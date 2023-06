Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

What’s the best place to take your pooch for a day of fun? Who do you know will always provide the best service when it comes to clogged pipes? Here’s your chance to give them a virtual high five.

Nominations close June 11 at 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Voting starts June 29 at 9 a.m. until July 13 at 5 p.m.

All winners will be listed in the October issue of Howard Magazine and at howardmagazine.com.

Advertisement

Thank you for your participation.

Don’t see the form? Access it here.