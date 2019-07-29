Quick takes: Pets wearing clothes: adorable or absurd?

Eric Neumann, co-owner, Camp Bow Wow

Eric Neumann and his husband, Camp Bow Wow co-owner Michael Domingues, love to post adorable photos of their camp dogs wearing Bow Wow bandannas or comfortable clothing celebrating any holiday you can name. The pups and pet parents, Neumann says, “absolutely love it.”

It’s also become a fun tradition to dress the couple’s own three dogs and his mother and mother-in-law’s fur buddies to the nines for the canine family Christmas photo.

“It’s quite the fiasco getting them to stand still for all of that; but it’s so worth it,” he says.

Photographer Pam Long Photographer Pam Long

Pam Long, certified professional photographer and owner, Pam Long Photography

Pam Long says she doesn’t tend to be “real proppy” as a photographer; she believes “it should really be all about the pet.”

“Photographing pets without costumes allows me to focus on the personality and soul that shines through their eyes,” she says. “But when I see animals dressed up, I melt, especially at Howl-O-Ween on Main Street in Ellicott City.”

Sometimes dressing an animal magnifies its personality (if they enjoy it), so Long defers to the owner. Once, she photographed a little blond hedgehog wearing a purple tutu that was “the cutest little thing.”

Suzanne Delica, owner, Clothes Mentor

Suzanne Delica says the pet industry is worth billions of dollars because people treat their pets like their kids. And she’s all for pets wearing clothes, because it’s fun.

“I take pleasure in dressing up my dog,” she said. “People love it when I dress Duke up, and if I can bring a smile to someone’s face, why not?”

A 15-pound Bichon Frise-poodle mix, Duke wears a lot of red. Blue also stands out nicely against his white fur; sweaters and booties keep him warm and dry when he and Delica travel together.