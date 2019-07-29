3 things to know about Lori Lilly, founder and executive director of Howard EcoWorks

Lori Lilly, 45, founded Howard EcoWorks in 2017 to undertake environmental improvement projects in the county. She will also help develop flood mitigation solutions for Ellicott City as a watershed master plan advisory team member. Lilly and husband David Sigrist, an aquatic biologist, live in Woodstock with their two daughters, Julia, 20, and Elena, 14. Here she shares three interesting facts about her life.

She met her husband in AmeriCorps. The couple met and quickly fell in love in August 1998 while assigned to a 12-member team doing environmental public-service projects on the West Coast. Three months later, they were married by one of the team’s members at Valley Forge National Historic Park in Pennsylvania, minutes from Lilly’s hometown of Paoli, Pa. Other AmeriCorps co-workers read from Thoreau and First Corinthians during the outdoor ceremony.

She’s an expert on water pollution. Lilly is a national expert on detecting and eliminating illicit discharge from sewage sources into local streams and rivers. She ran Lori A. Lilly Environmental Solutions from 2014 to 2017 before disbanding it to launch EcoWorks.

She makes a delectable apple pie. Using a recipe from her husband’s grandmother, Lilly slices tart Granny Smith apples and mounds them high between a flaky double-crust that’s equal parts wheat and white flours. For a rustic look, she cuts out a star or moon from the top crust to vent the filling as it bakes. “Everyone says it’s the best they ever tasted,” she says. No one seems to mind when Lilly serves her jalapeno cheese bread or blackberry scones, either.