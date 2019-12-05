Need a great place to take your dog while you’re at work? Want a cleaning service to come by when Rover is out of the house? What about a place to pick up fresh produce on your way home?
The Best of Howard County can help. More than 38,000 votes were cast in this year’s readers’ poll, culling a list of the 75 top people to know, places to go and things to do.
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in June and July.
Profiles by Kit Waskom Pollard.
Food & Drink
Beer, wine and/or liquor store: Pine Orchard Liquors
Honorable mentions:
Decanter Fine Wines
The Perfect Pour
The Wine Bin
Caterer: Mission BBQ
Honorable mentions:
Putting on the Ritz
Tino’s Italian Bistro
Great Harvest Bread Co.
Farmers market/stand: Jenny’s Market
3485 E. Ivory Road, West Friendship. 443-745-0534. facebook.com/Jennys-Market-95925318578
Family-run Jenny’s Market has been a Howard County staple for over two decades, drawing customers from all over the area with its top-quality produce, from peaches to corn to pumpkins and mums — and personal touches.
“We pick through our produce to make sure each apple, pear or peach is perfect,” said Jennifer Lewis, a member of the family that helps the market run like clockwork. Plus, she said, “Our clients become friends. When people come in, they ask for specific people because they want to give us a hug.”
Honorable mentions:
Frank’s Produce & Greenhouse
Baughers Fruits & Vegetables
Ellicott City Wednesday Market
Health food/supplement store: Sprouts Farmers Market
Honorable mentions:
David’s Natural Market
Roots Market
Whole Foods Market
Place to buy seafood: Wegmans
Honorable mentions:
Today’s Catch
Sea King Seafood Market
Wild Seafood
Health & Wellness
Alternative wellness center: Brightwater the Spa at the Skin Care Institute
10705 Charter Drive, #330, Columbia. 410-740-0007. brightwaterspa.com
Now in its 32nd year, Brightwater the Spa offers traditional spa treatments, like facials and lash extensions, as well as newer options like LED light therapy and body contouring with cupping. The spa team is also certified to work with oncology patients, which means they are “sticklers for hygiene,” said owner Jamie Bright, and the staff takes frequent classes to stay up to date on new therapies.
The spa’s services are only part of its appeal; customers also love its tranquil setting and the close relationships they build with the staff. “Our spa is very intimate,” said Bright. “Our work family has been together for at least 15 years and we know our clients by name.”
Honorable mentions:
Morrison Chiropractic
Haven On The Lake
Greenhouse Wellness
Audiologist/hearing repair: ENTAA Care
Honorable mentions:
Advanced Hearing Group
The Kaplan Hearing Center
Clarity Audiology & Hearing Solutions
Chiropractor: Morrison Chiropractic
Honorable mentions:
Thompson Chiropractic and Wellness Center, LLC
Muneses Chiropractic Center
Howard County Chiropractic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation
Day spa: Brightwater the Spa at the Skin Care Institute
Honorable mentions:
The Pearl Spa
The Face Place
Turf Valley Resort
Dental practice: Roschella & Zinger Dental Group
Honorable mentions:
Columbia Smiles Family Dentistry
Dobbin Dental Suite
Howard County Smiles
Eye care: Wilmer Eye Institute
Honorable mentions:
Physicians Eye Care Center
Columbia Family Eye Care
Eagle Eye Care
Medispa: Doctor K MediSpa
Honorable mentions:
Brightwater the Spa at the Skin Care Institute
Between the Lines Medispa
Massage Envy — Columbia
OB/GYN: Capital Women’s Care
Honorable mentions:
Signature Ob/Gyn
Saint Agnes Medical Group: Women’s OB/GYN Group
Jeri Shuster, M.D., P.A, and Women’s Center Inc.
Orthodontist: Rubler & Halpern
Honorable mentions:
Vanguard Orthodontics
Baltimore Orthodontic Group
OX Orthodontix
Pediatric practice: Dr. Klebanow & Associates
Honorable mentions:
Howard County Pediatrics
Ellicott City Pediatric Associates, PA
The Pediatric Center
Physical therapist: Revive Physical Therapy
Honorable mentions:
McNerney & Associates, P.A.
Morrison Chiropractic
AAA Physical Therapy
Plastic surgeon: Kanter Plastic Surgery Professionals
Honorable mentions:
Columbia Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sarah Mess
Kalpesh Vakharia, MD
Therapist/counselor: Together Couples Counseling: Risa Ganel & Associates
Honorable mentions:
Discover Yourself Wellness Center
Dr. Gina Santoro
A Healing Place
Urgent care: Patient First — Columbia
Honorable mentions:
University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, Inc.
Ouch! Urgent Care
Righttime Medical Care
Veterinary practice: Countryside Veterinary Clinic
Honorable mentions:
Triadelphia Veterinary Clinic
Hickory Ridge Animal Hospital
Dunloggin Veterinary Hospital
Home
Flooring and carpeting: Bode Floors
Honorable mentions:
A Plus Carpet and Flooring
Main Street Oriental Rugs
ChemDry of Ellicott City
Garden center/nursery: Frank’s Produce & Greenhouse
Honorable mentions:
Sun Nurseries
Lauren’s Garden Service & Native Plant Nursery
Heating/air conditioning repair: Environmental Systems Associates
Honorable mentions:
Jerry’s Heating & Air Conditioning Inc.
No-Frost A/C & Heating LLC
H&C Heating & Cooling Contractors (tie)
Ron Air Heating & Air Conditioning (tie)
Homebuilder: Allan Homes
Honorable mention:
Main Street Builders Inc.
Housecleaners: The Neat Nest Maids
12406 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville. 443-824-6754. neatnestmaidservice.com
April Sargies has cleaning — and caring — in her blood. She grew up working for her parents’ cleaning company then shifted gears to study and work in design and luxury retail. Ten years ago, she founded Neat Nest Maids, drawing on both experiences.
At Neat Nest, Sargies prioritizes responsiveness, attention to detail and building long-term relationships. “I tell clients there’s no such thing as nitpicky,” she said. “And my ladies know that it’s not just cleaning your house; Neat Nest is part of the community, and we really care about our clients. We build relationships organically, and clients become family.”
Honorable mentions:
The Cleaning Authority — Columbia
Pioneer Custom Cleaning
Superior Cleaners
Landscaper: Rhine Landscaping
Honorable mentions:
Oaklawn Landscaping
Absolute Landscape & Turf Services, Inc.
Lauren’s Garden Service & Native Plant Nursery
Plumber: Ken Griffin Plumbing Services, Inc.
Honorable mentions:
JA Smith & Co.
Zepp Plumbing & Heating
Ehrhardt Brothers Quality Plumbing Inc.
Real estate agent: Bob Lucido, Keller Williams Integrity
Honorable mentions:
Debbie Gottwals, The Wendy Slaughter Team of Elevate Real Estate Brokerage
Allan Waschak, Le Reve Real Estate
Maria Weaver, Re/max Advantage Realty
Remodeler: Allan Homes
Honorable mentions:
Window Nation
Cornerstone Remodeling, LLC
American Kitchen Concepts, Inc.
Senior housing community: The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant
Honorable mentions:
Lorien Harmony Hall
Kenwood Care Glen Hill
Vantage House
Out & About
Annual festival/event: Howard County Fair
Honorable mentions:
Columbia Festival Of The Arts
Wine in the Woods
Howard County Pride
Art gallery: HorseSpirit Arts Gallery
Historic Savage Mill, 8600 Foundry St., Suite 2063, Savage. 301-490-2001. horsespiritartsgallery.com
Six years ago, when Robin Holliday opened HorseSpirit Arts Gallery in Ellicott City, she featured the work of nine artists. Today, in a larger space in Historic Savage Mill, 48 different artists have their work on display – and most of those included live within 30 miles of the gallery.
The collection is eclectic in terms of content and media, but the artists have a few things in common. “I pick artists based on whether they’re talented and if they’re kind,” Holliday said. “I only carry uplifting art. Life is hard enough. When you come in, I want you to feel better.”
Honorable mentions:
Board & Brush Creative Studio — Columbia
The Artists’ Gallery
Taylor’s Collective
Kids’ activities: Clark’s Elioak Farm
Honorable mentions:
Kids On Campus at Howard Community College
Howard County Conservancy
Chrysalis Kids
Performing arts group: Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Honorable mentions:
Columbia Orchestra
Columbia Pro Cantare
Glenelg High School Jazz Band
Special event venue: Merriweather Post Pavilion
Honorable mentions:
Chrysalis
Howard County Conservancy
The Great Room at Historic Savage Mill
Volunteer organization: Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center
Honorable mentions:
Neighbor Ride
Special Olympics Howard County
Howard County Conservancy
Personal services
Accountant: Bowman & Company CPA
Honorable mentions:
Staci Winters CPA
Fisher Ring
Mike Peters CPA
Auto repair: Hillmuth Certified Automotive
Honorable mentions:
BA Auto Care
Ken’s Service Center
O’Donnell Honda
Bank/credit union: APL Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
M&T Bank
Fulton Bank (formerly The Columbia Bank)
Tower Federal Credit Union
Barbershop: Floyd’s 99 Barbershop (Ellicott City)
Honorable mentions:
Looks Salon
Sal’s Barber Shop
Rob’s Barber Shop
Child care: Bet Yeladim Preschool
Honorable mentions:
Children’s Learning Center at Howard Community College
Carolyn’s Learning Centre
Peter Pan Learning Center
Computer repair: Gadget Guru — Columbia
Honorable mentions:
ScottE Software Development
Percworks
Doggie day care: Wagging Lounge Dog Resort
9315 Snowden River Parkway M, Columbia. 443-546-3391. wagginglounge.com
Pups who make their way to Wagging Lounge Dog Resort are lucky ones indeed: the 2.5-year-old Columbia doggie daycare, boarding and grooming operation was has indoor and outdoor play areas, a treat bar featuring goodies from companies like Barking Buddah and Bowser Dog Beer, and special “luxury villas” available for dogs making overnight stays.
“They are fully furnished rooms,” said owner/operator Jimmy Kim. “They get a little peace and quiet and privacy, and their own heating and air conditioning. They are something a very spoiled dog would get.”
Honorable mentions:
Camp Bow Wow
Tecla’s K-9 Academy
The Coventry School for Dogs and Their People
Family lawyer: Mulinazzi Law Office
Honorable mentions:
McCabe Russell, PA
The Law Office of Lisa M. Goldblatt
Ruben Law Firm
Financial adviser: Gary Williams, Williams Asset Management
Honorable mentions:
Michael D. Heigh Jr., Edward Jones
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors
John Faggio, Faggio Financial
Florist: Wilhide’s Unique Flowers & Gifts
Honorable mentions:
The Flower Basket, Ltd.
Clarksville Flower Station
Ellie’s Arrangements, Inc.
Interior decorator/designer: Marilyn Greene Interiors
7658 Midtown Road, Fulton. 301-523-6239. marilyngreeneinteriors.com
Interior designer Marilyn Greene believes that good design should be accessible to everyone and that working with a designer shouldn’t be a daunting prospect.
“I like to make stylish spaces in an affordable and accessible way,” said Greene. She does that by offering design “packages” that include a set number of design hours for a specific room, and result in custom plans that clients can implement right away or sometime in the future.
Greene’s plans are rooted in reality, too. “I’m understanding of how people live their lives,” she said. “They’ve got kids, dogs, all kinds of things. I try to make it functional first, then bring in design.”
Honorable mentions:
Interior Transformation
Drury Lane Interiors LLC
dwtINTERIORS
Pet groomer: The Dog Wash
Honorable mentions:
Angelic Paws
Petsmart
Dogtopia of Clarksville
Salon: Inspire Salon
Honorable mentions:
Mason & Friends
Looks Salon and Spa
Define Hair
Travel agent: Destinations Inc.
Honorable mentions:
AAA Columbia Car Care Insurance Travel Center
Stephanie Depew — Your Travel Concierges
Personalities
Blog: Scott E’s Blog
Honorable mentions:
predupre.com
Village Green/Town²
Elevate Maryland
Clergyperson: The Rev. Stacey Brady, The Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant
Honorable mentions:
Rabbi Susan Grossman, Beth Shalom Congregation
The Rev. Paige Getty, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia
Dr. Yassine Daoud, Islamic Society of Baltimore
Elected official: County Executive Calvin Ball
Honorable mentions:
State Del. Vanessa Atterbeary
State Sen. Senator Guy Guzzone
Councilman David Yungmann (tie)
Councilwoman Liz Walsh (tie)
Personal trainer: Michelle Rosenfeld
Honorable mentions:
Bonnie Pace
Darryl Pastor
Sabrina Clever
Police officer: Chief Lisa Myers
Honorable mentions:
Jeff Dorsey
Jack Coonts
Principal: David Burton, Glenelg High School
Glenelg High School, 14025 Burntwoods Road, Glenelg. 410-313-5528. ghs.hcpss.org
In his 14 years as a principal, Glenelg High School’s David Burton has tackled many challenges, including a highly publicized 2018 incident involving students spray-painting racist graffiti outside the school. But even when dealing with troublesome situations, his love of the job and of the kids he sees every day remains strong.
“One of my favorite times of day is cafeteria duty because I get to interact with the kids,” said Burton. “It’s important, letting kids know you care. When you do that, it makes for a better relationship with parents and staff and everybody.”
Honorable mentions:
Nancy Thompson, Talbott Springs Elementary School
Joshua R. Wasilewski, Long Reach High School
Nick Novak, Howard High School
Recreation
CrossFit box: Columbia CrossFit Cove
Honorable mention:
CrossFit ReVamped
Dance lessons: Backstage Dance Studio
Honorable mentions:
Studio Dans
Ballet Conservatoire XIV
Teelin School of Irish Dance
Golf course: Hobbit’s Glen Golf Course
Honorable mentions:
Turf Valley Resort
The Timbers At Troy
Waverly Woods Golf Course
Gym: Ellicott City 50+ Fitness Center
Honorable mentions:
Life Time Athletic
Columbia Gym
Columbia Athletic Club
Martial arts classes: Klotz Institute of Karate
Honorable mentions:
American Academy of Martial Arts
WKD Karate 4 Girls
Okinawan Karate Dojo
Music lessons: Mike’s Music
Honorable mentions:
Olenka School of Music and the Arts
School of Rock Columbia
Maryland Music Academy
Pool for kids: Forest Hill Swim & Tennis Club
Honorable mentions:
North Saint John’s Swim & Tennis Club
Hopewell Pool
River Hill Pool
Yoga studio: Shift Yoga
Honorable mentions:
The Yoga Center of Columbia
Yoga Love Clarksville
YogaWorks Columbia
Shopping
Antique shop: Antique Depot
Honorable mentions:
Grit & Ash
Retropolitan Fine Antiques and Vintage
Bike shop: Race Pace Bicycles
Bookstore: Barnes & Noble
Honorable mentions:
Second Edition Books
Books With A Past
Books-A-Million
Bridal shop: The Bridal Boutique
Car dealership: O’Donnell Honda
Honorable mentions:
Apple Ford
Antwerpen Toyota
CarMax
Clothing boutique: Sweet Elizabeth Jane
Honorable mentions:
Serendipity LLC
Retropolitan Fine Antiques and Vintage
Consignment/resale shop: 2nd Ave Value Store
Honorable mentions:
Clothes Mentor
Goodwill
Once Upon A Child
Furniture store: Su Casa Furniture
Honorable mentions:
La-Z Boy
Havertys Furniture
Sofas Etc.
Jeweler: Edward Arthur Jewelers
The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway #2825, Columbia. 410-730-1520. edwardarthur.com
Edward Arthur Jewelers, which celebrates 45 years in business this year, has earned its spot as a beloved part of the community. “Everyone who shops here becomes part of the family,” said Vice President Kyle Brooks, a 17-year employee whose father also works at the store. “People bring their babies to meet us and when they grow up, they come here when they get engaged.”
Edward Arthur embraces its history but isn’t old-fashioned; customers also appreciate its state-of-the-art technology, which includes the capacity to design and create custom pieces. “We can design from your imagination, creating a digital CAD rendering and bring it ‘live’ in about two weeks,” said Brooks.
Honorable mentions:
Smyth Jewelers Ellicott City
St. John’s Jewelers
Sergio’s Fine Jewelers
Pet supplies store: PetSmart
Honorable mentions:
Clipper’s Canine Cafe
Petco
Loyal Companion (tie)
My Pet Store And More (tie)