Nominations are open for Howard Magazine’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Contest

Jul 31, 2020 9:00 AM
April Sargies, owner of The Neat Nest, voted best cleaning service in Howard Magazine's Best of Howard readers' poll. November 12, 2019.
April Sargies, owner of The Neat Nest, voted best cleaning service in Howard Magazine's Best of Howard readers' poll. November 12, 2019.

What’s the best place to take your pooch for a day of fun? Who do you know will always provide the best service when it comes to clogged pipes? Here’s you chance to give them a virtual high five.

Nominations are open now until August 10 at 5 p.m for Howard Magazine’s 2020 Readers’ Choice Contest

Then the contest voting period begins on September 3 at 9 a.m. and ends on September 14 at 5 p.m.. All winners will be listed in the December issue of Howard Magazine and at howardmagazine.com

Here are the contest rules.
Don’t see the form? Access it here.

