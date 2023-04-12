3 things you didn’t know about Andy Shallal, the founder of Busboys and Poets

The story behind Busboys and Poets is well-worn by now: artist and entrepreneur Andy Shallal founded the restaurant/bookstore in 2005 in Washington, D.C., creating a space for creatives and the community to gather for poetry slams, open mic nights and book discussions.

The local chain, named in honor of busboy-turned-poet Langston Hughes, has since grown to nine locations, including one that opened in Columbia’s Merriweather District in late 2021.

Advertisement

“People know a lot about me,” said Shallal, 68, who has shared the restaurant’s story — and his own — many times over the years. “It’s hard to tell what people don’t really know.”

But there are still some details about him that might manage to surprise even Busboys and Poets’ most avid fans. Shallal shared three little-known facts with Howard Magazine.

Advertisement

He was a medical student before joining the restaurant industry.

Shallal spent one semester at the Howard University College of Medicine before deciding to pursue a different path.

“I really didn’t like it,” he said of his time as a med student. “I just wasn’t prepared to spend that many years and that much time. For me, it was an opportunity to find something else, and I decided to wait tables. Through that, I learned about the restaurant business.”

He’s an avid hiker.

Shallal has tackled some of the world’s toughest treks, including the ascent to Mt. Everest Base Camp and a trip through Antarctica. He’s headed to Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world, this fall.

“I think the solitude is really wonderful,” Shallal said of his hiking expeditions, which were inspired by his admiration for historical explorers and adventurers as well as the thrill of conquering a physical feat. “It’s the challenge, the moment you get where you feel like you can’t do it anymore — and then you do it.”

He got his MBA at 63.

Five years ago, Shallal decided to go back to school to earn a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Despite his success in the restaurant industry, “I wanted to see if there are any other secrets that are hidden that I need to know in order to continue to be better,” he said. “I’m always evolving, I’d like to think, and I want to learn as much as possible.”