Try the crab mac & cheese with goldfish crackers: Kids inspire chef Chad Wells at Glenwood’s Walker’s Tap & Table

The process of trying to feed his own kids has translated into the kitchen at Walker’s Tap & Table, where Wells has been executive chef since it opened, just a few months before the pandemic. Here, Wells is cooking up crowd-pleasing dishes like crab mac and cheese with goldfish crackers and microgreens, or specials like soft-shell crabs dusted in Cheetos. “I do dumb stuff with them,” Wells said, sitting at a booth in the restaurant’s Glenwood dining room. A white fabric canopy and bubble lights have turned this strip mall storefront into an oasis. In one corner, the flames of a brick oven dart to heat up pizzas, and a team of cooks prepares wings, salads and busting-at-the-seams burgers.