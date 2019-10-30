She’s hard to beat at surprises. Three Christmases ago, Uhlhorn gave her kids swimsuits, sunscreen, shorts and suitcases, which she cleverly passed off as clearance items for camping trips. At bedtime, she told them to pack their gifts for a surprise trip. They flew to Miami on Dec. 26, which she let the kids believe was their final destination, before boarding a ship to Nassau the next day. They’ve gone on four cruises since then and will sail out of New Orleans this year to visit a haunted swamp. “When there’s a surprise looming, it drives them nuts,” she says gleefully.