Advertisement

What’s the best place to take your pooch for a day of fun? Who do you know will always provide the best service when it comes to clogged pipes? Here’s your chance to give them a virtual high five.

Advertisement

Nominations close June 12 at 5 p.m.

Voting starts June 30 at 9 a.m. until July 14 at 5 p.m.

All winners will be listed in the October issue of Howard Magazine and at howardmagazine.com.

Thank you for your participation.

Don’t see the form? Access it here.