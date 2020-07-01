5 Howard County helpers who stepped up during the pandemic

“Our job is to make sure these people never go hungry,” said Qiu, who is Korean. Her husband, a celebrated chef, is Chinese. “When our 6-year-old, Aiden, helped load food into the car, he said, ‘Mommy, why are we doing this?’ “I said, ‘Many doctors and nurses are fighting for coronavirus patients, and Mommy and Daddy want to make sure their stomachs are full because they never have time to eat.’