from a Russian imperial stout called “Black Is Beautiful” or a “painkiller-inspired hard seltzer” called HardWater Tiki. To accompany such libations, the menu offers forward-thinking pub fare such as spiced flank steak, Mexican street corn, a number of tacos and flatbreads and a boozy ice cream sandwich.
9445 Washington Blvd. N., Laurel. 443-345-9699. jailbreakbrewing.com
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Manor Hill Brewing
Black Flag Brewing Co.
Indian: Ananda
Honorable mentions:
Royal Taj Restaurant
Namaste Foodie
Chutney Indian Restaurant
Italian: Facci Ristorante of Maple Lawn and Turf Valley
Honorable mentions:
Aida Bistro & Wine Bar
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Pasta Plus Restaurant
Japanese: Sushi King Japanese Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Sushi Sono
UMI Sushi
Sushi Q
Korean: Honey Pig Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
BonChon Chicken
Shin Chon
Hot Pot Hero Ellicott City
Late-night dining: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Victoria Gastro Pub
Honey Pig Restaurant (Tie)
Xenia Greek Kouzina (Tie)
Live entertainment: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The White Oak Tavern
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Lunch menu: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The White Oak Tavern
Mexican: El Azteca
Honorable mentions:
La Palapa Grill & Cantina
Uncle Julio’s Columbia
Ernesto’s Fine Mexican Food
New for 2020: Delivery: Cured | 18th & 21st
Known for its fine dining and attention to detail, Cured | 18th and 21st showed that it could pivot to master the art of delivery by applying its high standards to its carryout efforts.
Owner Steve Wecker said that when indoor dining was banned amid the pandemic, his team made sure the quality of the food didn’t change. That meant paying attention to new details such as packaging and clearly labeling all delivery items. They also packed carefully so that everything stayed fresh and didn’t wilt or get soggy as it was being delivered.
It also didn’t hurt that they were able to deliver alcohol to those who were staying at home, but still thirsty.
10980 Grantchester Way #110, Columbia. 667-786-7111. cured1821.com
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Cava
New for 2020: Pandemic MVP: Hudson Coastal
How does one become the pandemic’s most valuable player?
Post more than 100 messages on social media offering encouraging words, a little humor and must-have information for your customers, help as many charitable organizations as you can, and provide food for the staff of area hospitals. The popular Fulton restaurant did this and more throughout the shutdown.
Brad Hudson owns and operates the restaurant with his wife, Tricia. The couple adopted a pay-it-forward approach. Each time they received donations, they used that money to pay for the meal of first responders who came to the restaurant.
11811 W Market Place, Fulton. 240-280-8640. hudsoncoastal.com
Honorable mentions:
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Cured 18th & 21st
Lib’s Grill (Tie)
Walker’s Tap & Table (Tie)
New restaurant: Xenia Greek Kouzina
Howard’s best new restaurant winner brought a big-city feel to Columbia with sleek decor, elevated service and a robust menu of fine Greek food and fresh seafood with a Mediterranean flair.
In its debut year, the restaurant was led by executive chef Konstantinos “Kostas” Kontogiannis, a winner of the Cochon555 competition in Washington, D.C., in 2017. While Kontogiannis recently left Xenia, don’t fret. Akis Anagnostou, the restaurant’s pastry chef and managing partner, has slipped into the executive chef role and promises to bring the same level of excellence that has made the fine-dining restaurant a favorite.
8850 Columbia 100 Parkway, Columbia. 410-740-2500. xeniagreekcouzina.com
Honorable mentions:
Decadent, a Coffee and Dessert Bar
Walker’s Tap & Table
Tasty Empanadas
Outdoor dining: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Facci Ristorante of Maple Lawn and Turf Valley
Pizza: Coal Fire Ellicott City
Honorable mentions:
Facci Ristorante of Maple Lawn and Turf Valley
Ledo Pizza Fulton
Walker’s Tap & Table
Place to take out-of-towners: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The White Oak Tavern
Place to take the kids: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews
Main Event Columbia
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille Elkridge
Seafood: Hudson Coastal
Honorable mentions:
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Cured | 18th & 21st (tie)
Xenia Greek Kouzina (tie)
Server: Boris Alexander, Xenia Greek Kouzina
Honorable mentions:
Amanda Curtis, The Iron Bridge Wine Co. (Tie)
TJ Kozakiewicz, The Iron Bridge Wine Co. (Tie)
Adam Burke, The White Oak Tavern
Sports bar: Looney’s Pub
Honorable mentions:
Mutiny Pirate Bar & Island Grille Elkridge
Frisco’s Tap House
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
Steak: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Stanford Grill
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Sushi: Sushi King Japanese Restaurant
Honorable mentions:
Sushi Sono
UMI Sushi
Sushi Q Elkridge
Takeout: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Lib’s Grill
Maiwand Kabob
AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar
Value: Cured | 18th & 21st
Honorable mentions:
Xenia Greek Kouzina
The White Oak Tavern
El Azteca
Vegetarian options: Great Sage
General manager Angel Smith says it’s a combination of food, ambience and service that makes Great Sage readers’ favorite vegetarian restaurant in Howard County. The menu includes seasonal specials as well as staples such as cauliflower buffalo bites and gluten-free carrot cake.
After 16 years of serving Clarksville, the restaurant has many loyal customers who are considered family. Regulars continued to come weekly to support the restaurant during the pandemic, Smith said.
5809 Clarksville Square Drive, Clarksville. 443-535-9400. greatsage.com
Honorable mentions:
Koshary by Misteka
The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
The White Oak Tavern
View: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
The Turn House
Cured | 18th & 21st
Phoenix Upper Main
Wine list: The Iron Bridge Wine Co.
Honorable mentions:
Cured | 18th & 21st
Xenia Greek Kouzina
Pure Wine Cafe