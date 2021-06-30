What is Howard Library President Tony Aikens doing when she’s not reading?

“I’m outdoorsy, and summer is my happy time. I love the beauty of the outdoors. The pandemic has been especially hard, when there wasn’t the opportunity to be out as much as I was used to. I enjoy walks, runs, spending time on the beach, even working outdoors on my laptop when I can. The job can be stressful, one of those ‘always-on positions,’ but that connection with the outdoors absolutely helps. Getting outside is really fueling for me, both for the energy it provides and the peace, the connection with nature.”