Best of Howard County 2023: Residents’ favorite people, places and things to do

Need a roofer or dentist? Looking to join a gym? What about a recommendation for kids’ activities?

The Best of Howard County can help. More than 57,000 votes were cast in this year’s readers’ poll, culling a list of the 77 top people to know, places to go and things to do.

Health & Wellness

Alternative wellness: Acupuncture & Integrative Medicine of Maryland

Honorable mentions:

Eeyah Holistic Spa

Jennum O’Hara Acupuncture

Morrison Chiropractic

Audiologist: Alicia Spoor

Chiropractor: Morrison Chiropractic

Honorable mentions:

Elite Chiropractic & Sport

Howard County Chiropractic Spine & Sports Rehabilitation

Muneses Chiropractic Center

Day spa: LaRaydiance Wellness Spa

Honorable mentions:

BRIGHTWATER | The Spa at Skin Care Institute

Luna’s Day Spa

Mason & Friends Salon . Spa

Dental practice: RZ Dental Group

Honorable mentions:

Columbia Smiles Family Dentistry

Dobbin Dental Suite

Menton Family Dental Care, Ellicott City

Eye care: Wilmer Eye Institute, Johns Hopkins Medicine

Honorable mentions:

Physicians Eye Care Center

Medical Eye Center

Professional Vision

Medispa: Dr. G Laser & Med Spa

Honorable mentions:

Between the Lines Medispa

ProMD Health Columbia

BRIGHTWATER | The Spa at Skin Care Institute

OB/GYN: Capital Women’s Care

Honorable mentions:

Signature OB/GYN

Ascension Saint Agnes OB/GYN Columbia

Dr. Jeri Shuster, Mercy Physicians

Orthodontist: OX ORTHODONTIX

Honorable mentions:

Baltimore Orthodontic Group

Eric Wu, NuSmiles Orthodontics

Smiles4Children

Pediatric practice: Kenneth M. Klebanow, MD & Associates P.A.

Honorable mentions:

Howard County Pediatrics

The Pediatric Center

Ellicott City Pediatric Associates

Kerry Hite, left, and Tom Perone, co-owners of Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation in Columbia, have been named the best physical therapists in Howard County. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Physical therapist: Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation

9194 Red Branch Road, Suite J, Columbia. 410-997-2585. performanceptandsport.com/

For Tom Perone and Kerry Hite, co-owners of Performance Physical Therapy and Sports Rehabilitation, an interest in helping people heal grew from their own experiences as physical therapy patients: Perone after shoulder surgery, Hite after surgery for a hip injury during college.

Since opening their Columbia clinic in 2018, the business partners along with three other physical therapists see baseball players, dancers and gymnasts come through their doors.

“We have patients who want to play sports, or they want to run a marathon or they want to get back to doing these bigger things,” Hite, 37, said. They also work with “weekend-warrior athletes,” added Perone, 44.

The key to their success, the pair said, has been dedication to each patient.

“We make sure that we’re actually physically working with our patients: correcting, modifying, treating them,” Hite said. “We want everyone to get the attention that they need and have the individual type of care that they want.”

Honorable mentions:

Revive Physical Therapy

Glackin Physiotherapy: Informative Physical Therapy and Recovery

Elite Chiropractic & Sport

Plastic surgeon: Kanter Plastic Surgery Professionals

Honorable mentions:

Columbia Aesthetic Plastic Surgery

Dr. Kalpesh Vakharia

George T. Grace, Ascension Saint Agnes MD Institute of Plastic Surgery Baltimore

Therapist/counselor: Wrenn Skidmore, LLC

Honorable mentions:

Together Couples Counseling: Risa Ganel & Associates

Anchor Counseling Centers

Congruent Counseling Services

Urgent care: Patient First Primary and Urgent Care

Honorable mentions:

FirstCall Urgent Care

University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, Inc. in Columbia

Ouch! Urgent Care

Veterinary practice: Countryside Veterinary Clinic

Honorable mentions:

Triadelphia Veterinary Clinic

Cat & Dog Hospital of Columbia

Dunloggin Veterinary Hospital

Home

Apartment/condo: The Elms At Montjoy

Adam Joss, owner of The Vertical Connection Carpet One Floor & Home poses with his associates for the 2023 Best of Howard County. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Floor and carpeting: The Vertical Connection Carpet One Floor & Home

8895 McGaw Road, Columbia. 443-393-6421. verticalconnection.com

The flooring products offered at The Vertical Connection Carpet One Floor & Home are modern, but the service is still old-fashioned.

“Instead of treating everything as a transaction, we really look to build relationships,” said Adam Joss, 43, the owner of the family business that got its start almost 46 years ago when his parents, Kathy and Steven, needed a vertical blind for their new home in Columbia.

Joss said that as a young couple, his folks were looking for something affordable. They reached out to a family member in New York who manufactured vertical blinds and could ship them directly for a fraction of the retail cost. The entrepreneurial light bulb went off for the couple.

His mother was at that time a proofreader for the Columbia Flier, the local newspaper, where as an employee she was able to place a free ad.

“They ran a classified ad for discount vertical blinds in 1977 and that’s how they started,” Joss said, adding that his mom still works in the business today.

The company prides itself on making customers happy.

“It goes back to our genuine commitment to service and satisfaction,” said Joss, who grew up in Long Reach.

“We’ve earned over 1,000 5-star reviews and we’re really proud of that.”

Honorable mentions:

Bode Floors

ProSource of Columbia

Andonian’s Carpet Warehouse

Garden center/nursery: Frank’s Produce & Greenhouse

Honorable mentions:

Sun Nurseries

Clarks Ace Hardware Ellicott City

Lauren’s Garden Service and Native Plant Nursery

Homebuilder: Allan Homes

Housecleaners: Good Life Custom Cleaning

Honorable mentions:

J&K complete services

Teresa Cleaning Service

The Cleaning Authority, Columbia

HVAC: Environmental Systems Associates

Honorable mentions:

Clarksville Heating and Air, LLC

Ron Air Heating & Air Conditioning

No-Frost A/C & Heating

Landscapers: Rhine landscaping

Honorable mentions:

Lauren’s Garden Service and Native Plant Nursery

Oaklawn Landscaping

Eos Outdoor Services

Plumber: Bryan Moberly Plumbing Services

Honorable mentions:

Ken Griffin Plumbing Services Inc.

Ehrhardt Brothers Quality Plumbing Inc.

Mark Brew Plumbing & Heating

Real estate agent: The Wendy Slaughter Team of Elevate Real Estate Brokerage

Honorable mentions:

Charlotte Savoy & The Savoy Team at Keller Williams Integrity

Jennifer Hurley, Coldwell Banker

Allan Waschak, Le Reve Real Estate

Remodeler: Clarksville Construction Services

Honorable mentions:

Cornerstone Remodeling

Allan Homes

Main Street Remodeling

Senior housing community: Lutheran Village at Miller’s Grant

Honorable mentions:

Residences at Vantage Point in Columbia

Brighton Gardens of Columbia

Sunrise of Columbia

Out & About

Annual festival/event: Festival of India

Honorable mentions:

Howard County Fair

Wine in the Woods

Columbia Festival of the Arts

Art gallery: HorseSpirit Arts Gallery

Honorable mentions:

Bohemian House

Columbia Art Center

Artcraft Collection

Two visitors stop by the Old Woman's Shoe at Clark's Elioak Farm in Ellicott City. (Kevin Richardson )

Kids’ activity: Clark’s Elioak Farm

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, April through early November. 410-730-4049, clarklandfarm.com

There’s a petting farm, a pumpkin patch, a fresh vegetable market and an enchanted forest full of storybook creatures.

No wonder this Ellicott City attraction has become a family favorite.

In 2002, Martha Clark was distressed when the only pumpkin patch and petting zoo in the area shut down. So she set aside about 25 acres from the cattle farm that had been in her family for six generations and opened it to the public.

Soon, it was stocked with 80 critters, including ponies, goats, sheep, a donkey, rabbits and even an emu.

Two years later, when she learned that the Enchanted Forest — a once-popular storybook farm — had closed and was falling into disrepair, she acquired all the exhibits and moved them to the family farm: Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach. The Old Woman’s Shoe. Willie the Whale.

“A lot of people had their pictures taken sitting in Willie’s open mouth 40 years ago when they were kids,” Clark said. “Now they photograph their grandchildren sitting in Willie’s mouth, and post it on their Facebook page.”

Honorable mentions:

Howard County Library System, Central Branch

Terrapin Adventures

Columbia Association Pools

Performing arts group: Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Honorable mentions:

Columbia Orchestra

Columbia Pro Cantare

Candlelight Concert Society

Special event venue: Merriweather Post Pavilion

Honorable mentions:

Turf Valley Resort

Howard County Fairgrounds

The Collective - Offshore & Encore

Volunteer organization: Zaching Against Cancer Foundation

Honorable mentions:

Indian Cultural Association of Howard County

Special Olympics Howard County

Grassroots Crisis Intervention

Personal services

Accountant: Dembo Jones

Honorable mentions:

Frank Giarratano

Deborah Herman, Ellicott City

Butler, Lavanceau & Sober, LLC

Auto repair: BA Auto Care

Honorable mentions:

Ken’s Service Center

Hillmuth Certified Automotive

Foreign Auto Experts Co.

Bank/credit union: APL Federal Credit Union

Honorable mentions:

Tower Federal Credit Union

SECU Credit Union

Sandy Spring Bank

Barbershop: Rob’s Barber Shop

Honorable mention:

HalfPenny’s Tonsorial and Shave Parlor

Child care: Bet Yeladim Preschool

Honorable mentions:

Tamala Reid Daycare

Kid’s Time Out

The Goddard School of Ellicott City

Computer repair: Dresner Group

Honorable mentions:

Computer Installations Etc.

PercWorks

Doggie day care: Wagging Lounge Dog Resort

Honorable mentions:

Club Pooch

The Coventry School Inc.

Countryside Veterinary Clinic

Family lawyer: MLO/Mulinazzi Law Office

Honorable mentions:

Weinberg & Schwartz, LLC

Alisa G. Cummins - Davis, Agnor, Rapaport & Skalny, LLC

Jacobson Family Law

Financial advisor: Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors

Honorable mentions:

Williams Asset Management

Michael Havlik, Tide Creek Financial Group

Dan Flavin Mortgage Advisor

Florist: The Flower Basket

Honorable mentions:

Raimondi’s Florist

Indigo and Ivy

Ellie’s Arrangements Inc.

Interior decorator/designer: Ellen Virden, Get a Room Interiors

Honorable mentions:

LS Interior Design Group

The Decorating Therapist

L’Image Design Studio

Pet groomer: Preston Country Club For Pets

Honorable mentions:

Dogtopia of Clarksville

Barks & Bubbles

All Paws Pet Salon

Salon: Thirty Hair

Honorable mentions:

Gloss Hair Studio

Looks Salon and Spa

Mason & Friends Salon . Spa

Tattoo artists at Raven and Rose Studios in Savage Mill have been voted best tattoo artists in Howard County. Left to right: Michelle Heffner, Mik Trapp, Laura Eller, Ray Everhart, Hannah Everhart (owner). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Tattoo shop: Raven and Rose Studios

8600 Foundry St. Unit 217F, Savage. 202-539-6779. @ravenandrosestudios. hannahjoaneverhart.wixsite.com/mysite-1

When Hannah Everhart got her first tattoo, in College Park, she recalled “feeling really intimidated.”

At Raven and Rose Studios, the tattoo shop she opened in 2021, Everhart’s aim is to create a different environment for her customers, many of whom she said are women or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We want to make this space feel as safe and comfortable for our clients as possible,” Everhart, 32, said. “Getting tattoos is a very vulnerable thing.”

The studio boasts four tattoo artists, including Hannah Everhart and her sibling Ray Everhart, plus an apprentice, with specialties ranging from pop culture and horror designs to hand-poked tattoos.

Everhart, who started tattooing in 2013 and had also worked as a maître d’, a 911 dispatcher and a model, finds satisfaction pulling off technical, fine-line tattoos — especially those involving florals.

“I could tattoo flowers all day long,” she said. “Even my worst day tattooing is a thousand times better than my best day at any one of those other jobs.”

Honorable mentions:

Konkrete Jungle Kustom Tattoo & Body Piercing

Rose Red Tattoo Studios

Travel agent: Danielle Peterson, Cruise Planners

Personalities

Blog: Justin Berk Meteorologist

Honorable mentions:

The Merriweather Post

HoCo WatchDogs

Scott E’s Blog

Clergyperson: Michael Deascanis, St. Louis Catholic Church

Honorable mentions:

Paige Getty, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Columbia

Craig Axler, Temple Isaiah

Ginny Price, New Hope Lutheran Church (tie)

Stephen Hagerty, St. John’s Episcopal Church (tie)

Elected official: Congressman Jamie Raskin

Honorable mentions:

Calvin Ball, County Executive

David Yungmann, Howard County Council

Liz Walsh, Howard County Council

Personal trainer: Jill Kitko Bernard

Honorable mentions:

Antonio Beasley, Elkridge Athletic Club

Nick Ott, NovaCare Columbia

Paul Phister, Columbia Association

Police officer: Tom Trodden, Howard County Police

Honorable mentions:

Jason Kindel, Howard County Police

Roberto Lopez, Howard County Police

Raymond Peele, Howard County Police

Dan Notari, principal of St John’s Lane Elementary School. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Principal: Dan Notari, St John’s Lane Elementary

St. John’s Lane Elementary School, 2960 St. Johns Lane, Ellicott City; sjles.hcpss.org

For Dan Notari, being principal means being present — sometimes in all things and at all times.

The St. John’s Lane Elementary School principal keeps his finger on the pulse of the school community, including students, teachers and families.

“I’m not shy to go down the slide. I’m not shy to be at the bus or the car loop, lunch recess or in classrooms,” Notari, 48, said. “I think my families know that I’m a pretty accessible guy.”

About 25 years ago, Notari moved from Scranton, Pennsylvania, to take a job teaching fifth grade at Stevens Forest Elementary School in Columbia. He soon became a team leader and was motivated to make a difference beyond his classroom. He is now in his fifth year as principal.

“The biggest thing is always going to be relationships and being connected to all aspects of this work … and connected to our kids,” said Notari. He and his wife Laurie have two teenage sons, Luke and Drew.

“I frame a lot of my day around culture, structure and instruction,” he said. “And we’re gonna make a difference in all three of those buckets every single day for my community.”

Honorable mentions:

Rachel Edoho-Eket, Waverly Elementary

Marcy Leonard, Wilde Lake High School

Ed Cosentino, Clemens Crossing Elementary

Recreation

CrossFit: Top Tier Columbia

Honorable mentions:

12 Labours CrossFit Columbia

Progressive Athletics

Dance lessons: JMD Studios

Honorable mentions:

Backstage Dance Studio

Studio Dans

Arabesque Dance Studio

Golf course: Turf Valley Resort

Honorable mentions:

Waverly Woods Golf Club

Hobbit’s Glen Golf Club

Fairway Hills Golf Club

Gym: The Dancel Y

Honorable mentions:

Emilia’s Acrobatics, Gymnastics & Cheerleading

Columbia Athletic Club

Supreme Sports Club

Martial arts: Okinawan Karate Dojo

Honorable mentions:

Krav Maga Maryland

Klotz Institute of Karate

Maryland Jeet Kune Do Academy

Owners Mike and Haley Gordon of Mike's Music store was voted best place for music lessons. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun)

Music lessons: Mike’s Music

4872 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City. 410-465-0700. mikesmusicmd.com

Mike’s Music is a frequent “Best of Howard County” winner, and owner Mike Gordon has a few guesses as to why.

“We just really care,” he says.

Gordon and his wife, Haley Gordon, opened their Ellicott City music shop in 2008.

The couple, who both have a background in retail, took out equity on their home and maxed out 10 credit cards to finance the venture. The gamble paid off: Mike’s had a list of 100 music students before it even opened its doors. The store has more than doubled in size over the past 15 years, expanding its footprint from 2,400 to 5,400 square feet and hiring 50 music teachers.

Individual music lessons are the store’s bread and butter, but Mike’s Music also rents and sells instruments and offers instrument repairs. The shop hosts group lessons, too, assembling students to form a jazz band, rock bands and chamber string quartets.

The shop offers the kind of personal touch that chain stores lack, Mike says.

“We’re not just a cookie-cutter place,” he says. “We really put our heart and soul into it.”

Honorable mentions:

Damon Foreman Music Academy

Olenka School of Music and the Arts

Redbridge Studios

Pool for kids: North St. John’s Swim and Tennis Club

Honorable mentions:

Forest Hill Swim & Tennis Club

Swansfield Pool and Mini Water Park

Columbia Gym

Speciality gym: Dill Dinkers Pickleball

Honorable mentions:

Emilia’s Acrobatics, Gymnastics & Cheerleading

Progressive Athletics

The Gardens Ice House

Yoga studio: The Yoga Center of Columbia

Honorable mentions:

SHIFT YOGA

THE pearl

YogaSix Columbia

Shopping

Antiques: The Antique Center at Historic Savage Mill

Honorable mentions:

Antique Depot

Westwood Unique Furniture, Home & Garden Decor

Bike shop: Trek Bicycle

Honorable mentions:

The Cycle Mill

Patapsco Bicycles, Maple Lawn

90+ Cycling

Bookstore: Barnes & Noble

Honorable mentions:

Backwater Books

The Last Word

Bridal shop: Cherie Sustainable Bridal

Car dealership: O’Donnell Honda

Honorable mentions:

Apple Ford

CarMax

Miller Brothers Chevrolet of Ellicott City

Clothing boutique: Sweet Elizabeth Jane

Honorable mentions:

Charity’s Closet/First Picks

Bra La La

Talbots

Consignment shop: Success In Style, Inc.

Honorable mention:

Once Upon A Child Ellicott City

Furniture store: Havertys Furniture

Honorable mentions:

Artcraft

Sofas Etc.

Ethan Allen

Jeweler: St John’s Jewelers

Honorable mentions:

Sergio’s Fine Jewelers

HorseSpirit Arts Gallery

Edward Arthur Jewelers

Clipper's Canine Cafe owners Kate Bowman and her mother Ann, stand in their Ellicott City store on Main Street that was voted best pet supplies store in the Howard Magazine Best of Howard readers' poll. (Kevin Richardson )

Pet supplies: Clipper’s Canine Cafe

8407 Main St., Ellicott City. 410-465-3200. clipperscaninecafe.com

Kate Bowman opened her all-natural pet food store in 2004 after an all-raw diet saved her dog’s life.

Doodad, a young golden mix, suffered from inflammatory bowel disease so severe that his weight dropped from 60 pounds to 32. He was so miserable, Bowman considering euthanizing him.

Then, in desperation, she switched Doodad to a raw foods diet.

“It changed everything,” she said. “I had him with me for another 14 years.”

Instantly, Bowman put all her pets — dogs, chickens, cats, horses — on a raw foods diet. Her animals thrived, and friends began asking where they could buy raw food.

“It became easier to just open my own store,” she said.

Clipper’s — named after a yellow lab that Bowman later owned — sells all-natural foods (including some raw foods), supplements and gourmet pet treats.

Bowman also does diet consultations in her store. Formerly employed as a vet tech, she has become skilled at diagnosing potential allergies based on an animal’s symptoms.

“It doesn’t take people long to see the difference an all-natural diet can make for their pets,” she said.

Honorable mentions:

PetSmart

My Pet Store and More

Dogtopia of Clarksville

Food & drink

Beer, wine and/or liquor store: Pine Orchard Liquors

Honorable mentions:

Total Wine & More

The Perfect Pour

Jason’s Wine & Spirits

Caterer: Tino’s Italian Bistro & Wine Bar

Honorable mentions:

Putting on the Ritz

Cured 18th & 21st

Farmers market/stand: Frank’s Produce & Greenhouse

Honorable mentions:

Jenny’s Market

Breezy Willow Farm & CSA

Howard County Farmers’ Market

Health food/supplement store: David’s Natural Market

Honorable mentions:

Roots Market

MOM’s Organic Market

Places to buy seafood: Today’s Catch

Honorable mentions:

Wegmans

Wild Seafood

Editor’s note: Winners and honorable mentions were determined by popular vote. Readers were invited to nominate and vote online in June and July.