Nominate Howard County's best restaurants

Have thoughts on which restaurant in Howard County has the best seafood? The best pizza? The best chef? Then nominate your favorites in Howard Magazine’s Best Restaurants contest.
The nomination period runs from 9 a.m. June 6 to 5 p.m. June 21. Voting will take place from 9 a.m. July 8 to 5 p.m. July 26.
Eligible nominees will appear on the voting ballot. Winners are determined by popular vote. Read the contest rules here.
Results will be published in the November issue of Howard Magazine published on Oct. 31, 2019, and online at howardmagazine.com.