Nominations are open for Howard Magazine’s Best Restaurants 2020 Contest

By
Baltimore Sun
Jun 15, 2020 9:00 AM
Cranberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding with creme anglaise, cranberry coulis and caramel sauce, one of the desserts at Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar that was voted as the best in Howard Magazine's Best Restaurants readers' poll. Sept. 26, 2019
Cranberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding with creme anglaise, cranberry coulis and caramel sauce, one of the desserts at Mad Chef Kitchen & Bar that was voted as the best in Howard Magazine's Best Restaurants readers' poll. Sept. 26, 2019 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Which restaurant in Howard County serves the best steak? Best dessert? Which restaurant kept you fed with great takeout orders as you stayed at home during the coronavirus pandemic?

Tell us what you think by voting for your favorites in 46 categories in Howard Magazine’s Best Restaurants contest.

Nominations are open until Wednesday, June 24 at 5 p.m. and voting for winners will be open from Tuesday, July 2 at 9 a.m. through Friday, July 17 at 5 p.m.

Winners and honorable mentions will be determined by popular vote. All winners will be listed in September issue of Howard Magazine, which will published on September 3, 2020. Read the official rules.
Don’t see the form? Access it here.

