Best of Howard County 2022: Residents’ favorite people, places and things to do

Need a roofer or dentist? Looking to join a gym? What about a recommendation for kids’ activities?
The Best of Howard County can help. More than 34,500 votes were cast in this year’s readers’ poll, culling a list of the 74 top people to know, places to go and things to do.
Personalities
Blog: Scott E’s Blog
Honorable mentions:
Village Green/Town Square
Howard County Progress Report
Clergyperson: The Rev. Paige Getty, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia
Honorable mentions:
Fr. Michael DeAscanis St. Louis Parish
The Rev. Mitchell Lee, Grace Community Church
Elected official: Calvin Ball, County Executive
Honorable mentions:
David Yungmann, Howard County Council, District 5
Liz Walsh, Howard County Council, District 1
Deb Jung, Howard County Council, District 4
Personal trainer: Bonnie Pace, Columbia Association
Honorable mention:
Tahis Blue, Columbia Association
Police officer: Joseph Barbato, Howard County Police Dept.
Principal: Ryan Hellem, Resurrection St. Paul School
3155 Paulskirk Drive, Ellicott City. 410-461-9111. resstpaul.org
In his second year as principal at Resurrection St. Paul, Ryan Hellem uplifts his educational environment by spreading positivity, leading by example and putting his students, faculty and staff first.
“I wouldn’t argue that I’m better or different from other leaders in the school system, or in general, but working to build relationships, listen first, and treat all people with respect and dignity has helped me become a leader that is more of a servant leader.”
Resurrection St. Paul boasts a STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) certified, Catholic-based education, and Hellem implemented a new system this year that has added some fun to the preparatory school.
“Every student is sorted into a House based on saints,” he said. “I like to say we’re eight houses but one family, and that is the epitome of what Resurrection St. Paul is.
“We have all these different backgrounds, beliefs and we come from different areas, but we all are here to help prepare students whether that’s in high school, college and beyond.”
Hellem said the system creates camaraderie between students from Kindergarten to 8th grade.
“There’s competitions throughout the year, they earn House points, and those House points leads to a House Cup Champion at the end of the year.”
Having taught high school and coached before working as an administrator, Hellem, 37, credits his staff for “everything that happens at Resurrection St. Paul.”
“The support staff, the teachers, are really the true ones that put in the work,” the principal said. “They’re really the superstars of the show here and the ones who really deserve all the credit.”
Honorable mentions:
Edward Cosentino, Clemens Crossing Elementary School
Nick Novak, Howard High School
Rick Robb, Patuxent Valley Middle School
Out & About
Annual festival/event: Columbia Festival of the Arts
Honorable mentions:
Wine in the Woods
Savage Mill’s Music Festivals
Fall Festival Ellicott City
Art gallery: HorseSpirit Arts Gallery
Honorable mentions:
Howard County Center for the Arts
Artcraft Collection
Columbia Art Center
Kids’ activity: Clark’s Elioak Farm
Honorable mentions:
Terrapin Adventures
Miller Branch, Howard County Library System
Central Branch, Howard County Library System
Performing arts group: Toby’s Dinner Theatre
5900 Symphony Woods Road. tobysdinnertheatre.com
Since 1979, Toby’s Dinner Theatre has entertained Columbia crowds and garnered local theater nominations and awards with productions, such as the current show “Ghost the Musical,” which runs until Nov. 6. Mark Minnick, Toby’s associate producer, said it’s the organization’s founder Toby Orenstein 85, that keeps the theater thriving.
“It comes from dedication and heart and Toby has never been afraid to take a risk,” Minnick said. “With risk comes reward.
Having worked alongside her for a decade, Minnick said Orenstein, who recently celebrated 50 years of her school Columbia Center for Theatrical Arts, has always prioritized quality arts education and entertainment.
“She, and the entire staff at Toby’s, puts their best foot forward to provide an outstanding experience where families can come together and share a meal and performance,” he said. “Where you can put your phones down.”
From the moment they’re seated, audiences become part of the on-and-off stage action.
“Patrons get to interact a little bit with our actors — before the show and during intermission — where it becomes a mutual admiration society. We get to thank them for supporting the arts,” he said. “They get to learn about our performers and they get to show their appreciation. There’s a personal touch that comes with an evening at Toby’s.”
Toby’s “is in an intimate, in-the-round setting, where no table is more than 30 feet from the stage. The intimacy just makes everything 100 times better,” he said. “You’re right there with the actors as they’re laughing as they’re crying. It draws you in.”
Honorable mentions:
Candlelight Concert Society
Columbia Pro Cantare
Arabesque Dance Studio
Special event venue: Merriweather Post Pavilion
Honorable mentions:
The Great Room at Historic Savage Mill
Jailbreak Brewing Co.
Horowitz Visual & Performing Arts Building
Volunteer organization: Columbia Community Care
Honorable mentions:
Howard County Food Bank
Grassroots Crisis Intervention
Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department
Shopping
Antiques: The Antique Center at Historic Savage Mill
Honorable mentions:
Antique Depot
Foxrun Antiques
Bike shop: Trek Bicycle Ellicott City
Honorable mentions:
Patapsco Bicycles
Race Road Watertower
Bookstore: Barnes & Noble
Honorable mentions:
Second Edition Books
Books With a Past
The Last Word
Bridal shop: Cherie Sustainable Bridal
8600 Foundry St., Savage, 301-741-7451, info@cheriesb.com
Everybody likes a bargain, coupled with business practices focused on sustainability and for a good cause — that’s what makes Cherie Sustainable Bridal a hit with customers.
The resale bridal shop’s inventory is donated and 100% of the profit benefits its nonprofit organization, Success in Style, which supports in-crisis individuals pursuing employment.
“Reselling keeps so many more wedding dresses out of the landfill,” said owner Jeannette Kendall. “I think that’s the appeal. They’re helping the environment. And they’re also getting a great deal.”
Weddings have ramped up post pandemic, and among the customers at Cherie Sustainable Bridal are people in their 20s to 30s who are concerned about the environment, Kendall said.
The customer service and the selection — there are no two dresses alike — is what keeps people coming explains Kendall. The boutique has about 500 different dresses to choose from.
“For brides who didn’t buy a dress with us, they can still donate a dress because it’ll just waste away in the closet and go out of style, just like every other dress would,” Kendall said. “And then you’re stuck with this out-of-style dress 10 years down the road and nobody wants it. So we recommend to all brides donate it and that way you’re helping a cause, somebody else gets to dance in that beautiful dress again, and make somebody else happy. So it’s a nice circle.”
Car dealership: Apple Ford
Honorable mentions:
O’Donnell Honda
CarMax
Jim Coleman Honda
Clothing boutique: Sweet Elizabeth Jane
Honorable mentions:
Charity’s Closet/First Picks
Urbanstory
Consignment shop: Success In Style Inc.
Honorable mention:
Charity’s Closet/First Picks
Furniture store: Su Casa Furniture
Honorable mentions:
Sofas Etc.
Artcraft Collection
Jeweler: St John’s Jewelers
Honorable mentions:
HorseSpirit Arts Gallery
Sergio’s Fine Jewelers
Edward Arthur Jewelers
Pet supplies: PetSmart
Honorable mentions:
Clipper’s Canine Cafe Inc.
Countryside Veterinary Clinic
My Pet Store & More
Personal services
Accountant: Kauffman | Kim LLP
Auto repair: BA Auto Care
Honorable mention:
LMT Auto Repair
Bank/credit union: APL Federal Credit Union
Honorable mentions:
Sandy Spring Bank
PNC Bank
Truist
Child care: Bet Yeladim Preschool
Honorable mentions:
Little Lighthouse Child Care
Terrapin Adventures
Young School - King’s Contrivance
Computer repair: Computer Installations Etc.
Doggie day care: Wagging Lounge Dog Resort
Honorable mentions:
Countryside Veterinary Clinic
Camp Bow Wow
The Coventry School Inc.
Family lawyer: Abramson & Rand LLC.
Honorable mention:
McCabe Russell, PA
Financial advisor: Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors
Honorable mentions:
Michael Havlik, Tide Creek Financial Group
Dae Young Yoon, Northwestern Mutual
Florist: The Flower Basket Ltd.
Honorable mentions:
Clarksville Flower Station
Xanadu Botanicals & Design
Interior decorator/designer: Marilyn Greene Interiors
Honorable mentions:
Cornerstone Remodeling
Columbia Paint
Windo VanGo
Pet groomer: Wagging Lounge Dog Resort
Honorable mentions:
Countryside Veterinary Clinic
Maureen, Pet Smart
Salon: Mason & Friends Salon & Spa
Honorable mentions:
Thirty Hair
Enchanted Studios
Looks Salon and Spa
Travel agent: Cruise Planners, Cruise Happy Travel
cruiseplanners.com. 443-351-4115. danielle.peterson@cruiseplanners.com
Danielle Peterson started working as a travel agent in 2016. Today, her booking numbers are higher than ever before.
Peterson, 45, said the pandemic showed that having someone else handle vacation logistics is the best path forward, especially with the recent rise in airline delays and cancellations.
“I think that people are seeing that value and are open to having someone take all the guesswork out of planning a vacation,” Peterson said.
Peterson is a full-time travel agent on top of her job as the director of marketing and communications at Glenelg Country School in Ellicott City. Peterson said while the balancing act is hard and involves long days, she gets to use her communication skills in her travel planning, which she loves.
“I just love to travel and I’m fascinated with new destinations and being able to help other people figure out their own bucket list,” Peterson said. “If I can’t plan my own vacations, I’m happy to plan someone else’s.”
But Peterson is well-traveled, too. She’s been to places like Australia and New Zealand and has a trip planned to the Galápagos Islands in December. Japan is at the top of her bucket list.
Peterson said clients like her “personal touch” — if they call or email her, she’s going to respond herself.
“I’m not just a website. I’m not just a voice recording. I think that’s what people appreciate,” Peterson said. “Travel is about connection and so it’s important to me to understand why my clients want to travel.”
Honorable mention:
Destinations Inc.
Recreation
Dance lessons: Arabesque Dance Studio
Honorable mentions:
B Funk Dance Co
Backstage Dance Studio
JMD Studios
Golf course: Hobbit’s Glen Golf Club
Honorable mention:
Fairway Hills
Gym: The Dancel Y in Ellicott City
Honorable mentions:
Savage Fencing Club
My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Columbia Association Fitness Clubs
Martial arts: Krav Maga Maryland
8895 McGaw Road, Suite G, Columbia. 410-872-9194. kravmd.com
The martial arts school Krav Maga Maryland, named after a self-defense style it teaches, hasn’t missed a day of training since 2005 — even when the gym exploded in August 2019 from a natural gas leak. After three months of bouncing around gyms, followed by the coronavirus pandemic that shifted classes to virtual screens, Krav Maga Maryland is again teaching nearly 300 students at its new 10,000-square-foot facility in Columbia. Combined with its sister studio Krava Maga Capital Hill in Washington, D.C., the self-defense school centers its classes on helping each student become a better, more skilled fighter.
“Our students come first. We want our students to learn. It is a great community, but the primary focus has been on learning and not giving them a false sense of being able to defend themselves,” said Jeremy Robbins, 33, chief operating officer and lead instructor of Krav Maga Maryland.
The skills people learn in class have had real-life impacts. At least two students fought off attackers during attempted robberies using skills they learned in virtual classes. Robbins, who took over the company a year and a half ago, said he changed the gym’s mission to focus on educating people about protection techniques and being frank about realistic scenarios, such as when to fight or run. Instructors also ensure people are comfortable in class and work with them as they progress to different levels.
“Everybody’s journey looks a little bit different,” Robbins said. “My focus was on how can you get students to be the best that they can be?”
Honorable mentions:
Ground Control Columbia
Maryland Jeet Kune Do
Music lessons: Mike’s Music
Honorable mentions:
Roberson School of Music
Red Bridge Studios USA
Soundcheck Rock Academy
Pools for kids: North St. John’s Swim & Tennis Club
Honorable mentions:
Roger Carter Community Center
Stevens Forest Pool
Howard County Family YMCA
Yoga studio: SHIFT Yoga
Honorable mentions:
The Yoga Center of Columbia
YogaRoots
Ashtanga Yoga Howard County
Home
Floor and carpeting: The Vertical Connection Carpet One Floor & Home
Honorable mentions:
Bode Floors
CB Flooring
DJ Floors & Remodeling
Garden center/nursery: Frank’s Produce & Greenhouse
Honorable mention:
Sun Nurseries
Homebuilder: Allan Homes
Honorable mention:
Lane Building Services
Housecleaners: Teresa’s Cleaning Service
Honorable mentions:
Good Life Custom Cleaning
The Cleaning Authority
HVAC: Environmental Systems Associates
Honorable mentions:
Clarksville Heating and Air
No-Frost A/C & Heating
Supreme Service Today
Landscapers: Rhine Landscaping
Honorable mentions:
Oaklawn Landscaping
21st Century Lawn & Landscaping
Goldscape Landscaping LLC
Plumber: Ken Griffin Plumbing Services
Honorable mentions:
Ehrhardt Brothers Quality Plumbing Inc.
Mark Brew Plumbing & Heating
Real estate agent: Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency
Honorable mentions:
Lisa Kittleman, The Kittleman Group, Keller Williams Integrity
The Wendy Slaughter Team of Elevate Real Estate Brokerage
Allan Waschak, Le Reve Real Estate
Remodeler: Clarksville Construction Services
Honorable mentions:
Allan Homes
Zenith Kitchen & Bath
Cornerstone Remodeling
Senior housing community: Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant
9000 Fathers Legacy, Ellicott City. 410-465-2005. millersgrant.org
When retirees consider moving into senior living, some see it as a last resort.
“We do the opposite. The sooner you move in the better,” said Michelle Rosenheim, executive director of Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant. She tries to flip conventional thinking on its head, encouraging prospective residents to embrace the community’s amenities early in their golden years.
That approach gives older adults more time to meet new friends, said Donna Synder, director of sales, as well as enjoy farm-to-table dining, the multifaceted Flourish wellness program and nearby attractions like the Miller Branch of the Howard County Library.
“It’s similar to being an all-inclusive resort,” Rosenheim said.
Managed by Lutheran Social Ministries of Maryland, which operates another not-for-profit continuing care retirement community in Westminster, Miller’s Grant opened in 2016 and has close to 350 residents.
The strong relationships between residents and staff set the Ellicott City senior living facility apart, Synder and Rosenheim said. “It’s like having a family that’s 400 people,” Rosenheim said.
Many in that the tight-knit community value giving back through service. Past volunteer projects included packing bags of food for Howard County elementary school students, donating baby items to a church and gathering materials for refugees.
Rosenheim said there are exciting changes on the horizon, with Miller’s Grant planning an expansion that will add a performing arts center, chapel and a dedicated memory care unit.
Honorable mentions:
Residences at Vantage Point
Brighton Gardens of Columbia
HeartLands Senior Living Village at Ellicott City
Food & drink
Beer, wine and/or liquor store: Wine Bin
Honorable mentions:
Pine Orchard Liquors
The Perfect Pour
Petite Cellars
Caterer: Putting On the Ritz Catering
Honorable mentions:
Mikey & Mel’s Deli
The Great Room At Historic Savage Mill
Althea’s in Ellicott City
Farmers market/stand: Clark’s Elioak Farm
Honorable mentions:
Jenny’s Market
Baugher’s Fruits & Vegetables
Oakland Mills Village
Health food/supplement store: David’s Natural Market
5410 Lynx Lane, Columbia. 410-730-2304. davidsnaturalmarket@gmail.com
Thirty-six years ago a small store called David’s Natural Market opened in Columbia.
“When we started off in 1986, the store was like 1,000 square feet,” owner David London, 63, said. “We just kind of grew with the community.”
Now, David’s Natural Market has two locations: its original, and another in Gambrills. Both stores are 15,000 square feet, London said.
The goal of the market is to help keep customers’ bodies healthy “without always using prescription medicine,” London said. The store carries vitamins, herbs and supplements as well as organic produce.
London said his employees are what makes his store stand out, including experts such as an in-store nutritionist.
“We have a lot of employees that have been with me a long time,” London said. “Knowledge basis is pretty high, I’d say.”
The store is also customer-oriented, London added. If someone has a product in mind David’s doesn’t offer, London will order it to the store.
David’s has grab-and-go meals that are “fresh made every day,” including sushi, sandwiches and hot meals. London said his store is dedicated to offering fresh, good-for-you food that includes options from local vendors while keeping prices reasonable.
“Pricing is tough right now for a lot of people,” London said. “We try to buy correctly so we can put a lot of things on sale and then a lot of things on everyday low price.”
Honorable mentions:
Roots Market
MOM’s Organic Market
Places to buy seafood: Today’s Catch
Honorable mentions:
Whole Foods Market
Wild Seafood
H Mart
Health & wellness
Alternative wellness center: Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine of Maryland
Honorable mentions:
Brightwater | The Spa at Skin Care Institute
The Face Place
Nourishing Journey LLC
Audiologist: ENTAA Care
Honorable mention:
Clarity Audiology
Chiropractor: Muneses Chiropractic Center
Honorable mentions:
Elite Chiropractic & Sport
Morrison Chiropractic
Eric L. Lindsell
Day spa: Brightwater | The Spa at Skin Care Institute
Honorable mentions:
Massage Associates
Mason & Friends Salon Spa
Turf Valley Resort
Dental practice: Roschella & Zinger Dental Group
Honorable mentions:
Dobbin Dental
Columbia Smiles Family Dentistry
Howard County Smiles: Ray M. Becker
Eye care: The Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine
Honorable mentions:
Physicians Eye Care Center
Medical Eye Center
Professional Vision
Medispa: Between the Lines Medispa
Honorable mentions:
Brightwater | The Spa at Skin Care Institute
Rejuvenate at Capital Women’s Care
Dr. G Laser & Med Spa
OB/GYN: Capital Women’s Care
Honorable mentions:
Signature OB/GYN
Dr. Jeri Shuster
Johns Hopkins Community Physicians, Howard County OBGYN
Orthodontist: OX Orthodontix
Honorable mention:
NuClear Smiles
Pediatric practice: Howard County Pediatrics
Honorable mentions:
Ellicott City Pediatric Associates
Physical therapist: Performance Physical Therapy & Sports Rehabilitation
Honorable mentions:
Revive Physical Therapy
Dr. Joshua Bross, Elite Chiropractic and Sport
Rehab 2 Perform
Plastic surgeon: Dr. William Kanter, Kanter Plastic Surgery
Honorable mentions:
Dr. Sarah Mess
Dr. Gary Vela
Therapist/counselor: Columbia Counseling Center
Honorable mentions:
Focused Solutions
Ann Pemberton
Mark Donovan, Congruent Counseling Services
Urgent care: Patient First Primary and Urgent Care
Honorable mentions:
University of Maryland Faculty Physicians Inc.
First Call Urgent Care
Ouch! Urgent Care
Veterinary practice: Countryside Veterinary Clinic
4866 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. 410-657-8024. countrysideveterinaryclinic.org
Dr. Mary Beth Soverns knew she wanted to be a veterinarian even at 2 years old. Another career path was never an option.
“You can save an animal’s life,” Soverns said, and bring a family joy. “You kind of grow more empathy than you even start with.”
Soverns and her husband Dr. Carroll Thumel opened Countryside Veterinary Clinic in Ellicott City in 1988, two years after the couple graduated from the Virginia-Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine. Their practice grew quickly, and in 2008, they built their own free-standing clinic. Now, two of their three children, Dr. Heath Thumel and Dr. Julie Thumel, are among their veterinarians.
Longtime clients know that the owners and their children have a special fondness for Australian shepherds and Norwich terriers. Soverns and Thumel have a 14-year-old Norwich terrier named Forrest and when the entire animal-loving family gathers, so do all six of their dogs.
Howard County Times: Top stories
The clinic serves a variety of animals, including unusual pets like chinchillas and rats. “You can’t ignore those. That belongs to some 8-year-old girl,” Soverns said adding that flexibility and friendly staff makes the clinic special When more people adopted pets at the beginning of the pandemic, Countryside added extra hours to accommodate clients.
“We have a great culture of yes, and people that love people and animals,” Soverns said.
Honorable mentions:
Triadelphia Veterinary Clinic
VCA Columbia Animal Hospital at Hickory Ridge
Dunloggin Veterinary Hospital
Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in June and July.